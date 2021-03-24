Bishop Kenny’s Jasmyne Roberts had a career that was one for the books

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Charlsea Clark ticks off the list of accolades from memory.

She’s had a long time to remember them.

“Two-time player of the year. Runner-up Miss Basketball. Three final fours. Two state finals runners-up. She has got three regional championships. She has got three district championships.”

And Jasmyne Roberts, the outgoing senior guard from Bishop Kenny, actually delivered a whole lot more than that.

The list of accomplishments by Roberts go on and on.

She wrapped up her career late last month with a 44-32 loss to eventual state champion and nationally ranked Lake Highland Prep. Roberts averaged 21.6 points and 9 rebounds per game for the Crusaders and finished runner-up for the state’s Miss Basketball honor. She is the reigning All-News4Jax player of the year.

Ad

Clark, her coach for those three seasons with the Crusaders, doesn’t have many basketball memories in that time that don’t include Roberts in them. Without a doubt, Roberts has written her name in the history books here on the First Coast as one of the best to ever hit the court.

Roberts finished her high school career with more than 2,000 career points. The exact number even pays tribute to her favorite basketball player, Kobe Bryant.

“2,224 career points,” Clark said. “I love that it is 24. That is her number. That is her idol’s number.”

Added Roberts: “I try to model my game like Kobe’s, just the way he finished and his tenacity.”

That tenacity has helped Roberts find a lot of success on the court. Even though her high school hoops career is over, Roberts said that she hasn’t had time to sit back and reflect on what she has been able to accomplish yet.

“I mean, yea, many years from now or maybe sooner than later, but I know I definitely left an impact on the area,” she said. “But I know I won’t be the last great player that can leave an impact.”

Ad

Next stop: the University of Miami.

“I’m super excited to get down there and learn from the team,” she said. “I’m going to be a freshman now so I just have to work my way up and soak up everything I can so I can play.”