Trevor Lawrence weds long-time girlfriend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Only weeks before he is likely Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence is likely to be drafted by the Jaguars as with their No. 1 overall pick, he had another big day. On Saturday he married his longtime girlfriend, Marissa Mowry.

The wedding at Palmetto Bluff, a luxury resort community in Bluffton, S.C., was attended not only by the family and friends of the happy couple but the entire Clemson coaching staff and several current and past teammates, according to Clemson Insider.

The couple shared photos on Instagram.

Jaguars fans didn’t get an invite to the wedding but they are making sure Lawrence knows they wish they could be there by pooling money to buy him a wedding present.

The campaign is being led by Jaguars fan @E_Dilla, a well-known figure in the Jaguars Twitterverse. On Friday, @E_Dilla tweeted a picture of Lawrence and Marissa Mowry’s wedding registry. After it was jokingly suggested that fans should collect money to buy him a toaster, the campaign took off.

If everyone wants to hit my Venmo (same as my @) we can buy them one of the sick gifts on their registry we a welcome to Duval. https://t.co/0QOJN8IsIK — Dilla (@E_Dilla) April 9, 2021

Donations quickly poured into @E_Dilla’s Venmo account. Soon, Jaguars Twitter surpassed the $300 goal. The plan was to accept donations until 8 p.m. on Friday night then hold a poll to decide what gift to purchase.

I love Jags twitter https://t.co/fbna5RhFJb — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) April 9, 2021

The Lawrence gift fund surpassed over $3,000 by 6 p.m. That sort of cash could buy any item on the registry list.

Local attorney John Phillips even swooped in and purchased the toaster for the couple sending it from #Duuuval.

I bought the toaster, so use that for more items. And you can add that to your column. It was sent from #DUUUVAL. Great job as always @E_Dilla. https://t.co/spMSwzizRO — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) April 9, 2021

By Monday morning, more than $7,500 had been raised for the Lawrences’ Wedding Registry Fund and the Jaguars Twitter base came up with a great idea. Instead of using the entire sum to buy gifts from the registry, they will purchase a gift for the couple and the rest will be donated to a charity that Lawrence supports.

I’ll be honest, I knew y’all were wild but I didn’t think y’all were this wild. What if we buy the toaster, maybe another item or two on the list and then donate the rest of the money to a charity that TLaw supports? And we keep donating to the cause? — Dilla (@E_Dilla) April 9, 2021

Currently, the only charity directly attached to Larence and Mowry is their COVID-19 relief fund.

