Bartram Trail girls soccer team goes back to back with title game rout

Second in the rankings. First when it mattered.

The Bartram Trail girls soccer team went back to back, claiming their second consecutive Class 7A state championship with a 4-0 win over Cypress Bay on Friday at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand.

About those rankings. …

The Bears, ranked No. 2 in the country by MaxPreps, jumped out with a goal 10 minutes in by Olivia Glass and kept up that pressing pace all game long to beat the No. 1-ranked Lightning handily. Grace Ivey had a hat trick in the romp and the Bears set the table for what could be a threepeat in 2022.

Cypress Bay (8-1) has been blanked by the Bears (19-2) in the last two title games. Bartram beat the Lightning 5-0 last year to win the first championship in girls soccer history. This effort may have been even more dominant than last years.

Bartram was faster, more physical and thorough at every level. When the Lightning managed to find a seam in the Bears defense, keeper Bailey Dean turned everything back that she saw.

Ivey added a pair of goals in the second half just two minutes apart, one off of a Reese Wheeler corner, and another on a blast from just outside the goalbox to put a bow on a dominant effort.