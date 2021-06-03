All eyes on Trevor Lawrence as Jaguars OTAs continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars fans tend to have one big question after every organized team activity.

How did Trevor Lawrence look?

Lawrence is going to give a lot of Jaguars fans a reason to cheer this season. Last week during the practice that was open to the media coach Urban Meyer said Lawrence was a bit off.

On Thursday, that wasn’t the case.

During the team portion of practice, Lawrence could not miss. He threw one deep ball to James O’Shaughnessy that even got the players on the sideline excited.

“You got Trevor who is still learning but the talent is definitely there,” said receiver D.J. Chark. “He doesn’t mind throwing it, he doesn’t mind slinging it, and that is going to help this offense for sure.”

As the Jaguars wrap up their second week of OTAs, the energy level on the field is still high. Players are clearly excited for what the team is building and a big part of that excitement revolves around Lawrence. Defensive players are keeping their distance from him during practice, but they can clearly see the talent.

“I think Trevor is going to be great. I think he is going to have a great career in Jacksonville. And playing for Urban, I think he is going to mold into the quarterback he needs to be,” said defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris. “Obviously, I can’t touch him or get near him or I’m going to be on a Greyhound [bus] back to Texas, so I try to stay away from him during practice.”

Another reason for excitement around the Jaguars s the team’s Downtown development plan that was unveiled Thursday morning. The proposed plan includes a football performance center next to TIAA Bank Field for the team. Meyer says the new facility just shows how committed the organization is to giving players the best.

“The most valuable commodity of any organization is the players and for the last 30 years I have always believed in that.”

As the Jaguars continue to move towards training camp and Covid restrictions ease around the NFL, Meyer said that he is trying to finalize plans for the Jaguars to hold joint practices during training camp. He did not give many details but said he has done research about joint practices and that the team is going to try to hold one during camp.