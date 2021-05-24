10 current brother tandems in professional sports

There’s plenty of brotherly love when it comes to professional sports.

Throughout pro leagues and NASCAR, their respective histories are filled with brothers who not only made it to the highest league in their sport, but made an impact.

But who are these brothers still in the game?

Here are 10 noteworthy brothers playing together in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and NASCAR.

Giannis, Kostas and Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Photo by Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

Most know about Giannis, the franchise player of the Milwaukee Bucks who is one of the NBA’s best all-around athletes. But he has two brothers also in the NBA, although in more limited roles. Thanasis is also a member of the Bucks, while Kostas is on the roster for the Los Angeles Lakers.

LaMelo and Lonzo Ball

Photo by Sean Gardner (Getty Images)

Two of the three Ball brothers who had NBA aspirations (LiAngelo Ball is not on an NBA roster), LaMelo and Lonzo are thriving. LaMelo is coming off his rookie season, in which he averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game for the Charlotte Hornets. Lonzo Ball averaged 14.6 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kyle and Kurt Busch

Photo by Chris Graythen (Getty Images)

Their family must be very proud, given what each brother has accomplished. The older brother, 42-year-old Kurt Busch, has had a stellar career, highlighted by his wins at the 2004 NASCAR Nextel Cup Series and the 2017 Daytona 500.

Kyle, who is 36, won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2015 and 2019, and holds the record for most all-time wins in all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.’

Stephen and Seth Curry

Photo by Ezra Shaw (Getty Images)

Of course, many casual fans know about Stephen, one of the greatest shooters in NBA history who is a surefire future Hall of Famer. But the 33-year-old has a younger brother in Seth, a 30-year-old who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 2019, Seth played for the Portland Trail Blazers, which met Steph’s Golden State Warriors in an NBA playoff series. That caused the boys’ parents, Dell and Sonya, to alternate which of their sons’ jerseys they would wear for games.

Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin

Photo by Abbie Parr (Getty Images)

The two were teammates for the Seattle Seahawks, until Shaquill, a cornerback, in March cashed in as a free agent by signing a three-year, $45 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shaquem, a linebacker, made it to the NFL despite having his left hand amputated at age 4. He is still a free agent. The two are twins who both played college ball at Central Florida.

Jason and Travis Kelce

Photo by Jason Miller (Getty Images)

Travis is obviously the more famous of this brother tandem since he is a lynchpin for the Kansas City Chiefs and the most productive tight end in the league. But Jason has had a nice career for himself as a center since being drafted in 2011. He currently plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Devin and Jason McCourty

Photo by Steven Senne-Pool (Getty Images)

The twins were not only members of the New England Patriots last year, but also served as team captains. Devin is a free safety, while Jason is a cornerback. However, they will be on different teams this year after Jason signed a free-agent contract with the Miami Dolphins in March.

Corey and Kyle Seager

Photo by Abbie Parr (Getty Images)

Currently a member of the Seattle Mariners, Kyle Seager is 33 years old, and in 2014, he was named an All-Star and won a Gold Glove Award at third base. Corey is a 27-year-old shortstop who is one of the core players for the defending World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers. Corey was named MVP of both the National League Championship Series and World Series last year.

Brady and Matthew Tkachuk

Photo by Bruce Bennett (Getty Images)

Both of these brothers are sons of former NHL great Keith Tkachuk, a regular on the U.S. Olympic teams in the 1990s and early 2000s. Brady is a 21-year-old left wing for the Ottawa Senators who was taken No. 4 overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. Matthew is also a winger who was a high draft choice, taken No. 6 overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2016 NHL Draft.

JJ, Derek, and TJ Watt

Photo by Joe Sargent. (Getty Images)

Forget having two brothers make it to the NFL. This family has seen three brothers make it to the top league in professional football. One of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL over the past decade, the 32-year-old JJ has been named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year three times. The longtime member of the Houston Texans signed a free-agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals over the offseason.

TJ Watt is a blossoming star for the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive end. He was a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020, and he has 49 1/2 career sacks in four seasons. The middle of the three brothers, Derek, is a 28-year-old fullback for the Steelers.