Icemen prepare for 4 games against division rival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Icemen look to gain ground in the standings with a stretch of four games in five nights against division rival the Orlando Solar Bears

The voice of the Icemen, Alex Reed, said players are buying into head coach Jason Christie’s system.

Reed, who appeared Sunday on “The Morning Show,” said players are finding success but have played in some tight games. The Icemen have scored five goals in their last two games. But they were outscored 12 to 15 in their last five contests.

With six weeks left in the regular season, the team is hoping to make up some ground with the next four games. There are 12 points up for grabs, and the Solar Bears are ahead in the standings by 10. Reed said these points are important.

“Having these games lumped together, players are treating them as a playoff series,” Reed said.

Three of the four games this week are home at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, including Throwback Night on Friday. The team will pay homage to the early 1990s Lizard Kings franchise with specialty jerseys. Reed said every town has its own hockey history and fans still talk about that team.