Know your draft pick: Jaguars RB Travis Etienne

Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) runs for a touchdown during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. Etienne was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.(AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – By now, Jaguars fans have a good feeling for who Trevor Lawrence is. The first overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft has been covered at length. But what about the rest of the Jaguars draft class?

Today, we begin our series “Know your draft pick” with the other first-round selection, running back Travis Etienne.

Background

Etienne was born and raised in Jennings, Louisiana, with an approximate population of 10,000. At Jennings’ high school, Etienne scored 115 touchdowns and also played varsity basketball.

At Clemson, Etienne totaled over 6,100 scrimmage yards and averaged a remarkable 7.2 yards per carry. He scored 28 touchdowns on offense, including 70 rushing touchdowns. As a freshman, he earned third-team All-ACC honors and was a first-team pick in his final three seasons.

Quotable

“You’d be crazy not to want to play with Trevor Lawrence. I definitely wanted to be with Trevor. I feel as if, like I said earlier, it brings me that sense of normalcy being with him these past three years. I feel like I can’t wait to do great things here. We built a lot of chemistry, especially these past two years. His freshman year, I wasn’t that much of a receiving threat. His sophomore and junior years, we stayed out after practice and kept working, kept working, kept working. You just see it kind of pays off. You see it on the field now, he’s throwing me darts, things he probably would’ve thrown to me his freshman year, now he has the confidence in me and trust in me, so I’m grateful.”

Ad

— Etienne on continuing his football journey with his college quarterback

Ad