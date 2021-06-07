Gators Breakdown: Recapping a busy recruiting week for Florida

IMG offensive lineman and Florida head coach Dan Mullen hit it off

The over year long recruiting dead period came to a close and recruiting visits were fast and furious this past weekend in Gainesville. Feedback from top targets and committed players for what Dan Mullen and staff created a lot of buzz.

David Waters is joined by Corey Bender (Gators Territory - Rivals) to break it all down.

