Trevor Lawrence already becoming well-versed in Jaguars offense

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trevor Lawrence has been a busy man during this unusual football offseason.

The presumptive No. 1 draft pick of the Jaguars in this month’s NFL draft has undergone shoulder surgery to repair a labrum, done the virtual draft tour with teams and recently got married.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Monday on NFL Now that the Jaguars and Lawrence have spent quite a bit of the predraft process getting acclimated with each other over Zoom calls. Remember, the pandemic has forced prospects into meeting with teams virtually instead of in person.

Rapoport said that Jaguars coaches have given Lawrence quite a bit to take in. The former Clemson quarterback has soaked it up and been able to already speak like he’s been in the team’s quarterback room for some time.

“There’s a lot to like for the Jacksonville Jaguars here. So, what they’ve done, particularly, is give him a lot of their football knowledge that they’d like him to retain,” Rapoport said.

“Plays they run. Looks they show. Some stuff in their playbook, kind of see what he retains. And this really is where, from my understanding, Trevor Lawrence has impressed them being able to talk like he’s already a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s how well he can retain things. Just another reason why they are expected to go with him at No. 1.”

The Jaguars are expected to select Lawrence No. 1 overall in the NFL draft on April 29.