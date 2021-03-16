One more honor for BK girls hoops star Jasmyne Roberts

Jasmyne Roberts sets up at the free throw line in the closing seconds of the Class 6A state semifinal against Bradenton Southeast in Lakeland in 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jasmyne Roberts added one more honor to her high school girls basketball resume.

Roberts, a senior at Bishop Kenny, was named the Class 4A player of the year on Tuesday. Roberts now goes into balloting for the state’s Miss Basketball award.

The winner of the award will be announce next week.

Not a bad way to finish up one of the most decorated girls basketball careers in area history.

Roberts, the reigning All-News4JAX player of the year, averaged 21.6 points, 9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.6 steals per game as a senior. She has signed with the University of Miami. The Nassau County native was a dominant player for the Crusaders. Roberts led Kenny to three consecutive state final four games, and a pair of state runner-up finishes.

Roberts, who starred at Yulee High as a freshman, finished with 2,224 career points and 1,005 career rebounds.

Ad

Only four area girls have won Miss Basketball — Rennia Davis of Ribault, Camille Hobby of Nease ad Steffi Sorensen at Bartram Trail. Shante Stevens, who went by Dorian Williams when she played at Ribault, was the first local player to earn the honor in 2002.

Among other girls players in the running in classification voting were Oakleaf’s Taliah Scott (second place in 7A) and Columbia’s Na’Haviya Paxton (third in 6A).

Kenny coach Charlsea Clark (second in 4A), St. Augustine’s Eric Hancock (third in 5A) and Oakleaf’s Frederick Cole (second in 7A) were among the coaches who finished in the top three in classification voting.