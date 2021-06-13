Local swimming stars eye spots on US Olympics swim team as trials continue

DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 05: Ryan Murphy looks on during Day Two of the TYR Pro Swim Series at Des Moines on March 05, 2020 at the MidAmerican Energy Aquatic Center at the Wellmark YMCA in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Qualifying for the Team USA swimming team picks back up Sunday and quite a few local swimmers will be in the mix.

Bolles grad Ryan Murphy, a three-time Olympics gold medalist, and Clay graduate Caeleb Dressel are the big names to watch, but 10 other swimmers with area ties begin competition on Sunday in Omaha, including All-News4Jax two-time girls swimmer of the year Micayla Cronk from Flagler Palm Coast High School.

Only the top two finishers in the finals of each event earn spots on the Olympics swimming team.

Women

Sherridon Dressel, Clay, 100 backstroke (Monday), 200 back (Friday).

Micayla Cronk, Flagler Palm Coast, 200 free (Tuesday), 100 free (Thursday), 50 free (Saturday).

Kensey McMahon, Mandarin, 400 IM (Sunday), 400 free (Monday), 1500 free (Tuesday), 800 free (Friday).

Claire Rasmus, Bolles, 200 free (Tuesday), 100 free (Thursday),

Sara Stotler, Clay High, 100 fly (Sunday), 200 free (Tuesday), 200 IM (Tuesday), 200 fly (Wednesday).

Ad

Men

Cole Crane, Episcopal, 200 fly (Tuesday), 100 fly (Friday).

Jace Crawford, Episcopal, 200 fly (Tuesday), 100 fly (Friday).

Will Davis, Bolles, 100 fly (Friday), 50 free (Saturday).

Caeleb Dressel, Clay High, 200 free (Monday), 200 fly (Tuesday), 100 free (Wednesday), 200 IM (Thursday), 100 fly (Friday), 50 free (Saturday).

Dillon Hillis, Jacksonville native, 100 breast (Sunday), 200 fly (Tuesday), 200 breast (Wednesday), 100 fly (Friday).

Ryan Murphy, Bolles, 100 back (Monday), 200 back (Thursday), 100 fly (Friday).

Tyler Watson, Paxon, 400 free (Sunday), 800 free (Wednesday), 1500 free (Saturday).