Local athletes eye titles as high school track state championships return to UNF

Runners compete on Saturday at the Bob Hayes track and field meet at Raines.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school track and field state championships return to the University of North Florida this week, and local athletes are positioned well to stand atop the podium in their hometowns.

The Class 1A and 3A state championships are Friday at UNF, with Class 2A and 4A following Saturday.

Among No. 1 seeded athletes in their events: In Class 4A, Creekside’s Sydney Campbell (100, 200) and August Beckler (javelin). Nease is positioned to quadruple medal, with hurdler Cyrus Ways and distance runner Rheinhardt Harrison favorites in their events. Ways is after a 110 and 300 double; Harrison is one of the top distance runners in the country and should win the 1600 and 3200.

In Class 3A, elite sprinter Aaron Bell will look to sweep the 100- and 200-meter races. His Braves teammate, Desmyn McCall, is seeded No. 1 in the 300 hurdles and No. 2 in the 110 hurdles.

In Class 2A, the Bolles girls should be in contention for the team state title. Leila Bata (800) and Jillian Candelino (1600) enter state with top qualifying spots. The Bulldogs are also seeded first in the 3200 relay. Episcopal has a top seed in the 1600 relay. Bishop Kenny’s Katherine White is No. 1 in the javelin.

Yulee’s Samuel Thompson, like Parker’s McCall, is chasing a hurdles double. He’s the No. 1 qualifier in the 110 and second in the 300.

In Class 1A, Bishop Snyder’s Alicia Horton is seeded first in the discus and the Trinity Christian boys 400 relay team holds the top qualifying number.

Area athletes who qualified are listed below with their seeded spot entering the state meet.

