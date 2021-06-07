Gators Breakdown: Recapping a busy recruiting week for Florida

The over year long recruiting dead period came to a close and recruiting visits were fast and furious this past weekend in Gainesville. Feedback from top targets and committed players for what Dan Mullen and staff created a lot of buzz.
Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.
David Waters is joined by Corey Bender (Gators Territory - Rivals) to break it all down.
Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here
LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown
Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:
Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher