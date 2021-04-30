Trevor’s Town: Top draft pick ready to change the fortune of the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This is Trevor Lawrence’s town now.
The No. 1 overall draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars arrived at his new home on Friday morning with a festive crowd and a student cheering section from Longbranch Elementary greeting him and his wife, Marissa, as they arrived at TIAA Bank Field.
Trentiss, a student at the school and quarterback of the Westside Wildcats, presented Lawrence with a football.
“I felt honored to do it,” Trentiss said.
“I was shaking,” said 9-year-old Latiara. “It was my first time meeting a football player!”
Lawrence, along with fellow first-round pick and former Clemson teammate Travis Etienne with the media this afternoon.
