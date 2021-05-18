Jaguars sign rookie pass rusher Jordan Smith, trade cornerback Josiah Scott

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 30: Linebacker Jordan Smith #22 from UAB of the American Team during the 2021 Resse's Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama on January 30, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. The National Team defeated the American Team 27-24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars made a pair of moves Tuesday. First, they announced the trade of cornerback Josiah Scott--who was taken in the fourth round last year to the Philadelphia Eagles for cornerback Jameson Houston and a sixth-round pick. They also announced the signing of another rookie.

Fourth round Jordan Smith, the defensive end from UAB. Here’s a shot of him signing his deal today at the stadium. Smith recorded 10 sacks in his college career. He joins sixth-round pick Jalen Camp as the first rookies to sign their deals.

Smith was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school. He landed a scholarship with the Florida gators but smith never ended up playing a down in Gainsville. Smith was suspended for and off the field incident. Smith then went to a JUCO before landing at UAB where he spent the final 2 years of his college career. He racked up 12.5 sacks in 2 seasons in Alabama. Smith is the first player drafted from UAB since 2015.

Scott was drafted in the fourth round in 2020 and played in just six games as a rookie. He totaled 11 tackles.