Trevor’s Town: Top draft pick ready to change the fortune of the Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, pose with a jersey before sitting down to answer questions from Jacksonville reporters.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This is Trevor Lawrence’s town now.

The No. 1 overall draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars arrived at his new home on Friday morning with a festive crowd and a student cheering section from Longbranch Elementary greeting him and his wife, Marissa, as they arrived at TIAA Bank Field.

Trentiss, a student at the school and quarterback of the Westside Wildcats, presented Lawrence with a football.

“I felt honored to do it,” Trentiss said.

“I was shaking,” said 9-year-old Latiara. “It was my first time meeting a football player!”

Lawrence, along with fellow first-round pick and former Clemson teammate Travis Etienne with the media this afternoon.

