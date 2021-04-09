Jaguars Twitter crowdfunds wedding gift for Trevor Lawrence and his bride

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (L) and his fiancé Marissa Mowry talk to Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs as they watch play on the 13th hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At the end of the month, the Jacksonville Jaguars will likely draft former Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the first overall pick in this year’s NFL draft. But Lawrence has another big day coming up before draft night.

On April 10, Lawrence is getting married.

Jaguars fans didn’t get an invite to the wedding but they are making sure Lawrence knows they wish they could be there by pooling money to buy him a wedding present.

The campaign is being led by Jaguars fan @E_Dilla, a well-known figure in the Jaguars Twitterverse. On Friday, @E_Dilla tweeted a picture of Lawrence and Marissa Mowry’s wedding registry. After it was jokingly suggested that fans should collect money to buy him a toaster, the campaign took off.

If everyone wants to hit my Venmo (same as my @) we can buy them one of the sick gifts on their registry we a welcome to Duval. https://t.co/0QOJN8IsIK — Dilla (@E_Dilla) April 9, 2021

Donations quickly poured into @E_Dilla’s Venmo account. Soon, Jaguars Twitter surpassed the $300 goal. The plan was to accept donations until 8 p.m. on Friday night then hold a poll to decide what gift to purchase.

Ad

🥴🥴🥴

I love Jags twitter https://t.co/fbna5RhFJb — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) April 9, 2021

The Lawrence gift fund surpassed over $3,000 by 6 p.m. That sort of cash could buy any item on the registry list.

Local attorney John Phillips even swooped in and purchased the toaster for the couple sending it from #Duuuval.

I bought the toaster, so use that for more items. And you can add that to your column. It was sent from #DUUUVAL. Great job as always @E_Dilla. https://t.co/spMSwzizRO — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) April 9, 2021

With over $3,000 to work with and the need to decide on a new gift, the Jaguars Twitter base came up with a great idea.

Instead of using the entire sum to buy gifts from the registry, they will purchase a gift for the couple and the rest will be donated to a charity that Lawrence supports.

I’ll be honest, I knew y’all were wild but I didn’t think y’all were this wild. What if we buy the toaster, maybe another item or two on the list and then donate the rest of the money to a charity that TLaw supports? And we keep donating to the cause? — Dilla (@E_Dilla) April 9, 2021

Currently, the only charity directly attached to Larence and Mowry is their COVID-19 relief fund.