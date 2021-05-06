NASCAR returns to roots with sleek new pony cars for 2022

NASCAR unveils the Next Gen Cup cars for the 2022 season during the NASCAR media event in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin drove their sporty new pony cars through the smoke and lights of the fog machines NASCAR used for its first fancy presentation in more than a year.

The future of the sport is riding on the Next Gen car unveiled Wednesday in a darkened Charlotte auditorium, where the movers and shakers of NASCAR gathered to get the first look at the new Chevrolet Camaro, Ford Mustang and Toyota Camry.

Never before had all of NASCAR's stakeholders collaborated on one project for the sake of the sport, all putting personal interests aside for the sake of competition, cost containment and manufacturer relevance.

“Chevrolet wants to have a competitive car on track. But equally as much, we want to have a car that aligns itself with something somebody can go buy on a showroom floor,” Elliott said.

City Chevrolet, the dealership that launched Hall of Fame team owner Rick Hendrick's career, sat just three miles up the road from the unveiling with a car lot full of street-legal Camaros. If the Next Gen works, viewers will watch a race then head to their nearest dealership to buy a car.

“That’s always been an important part of the sport, an important part of NASCAR — ‘Win on Sunday, sell on Monday.’ Now that we’ve got more relevance, anybody that wants to go buy a Mustang, it just resonates even more for them," said Mark Rushbrook, global director at Ford Performance Motorsports.

NUTS AND BOLTS

The Next Gen was first proposed in 2018 and initially scheduled to be on track this season. It was postponed a year by the pandemic and now won't get on track until next February when the season opens at Daytona International Speedway.

