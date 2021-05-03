Grading the Jaguars’ draft: Cole Pepper’s marks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Let me start by acknowledging that the whole concept of grading a draft is a little bit crazy. But because I cover an NFL team, there is an FCC requirement, I believe, to produce a draft grade segment every year, so here goes.

When I grade a draft, I weight it. The higher the pick, the more weight it gets in the draft grade formula. So the 1st pick of the draft is substantially more important to get right than a pick in the 6th round.

So here goes.

Round 1, pick 1 - Trevor Lawrence, quarterback, Clemson

The selection of Lawrence is an absolute A-plus. Any other pick would not have been--and I don’t give out A-pluses very often. But this is a slam dunk of a pick and it makes the rest of the draft look a whole lot better.

Round 1, pick 25 - Travis Etienne, running back, Clemson

Choosing Etienne with the 25th pick was a bit of a luxury pick in my opinion. I think he can be a good player and I ran some mock draft simulations where I picked him in the second round, so I like the addition and I think he can make a difference, but I prefer drafting quarterbacks, pass rushers, and left tackles in the first round and failing that, interior defensive lineman. The big guys. The Jaguars didn’t do that here. SO it’s a B-plus for me.

Round 2, pick 33 - Tyson Campbell, cornerback, Georgia

