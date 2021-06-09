Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp return to full capacity games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Following the restrictions implemented due to COVID-19, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp held their first full-capacity home game Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Face coverings, although still encouraged, are not required at the stadium for anyone who is fully vaccinated. On Tuesday night, the Shrimp are taking on the Norfolk Tides.

Before the change, the Jumbo Shrimp were only filling the stadium to 45% capacity and allowing about 5,000 fans per game.

Tickets for the rest of the season are available at jaxshrimp.com.