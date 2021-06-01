Jaguars hire Nick Sorensen as special teams coordinator

Brad Pyatt of the Indianapolis Colts is hit by Nick Sorensen of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half a 2004 game. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars have filled out their coaching staff, hiring Nick Sorensen as the new special teams coordinator.

Sorensen spent the past eight seasons with the Seahawks, including as a secondary coach and nickel specialist last year. Sorensen spent from 2013-16 with Seattle as a special teams assistant and then moved on to coach the secondary from 2017-19.

If Sorensen’s name sounds familiar to area fans, there’s good reason for that. He played safety in the NFL for 10 years, four of those with the Jaguars (2003-06). Sorensen also played with the Browns, Dolphins and Rams. He had 133 special teams tackles during his career.

Sorensen will replace Brian Schneider, who stepped away for personal reasons last month.