Jumbo Shrimp GM Harold Craw named to MiLB diversity committee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp general manager Harold Craw continues to make an impact in his position.

Craw’s next task: making an impact on Minor League Baseball’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

On Wednesday, Craw was one of seven people chosen for the committee. The group’s mission is to “reach new heights and improvements in representation throughout baseball.”

“It is an honor to be asked to serve on this committee alongside such talented executives from across MLB and MiLB,” Craw said.

“I am excited to work together and continue growing diversity, equity, and inclusion across the baseball industry. I look forward to learning from the other committee members as well tapping into my experiences to collaborate on new initiatives as well as enhance those initiatives currently in place.”

Craw is the only current African-American general manager in minor league baseball, and only the second African-American to ever be named a general manager in the minor leagues. He has been with the Jumbo Shrimp since 2015.

The committee will be chaired by Sacramento River Cats owner Susan Savage. It also includes Emily Jaenson of the Reno Aces, Martie Cordaro of the Omaha Storm Chasers, Chuck Greenberg of the Frisco RoughRiders and Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Allan Benavides of the Eugene Emeralds and Michele Meyer-Shipp of Major League Baseball.