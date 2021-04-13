Sharks to open season June 4 after bye week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After missing the entire 2020 season due to the coronavirus, the National Arena League is scheduled to begin the 2021 season on May 28. But the Jacksonville Sharks won’t kick off until Friday, June 4 when they travel to southern California to face the Ontario Bandits, the only west coast team in the NAL.

The Sharks will host the Carolina Cobras on June 12 in the home opener at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Seven teams are scheduled to play in the 2021 season. Other teams in the league include the Orlando Predators, Albany Empire, Columbus Lions, and the Jersey Flight.

The Sharks are the defending champions, having won the title in 2019 and 2017. The league has operated since the 2017 season after several teams, including the Sharks broke away from the Arena Football League.