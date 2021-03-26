West Nassau’s Deebo Coleman takes top player honors in Class 4A

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – West Nassau’s Deebo Coleman added one more award to his record-setting career.

Coleman, the Warriors senior shooting guard, was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 4A player of the year on Thursday afternoon. He now goes into balloting for the state’s Mr. Basketball award.

Only two boys players in area history have won that.

Jackson’s James Collins claimed the award in 1993 after scoring 2,212 points in his three-year career and winning a state title as a senior. Paxon’s Isaiah Adams won it last year after taking the Golden Eagles to the state semifinals in back-to-back seasons.

On the girls side this year, Bishop Kenny’s Jasmyne Roberts, a Nassau County native, won the Class 4A player of the year honor and finished as runner-up for Miss Basketball.

Coleman led West Nassau to its best season in program history, guiding the Warriors to the Class 4A state semifinals. Santa Fe beat West Nassau in a 64-63 classic, hitting a shot off the glass as time was running out.

Coleman averaged 24.7 points, 9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in his final season for the 20-12 Warriors.

Coleman’s career was one for the books.

He finished his career with 2,539 points, a mark that ranks second in area history to only Fletcher’s Myron Anthony (2,738). Coleman passed Nease’s Chet Stachitas (2,505) for second on the all-time scoring list with a 34-point night in a regional final win over Marianna.

Fletcher’s Zyhir Sims finished third in Class 6A player balloting.

Among coaches, Impact Christian’s Benjamin Jones was runner-up in Class 2A and Jackson’s James Collins was third in Class 3A.