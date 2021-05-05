All-News4Jax girls soccer: Best is yet to come for Bartram’s Grace Ivey

The Bartram Trail girls soccer team poses for photos after winning the Class 7A state championship on Friday in DeLand.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grace Ivey helped the Bartram Trail girls soccer team go back to back.

Can the Bears do something that’s never been done before by an area public school team and stack one more title on top of that?

With Ivey, Bartram’s sensational sophomore midfielder and All-News4Jax girls soccer player of the year, returning to lead the charge, it’s a safe bet to take the over on history being made.

Ivey saved her headlining moment for the final game of the season. She had a hat trick as Bartram beat Cypress Bay 4-0. The Bears thumped them 5-0 a season earlier.

And in 2022? All but six Bartram players should return. Ivey, who scored 20 goals and five assists, headlines that group.

“The season was just really special for all of us. We were all so tight together. We all just had something to work for because we didn’t even know if we were going to have a season, honestly, because of COVID and everything,” she said.

“So, we were all just so thankful that we could even be on the field, just gave us something to fight for. Just even going to training every day, it was just such a good environment because we were all so close together and we just all playing for each other. And that’s what made it so special.”

Before this season, only two public school teams from the area — the Nease girls in 2005-06 and the Nease boys in 2007-08 — had won back-to-back state championships. While the St. Johns Country Day girls dynasty has ripped off 10 straight titles and Bolles had a run of three in a row, that consistency has not filtered down to the public schools.

