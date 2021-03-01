Football coach Greg Ruffin out at Edward Waters

Greg Ruffin, former head football coach at Edward Waters, was let go from his job although the school is yet to announce the departure.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A week after opening a spring season with a 53-0 loss to Jackson State, Edward Waters football coach Greg Ruffin is seemingly out of a job.

Edward Waters College is looking for a new head football coach. In a post on the school’s website, the job was listed.

While the school has not announced the firing or departure of Ruffin, a school spokesman told News4Jax, “We cannot comment on personnel matters at this time.”

That’s not what you say when your coach is still there. Here’s what we know for sure about Greg Ruffin.

He was hired at Edward Waters College after the 2017 season as the 14th football coach in Tigers’ history. He coached the 2018 and 2019 seasons and after waiting out the pandemic, EWC was blown out by Deion Sanders’ Jackson State team 53-0 to drop Ruffin’s record to 5-18. Now, apparently, his job has come open.