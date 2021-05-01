Buccaneers tab QB Kyle Trask as Brady’s potential successor

FILE - Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) throws a pass against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla., in this Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, file photo. No. 6 Florida doesn't really even try to run the ball anymore. There's an occasional handoff here and there, but the Gators are mostly one-dimensional _ and that's fine with coach Dan Mullen, Heisman Trophy front-runner Kyle Trask and arguably the deepest receiving corps in the country. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Kyle Trask in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night and will groom the Florida quarterback to potentially become Tom Brady’s successor.

“It's totally surreal for me. I'm just trying to soak it in and enjoy the moment,” said Trask, who completed nearly 69% of his passes for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns in his final college season.

“They definitely have a great system going on down in Tampa Bay,” Trask added. “The opportunity to learn from one of the greats that I watched growing up is truly remarkable. ... I'm going to come in, work my tail off and do whatever I can to help this team.”

With all 22 starters returning from last season, the Super Bowl champions are drafting players who are not expected to fill significant roles right away.

Brady, coming off winning a seventh NFL title in his first season with Tampa Bay, turns 44 in August. He has said he’d like to play at least until he’s 45.

That gives Trask, the sixth quarterback selected in this year's draft and 64th pick overall, plenty of time to learn from Brady and backup Ryan Griffin, the only other quarterback currently on the roster.

Five quarterbacks were taken within the first 15 picks of the first round on Thursday night. Trask shrugged off a question about whether he felt slighted by not being drafted earlier.

“I don't really have much to say about that. I was just trying to keep an open mind,” Trask said. “I can only control what I can control. I was going to be happy with whatever opportunity that I was given.”