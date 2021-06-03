Partly Cloudy icon
Daytona opening up more areas for August race

Cole Pepper
, Sports anchor/reporter

Chase Elliott (9), Michael McDowell (34), Austin Dillon (3), and Denny Hamlin (11) lead the field to start the NASCAR Cup Series road-course auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
After announcing that the front stretch would be fully open for the August 27-28 races, the Daytona International Speedway is opening up more fan areas for the race.

Several spectator restrictions will also be lifted in time for the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale.

The list of reopened options for fans include:

  • Fully Open Tent Camping in GEICO Orange Campground
  • Fully Open Infield RV Camping, including GEICO Green
  • Shower facilities will be open and regularly sanitized
  • No spacing restrictions for RV/camper guests and party sizes will no longer be limited
  • Fully Open UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access
  • Saturday Pre-Race Concert on Ballfield (area between pit road and trioval)
  • Fans can access Ballfield and sign the famed Start Finish Line
  • Entertainment and VIP appearances on UNOH Fanzone Stage
  • Take photos in the iconic Victory Lane prior to the race
  • Fully Open Hospitality Areas
  • Interactive Displays in Midway and throughout the state-of-the-art motorsports facility
  • Regular Season Finale post-race fireworks celebration

The World Center of Racing will be the site of two races - the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale, on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m., and the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The announcement comes on the heels of the two biggest races over Memorial Day Weekend, the Indianapolis 500 and the NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600, opening to large crowds. 135,000 were allowed at Indy, still below the typical capacity of 250,000. At the Charlotte Motor Speedway where the Coca-Cola 600 is held, full capacity of 50,000 was open to fans.

