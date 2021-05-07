Daytona International Speedway to host fans at 100% capacity for Coke Zero Sugar 400

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

William Byron crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway will be open to fans at 100% capacity for the upcoming August race.

The race is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 28.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is the regular season finale in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“The fans are the lifeblood of NASCAR and the reason we race week in and week out. Their presence at the track creates the aura and energy this sport thrives upon,” Daytona President Frank Kelleher said in a statement.

This will not be the only big race of the weekend in Daytona, the Wawa 250 will be held on Aug. 27.

Tickets for each race can be purchased at this link.

This past February, limited capacity was allowed for the Daytona 500.

William Byron was the winner of the 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400.