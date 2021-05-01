Trinity grad Shaun Wade gets the NFL draft call from Ravens

Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade celebrates his interception and touchdown against Indiana during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Indiana 42-35. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Shaun Wade had to wait longer than he expected, but the call finally came in.

The former Trinity Christian and Ohio State cornerback is headed to the NFL. Wade was a fifth-round pick of the Ravens on Saturday afternoon, becoming the third-highest draft pick in Trinity history.

He’s the second player from the Jacksonville area to be selected in this year’s draft, joining Bolles product Mac Jones (15th overall to Patriots).

Wade (6-1, 196) was a projected first-round pick had he entered the 2020 draft. But Wade opted to return to Ohio State to try and win a national championship with the Buckeyes. Ohio State lost to Alabama 52-24 in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Wade’s draft stock suffered during the shortened season as he battled through an assortment of injuries.

Ad

Wade had surgery for a torn abdominal muscle, injured his knee and then had a turf toe injury, the latter of which he’s still battling through. Despite the injuries, Wade said this week that he had no regrets on the decision to return.

He had 76 tackles in college and picked off six passes with the Buckeyes.

Wade was one of the highest-recruited players in the nation out of Trinity, a consensus five-star player and the USA Today defensive player of the year. He won four consecutive state championships at Trinity.