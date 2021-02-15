Area teams gear up as high school soccer playoffs begin this week

The St. Johns Country Day girls soccer team blanked Shorecrest Prep 4-0 to win the Class 2A state championship, its ninth consecutive. The Spartans lead the way into the 2021 playoffs, which begin Tuesday night for area boys and girls teams.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area had an unprecedented season in girls soccer in 2020, with five girls teams playing for state championships and four bringing home titles. Is that in the cards for this year, too?

The soccer state playoffs begin Tuesday night for the girls, with a full slate of games for area teams. The boys playoffs begin on Wednesday night.

The big question — will we see another season like area girls teams produced in 2020?

Bartram Trail (Class 7A), Bishop Kenny (Class 4A), Bolles (3A) and St. Johns Country Day (2A) all brought home girls championships last year. Bolles’ championship was its third straight and the Spartans’ title was their ninth consecutive. Ponte Vedra played for a title in 5A and came up short.

On the boys side, Fleming Island was the last area team to win a state championship, bringing home the Class 4A title in 2017.

Boys

All games Wednesday at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Regional quarterfinals

Region 1-7A

Spruce Creek (16-1-1) and Mandarin (15-3-1)

Bartram Trail (14-4-1 at Lake Mary (18-2-1)

Region 1-6A

Columbia (13-5-1) at Cantonment Tate (13-3-2)

Orlando Edgewater (8-6-8) at Fletcher (13-3-2)

Creekside (11-4-2) at Lake Howell (10-5)

Region 1-5A

Orange Park (9-9) at Fort Walton Beach (9-5-1)

Gulf Breeze (17-1) at Stanton (10-1-5)

Gainesville (12-2-4) at Matanzas (8-9-1)

Ponte Vedra (7-5-2) at Daytona Beach Seabreeze (12-2-2)

Region 1-4A

Yulee (10-7-1) at Menendez (13-2)

Ridgeview (11-9-3) at Bishop Kenny (11-3-5)

Region 1-3A

Gainesville P.K. Yonge (17-3-1) at Bolles (5-4-5)

Episcopal (6-8-3) at Crescent City (10-10-2)

Region 1-2A

Bishop McLaughlin (15-3-2) at St. Johns Country Day (12-2-1)

St. Joseph (11-5-2) at Seven Rivers Christian (10-1), 6 p.m.

Girls

All games Tuesday at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Regional quarterfinals

Region 1-7A

Lake Mary (7-7-1) at Bartram Trail (14-2), 6 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast (13-4-5) at Spruce Creek (9-3-3)

Region 1-6A

Lake Howell (6-9) at Fleming Island (15-2-1), 6 p.m.

Creekside (6-7-2) at Edgewater (13-5-2)

Region 1-5A

Middleburg (11-6-2) at Gulf Breeze (14-2-2), 6 p.m.

Lynn Haven Mosley (9-3-1) at Stanton (6-6-3)

Gainesville (10-4-2) at Ponte Vedra (9-3-5)

Englewood (9-5) at Seabreeze (8-3-2), 6 p.m.

Region 1-4A

Yulee (11-2) at Menendez (6-6-1)

Ridgeview (7-10-2) at Bishop Kenny (12-3-1)

Region 1-3A

Keystone Heights (12-7-1) at Bolles (8-6-1)

Wolfson (12-5-1) at Gainesville P.K. Yonge (14-0-2)

Region 1-2A

Bishop McLaughlin (6-3-3) at St. Johns Country Day (13-0), 6 p.m.

St. Joseph (4-10) vs. Seven Rivers Christian (17-1-1), at Warrior Park, Lecanto, 6 p.m.