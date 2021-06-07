Mostly Cloudy icon
Gators Breakdown: Recapping a busy recruiting week for Florida

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: 
Gators Breakdown
,
Gators Football
,
Dan Mullen
,
SEC
,
2021
,
Recruiting
,
Tyler Booker
,
Walter Nolan
,
Nick Evers
IMG offensive lineman and Florida head coach Dan Mullen hit it off
IMG offensive lineman and Florida head coach Dan Mullen hit it off (University of Florida Athletic Association)

The over year long recruiting dead period came to a close and recruiting visits were fast and furious this past weekend in Gainesville. Feedback from top targets and committed players for what Dan Mullen and staff created a lot of buzz.

David Waters is joined by Corey Bender (Gators Territory - Rivals) to break it all down.

