Jaguars sign rookie pass rusher Jordan Smith, trade cornerback Josiah Scott

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars made a pair of moves Tuesday. First, they announced the trade of cornerback Josiah Scott--who was taken in the fourth round last year to the Philadelphia Eagles for cornerback Jameson Houston and a sixth-round pick. They also announced the signing of another rookie.
Fourth round Jordan Smith, the defensive end from UAB. Here’s a shot of him signing his deal today at the stadium. Smith recorded 10 sacks in his college career. He joins sixth-round pick Jalen Camp as the first rookies to sign their deals.
Smith was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school. He landed a scholarship with the Florida gators but smith never ended up playing a down in Gainsville. Smith was suspended for and off the field incident. Smith then went to a JUCO before landing at UAB where he spent the final 2 years of his college career. He racked up 12.5 sacks in 2 seasons in Alabama. Smith is the first player drafted from UAB since 2015.
Scott was drafted in the fourth round in 2020 and played in just six games as a rookie. He totaled 11 tackles.