Trevor Lawrence weds long-time girlfriend

Jaguars’ likely No. 1 draft pick scores another win

Jamal St. Cyr
, Sports reporter/anchor

News4Jax staff

Trevor Lawrence hugs his finance Marissa Mowry after a September 2020 game at The Citadel. (Ken Ruinard/ACC photo)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Only weeks before he is likely Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence is likely to be drafted by the Jaguars as with their No. 1 overall pick, he had another big day. On Saturday he married his longtime girlfriend, Marissa Mowry.

The wedding at Palmetto Bluff, a luxury resort community in Bluffton, S.C., was attended not only by the family and friends of the happy couple but the entire Clemson coaching staff and several current and past teammates, according to Clemson Insider.

The couple shared photos on Instagram.

Jaguars fans didn’t get an invite to the wedding but they are making sure Lawrence knows they wish they could be there by pooling money to buy him a wedding present.

The campaign is being led by Jaguars fan @E_Dilla, a well-known figure in the Jaguars Twitterverse. On Friday, @E_Dilla tweeted a picture of Lawrence and Marissa Mowry’s wedding registry. After it was jokingly suggested that fans should collect money to buy him a toaster, the campaign took off.

Donations quickly poured into @E_Dilla’s Venmo account. Soon, Jaguars Twitter surpassed the $300 goal. The plan was to accept donations until 8 p.m. on Friday night then hold a poll to decide what gift to purchase.

The Lawrence gift fund surpassed over $3,000 by 6 p.m. That sort of cash could buy any item on the registry list.

Local attorney John Phillips even swooped in and purchased the toaster for the couple sending it from #Duuuval.

By Monday morning, more than $7,500 had been raised for the Lawrences’ Wedding Registry Fund and the Jaguars Twitter base came up with a great idea. Instead of using the entire sum to buy gifts from the registry, they will purchase a gift for the couple and the rest will be donated to a charity that Lawrence supports.

Currently, the only charity directly attached to Larence and Mowry is their COVID-19 relief fund.

