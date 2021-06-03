Daytona opening up more areas for August race

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Chase Elliott (9), Michael McDowell (34), Austin Dillon (3), and Denny Hamlin (11) lead the field to start the NASCAR Cup Series road-course auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

After announcing that the front stretch would be fully open for the August 27-28 races, the Daytona International Speedway is opening up more fan areas for the race.

Several spectator restrictions will also be lifted in time for the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale.

The list of reopened options for fans include:

Fully Open Tent Camping in GEICO Orange Campground

Fully Open Infield RV Camping, including GEICO Green

Shower facilities will be open and regularly sanitized

No spacing restrictions for RV/camper guests and party sizes will no longer be limited

Fully Open UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access

Saturday Pre-Race Concert on Ballfield (area between pit road and trioval)

Fans can access Ballfield and sign the famed Start Finish Line

Entertainment and VIP appearances on UNOH Fanzone Stage

Take photos in the iconic Victory Lane prior to the race

Fully Open Hospitality Areas

Interactive Displays in Midway and throughout the state-of-the-art motorsports facility

Regular Season Finale post-race fireworks celebration

The World Center of Racing will be the site of two races - the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale, on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m., and the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The announcement comes on the heels of the two biggest races over Memorial Day Weekend, the Indianapolis 500 and the NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600, opening to large crowds. 135,000 were allowed at Indy, still below the typical capacity of 250,000. At the Charlotte Motor Speedway where the Coca-Cola 600 is held, full capacity of 50,000 was open to fans.