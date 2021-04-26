Return of spring football a welcome sight for area players, coaches

Trinity Christian players run through drills on Monday, the opening day of spring football practice around the state.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Spring is in the air and high school football is back.

On Monday, high school football programs around the state kicked off spring football practice, continuing the slow crawl back from the coronavirus pandemic that has plagued the country over the past 13 months.

Even though spring is an abbreviated glimpse of practice, it is still football. A year ago, that wasn’t the case.

“It was way too much time off, that’s what it was last year, you know,” said Trinity Christian coach Verlon Dorminey. “And so this is great for the kids, just to get them back out here and get this month’s practice, and just keep them all together. You know last year, it’s just, and you want to put hands on your kids and find them, and you know, they’re all trying to work, but they can’t get together, and so this is really good.”

Trinity was the lone area team to bring home a state championship last season, with the Conquerors winning the Class 3A crown in dramatic fashion with a 25-22 comeback over Hollywood Chaminade Madonna at Doak Campbell Stadium. That was the eighth championship in program history for Trinity, all of those coming under Dorminey.

Bolles and University Christian played for state titles in Class 4A and 2A, respectively, but dropped those games.

A year ago, spring football would have been a very welcome sight in the state. The pandemic scrapped the bulk of the spring sports calendar and wound up pushing the start of the regular season back. The uncertainty at this time last year was in full swing, with virtual learning picking up and athletic competitions paused.

🦅Spring🏈is Back! For the first time in 2 years, we have Spring Football! The team will practice for a few weeks and then play at Mandarin on the 20th of May! @FIHSFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/fLxXeEOXGY — FI Eagle Athletics (@FIEagleSports) April 26, 2021

