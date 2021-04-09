Sports

Nuptials over medicals: Trevor Lawrence passes on draft checkup for wedding

Presumptive No. 1 pick is tying the knot this weekend

Justin Barney
, Sports editor

Jaguars
Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (L) and his fiancé Marissa Mowry talk to Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs as they watch play on the 13th hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence is skipping the medical portion of his NFL draft prep work, but he’s got a pretty good reason for it.

He’s walking down the aisle.

Lawrence is getting married this weekend to longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry, according to the NFL Network. That means the presumptive No. 1 overall pick of the Jaguars won’t make it to Indianapolis with the rest of the draft prospects.

The NFL draft is April 29.

Lawrence proposed to Mowry on the field at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium last July.

Lawrence had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder shortly after his Pro Day in February to repair a torn labrum. He is expected to be ready in time for the start of training camp. Lawrence and Mowry were spotted at Augusta National for the opening round of the Masters.

