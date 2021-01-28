Opener against Notre Dame, finale against Florida headline FSU schedule

A general view of a Florida State Seminoles Helmet on the field before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on December 2, 2017 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Florida State is opening the season at home against Notre Dame and closing the year with a rivalry football game against Florida as the Atlantic Coast Conference segues back into a normalcy in 2021.

The ACC released its full schedule on Thursday, with things back to normal from a football scheduling perspective. The conference is back to two divisions — with no Notre Dame — and plans to open the season over five days beginning Labor Day weekend.

The Seminoles went 3-6 in coach Mike Norvell’s first season in Tallahassee. Their two conference wins came over then-No. 5 North Carolina and Duke. FSU also beat Jacksonville State.

The Seminoles will play eight ACC games this season and four nonconference opponents, highlighted by a Sept. 5 game in Tallahassee against Notre Dame. Their ACC clash with Clemson falls on Oct. 30. That game was canceled last season after the Tigers had already arrived in Tallahassee.

Ad

Times will be released at a later date.

Florida State 2021 football schedule

Date, Opponent

Sept. 5, Notre Dame (Sunday)

Sept. 11, Jacksonville State

Sept. 18, at Wake Forest

Sept. 25, Louisville

Oct. 2, Syracuse

Oct. 9, at North Carolina

Oct. 23, UMass

Oct. 30, at Clemson

Nov. 6, NC State

Nov. 13, Miami

Nov. 20, at Boston College

Nov. 27, at Florida