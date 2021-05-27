TaxSlayer Gator Bowl announces date, time for 2021 game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will be played on the morning of New Year’s Eve, the bowl game and ESPN announced the time on Thursday.

The 77th annual game will feature a team from the Southeastern Conference and a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference or Notre Dame. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Tickets will go on sale for the game on Sept. 1.

The Gator Bowl just completed the first of a six-year affiliation with the ACC/SEC. Those conferences determine which team that the Gator Bowl will get, and this cycle, the SEC sent a 4-6 Kentucky team to Jacksonville. The Wildcats edged NC State 23-21 in that game on Jan. 2, 2021.

“The 77th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game is perfectly positioned to showcase Jacksonville on a national stage as we kick-off a strong day of college football programming on ESPN,” TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Chairman John Duce said in a statement. “We look forward to hosting the participating teams and their fans in Jacksonville as we close out the year and ring in 2022.”