Heartbreak for West Nassau: Warriors fall in hoops semis on last-second shot

The storybook season for West Nassau and electric guard Deebo Coleman is over.

Santa Fe’s Willie Lewis knocked down a shot off the glass as time was running out to stun the Warriors in a 64-63 classic in the 4A state semifinals Thursday morning at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

It was a painful finish for the Warriors (20-12), who battled back from a 15-point deficit in the second quarter and led the bulk of the second half only to suffer heartbreak in the closing seconds.

It wrapped up the career of Coleman, who had 33 points and helped the Warriors surge back when they looked out of it in the first half. The Georgia Tech signee finished his career with 2,539 points, which ranks second all-time in area scoring history behind only Fletcher’s Myron Anthony (2,738). Coleman passed Nease’s Chet Stachitas (2,505) on the career scoring list in the regional final.

The Warriors will agonize over the finish.

The Raiders took their first lead of the fourth quarter with 51 seconds to play before a 3-pointer by Simeon Womack with 23 seconds left moved West Nassau in front, 63-62. Santa Fe responded by setting up for the final shot and worked it to Lewis in the paint for the winner. There wasn’t enough time for a desperation 3-pointer as the final seconds rolled off the clock.

Coleman’s record-setting career wrapped up with a stellar performance.

One game after scoring 34 points and blocking a potential game-winning 3-pointer in a 72-70 win over Marianna, Coleman shined bright on the biggest stage of his high school career.

West Nassau ripped off a 26-6 run over parts of the second and third quarters, with Coleman scoring 11 of those and Keenan Johnson dumping in six during that stretch. That spark helped the Warriors claw back and regain momentum.

West Nassau led by eight with 3:37 to play before the Raiders chipped their way back. Womack finished with 12 points for the Warriors.