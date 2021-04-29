Trevor Lawrence Jags gear flying off shelves before he inks contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trevor Lawrence is the poster boy for the NFL draft and his poster may ultimately hang in the Jaguars’ locker room because they have the No. 1 pick.

Merchandise with Lawrence’s name on it has been hanging on the rack at Sports Mania at the beach, but it doesn’t stay there for long. It flies off that rack like a football flies off that former Clemson QB’s fingers.

“Trevor Lawrence gear has been flying off the shelves since Christmas time. Definitely one of our most popular items is ‘Draft Trevor Lawrence. Make Duval Great Again,’” said Sports Mania’s Matt Smith. “We’ve already gone through an entire two rounds of the T-shirt. The demand’s high.”

Trevor Lawrence merchandise is a hot commodity right now. And that’s fine with Smith.

As a result of the pandemic and the Jaguars’ less than feverish past couple of years, Jags merch hasn’t really been in hot demand.

Now, though, with new promise for the upcoming season and a potential star -- that Lawrence labeled stuff and even the Jaguars 2021 draft hat are in hot demand. That means a better outlook all around.

Ad

“Last year was not as invigorating. People are getting out, shopping, getting new gear. The hype and the excitement behind Trevor has been phenomenal so far,” Smith said.

And with the draft, Smith is rushing to get more Lawrence merchandise and Urban Meyer gear in the store because he expects demand will only pick up. And even more so after Lawrence signs a contract.