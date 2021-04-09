Nuptials over medicals: Trevor Lawrence passes on draft checkup for wedding

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (L) and his fiancé Marissa Mowry talk to Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs as they watch play on the 13th hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence is skipping the medical portion of his NFL draft prep work, but he’s got a pretty good reason for it.

He’s walking down the aisle.

Lawrence is getting married this weekend to longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry, according to the NFL Network. That means the presumptive No. 1 overall pick of the Jaguars won’t make it to Indianapolis with the rest of the draft prospects.

The NFL draft is April 29.

Presumptive No. 1 pick #Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence won’t be in Indy for the exams for a pretty good reason — He’s getting married to his long-time girlfriend Marissa Mowry this weekend. Lawrence is recovering from a torn labrum in his left shoulder, but rehab is going very well. https://t.co/Of5OWxOzmD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2021

Lawrence proposed to Mowry on the field at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium last July.

Lawrence had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder shortly after his Pro Day in February to repair a torn labrum. He is expected to be ready in time for the start of training camp. Lawrence and Mowry were spotted at Augusta National for the opening round of the Masters.