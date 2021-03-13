Ponte Vedra Beach resident Cameron Smith leads local golfers at Players on Saturday

Cameron Smith, who lives in Ponte Vedra Beach, had a 7-under 65 during the third round of The Players. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

How did all of the local golfers fare on moving day at The Players Championship on Saturday? We take a look at the golfers with south Georgia and north Florida ties entering the final round of The Players.

Cameron Smith of Ponte Vedra Beach had the best Saturday among the local golfers. Seven birdies and an eagle tend to do that.

Smith birdied four holes on the front nine, three more on the back and added a 51-foot chip-in for eagle on the par-4 No. 12. The only blemish on a sterling day was a double bogey on No. 10.

For a golfer who made the cut right on the line, it was a serious turnaround entering Sunday. Smith is T-11 at 7-under 209. Leader Lee Westwood is at 13-under.

“I think, I had a good practice session after yesterday’s round, kind of sorted some stuff out with the longer game. I felt really comfortable around the greens and putting all week,” Smith said. “It actually kind of probably saved me. It made me be here on the weekend. And then today I think I just hit the ball a little bit better.”

How local golfers fared Saturday

Golfer, Local tie

Lanto Griffin, Ponte Vedra Beach

His best round of the tournament came on Saturday with a 4-under 68. Griffin is at 4-under 212 entering the final day.

Brian Harman, St. Simons Island, Ga.

He surged up the leaderboard with a 3-under 69 on Saturday, his third round of the tournament being under par. He’s at 9-under 207 and well within striking distance of the leaders entering the final round.

Billy Horschel, Ponte Vedra Beach

The former University of Florida golfer carded a 1-under 71 on Saturday, his second 71 of the tournament. He’s at 1-under 215 entering Sunday.

Zach Johnson, St. Simons Island, Ga.

An ever-par 72 on Saturday after his 68 on Friday to make the cut. He’s at 1-under 215 for the tournament.

Patton Kizzire, Sea Island, Ga.

An even-par 72 leaves him at 5-under 211 entering the final round on Sunday. His best round was a 3-under 69 on Friday.

Russell Knox, Ponte Vedra Beach

The former Jacksonville University golfer fired an even-par 72 in Saturday’s third round and sits at even 216 in the tournament.

Tyler McCumber, Ponte Vedra Beach

The Nease High and University of Florida graduate, and son of 1988 Players winner, Mark, fired his second even-par 72 of the tournament. He’s at 3-under 69 entering Sunday.

J.T. Poston, St. Simons Island, Ga.

His second straight round in the 60s came Saturday with a 3-under 69. He’s sitting 3-under 213 overall.