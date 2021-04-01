Jaguars at 25: Could they add a safety in the draft?

NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 23: Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood #11 of the Oklahoma Sooners gets drilled by safety Trevon Moehrig #7 of the TCU Horned Frogs for a fumble and turnover in the second quarter on November 23, 2019 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. OU held on to win 28-24. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

We continue our weeklong look at the positions and players the Jaguars might consider with the 25th pick of the draft.

We’ve looked at the possibility of the team taking a pass rusher.

We’ve looked at the possibility of the team taking a tight end.

Next up, safety.

The Jaguars have not had a playmaking safety on the back end of their defense since Tashaun Gipson Sr. The team has already added Rayshawn Jenkins this offseason, but who will play next to him? Jarrod Wilson has proven to be serviceable a starter in the NFL. But if the team wants to upgrade the position, there are a few players in the NFL draft that could provide some instant impact.

Trevon Moehrig -TCU

Top safety prospect Trevon Moehrig showed out at TCU Pro Day today:



- 4.50u 40-yard dash

- 33" vertical jump

- 4.19u short shuttle



(via @SlaterNFL) #NFLDraft

Moehrig has become one of the most mocked players to the Jaguars at the 25th pick. Moehrig is the top safety in this year’s draft class and it is not close. The Jim Thorpe Award winner racked up 47 tackles, two for loss and two interceptions last season. Moehrig lined up all over the field for the TCU defense. He is a do-it-all type of player that would allow Joe Cullen and staff to be creative on defense

Jamar Johnson- Indiana

Jamar Johnson across 406 coverage snaps at Indiana

🔒 Targets: 44

🔒 TDs allowed: 0

(via PFF Draft)

If the Jaguars are locked in on drafting at safety at 25, and Moehrig is off the board, they could try and reach for a player like Johnson.

The Sarasota native thrust himself into the spotlight when he picked off Justin Fields twice last season. Johnson excels in coverage and could excel in the NFL as a player with the ability to drop into the slot on coverage downs. Johnson could come in and compete for a starting spot this year, but he is more of a fit in the second round of the draft than at No. 25.