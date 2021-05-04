The Jumbo Shrimp are back!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp take the field at 121 Financial Ballpark for the first time in 20 months.

Tuesday’s opening night will also mark the return of Jacksonville baseball to Triple-A ranks for the first time since 1968.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Tuesday with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m., but unless you’ve already got a ticket, you’ll have to attend one of the other games of the series -- or the six-game opening homestand against the Norfolk Tides.

Currently, the Jumbo Shrimp are only filling the stadium to 45% capacity. This allows a little less than 5,000 fans per game. The seats are zip-tied in the ballpark to allow for social distancing between groups.

For fans attending the games, masks must always be on unless guests are actively eating and drinking.

Following the Tuesday game, the Shrimp will light up the sky with postgame fireworks. Two more games of series will feature fireworks shows and a Stone Garrett bobblehead giveaway.

Tickets for the rest of this homestand are available at jaxshrimp.com, by calling 904-358-2846 or by visiting the box office.