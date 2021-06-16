Bolles grad Ryan Murphy punches ticket to Olympics in 100 backstroke

Bolles graduate Ryan Murphy of the United States reacts after competing in a preliminary heat for the Men’s 100m backstroke during Day Two of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 14, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Ryan Murphy is going back to the Olympics.

The 2013 Bolles graduate punched a return trip back to the Olympics by winning the 100-meter backstroke in the trials on Tuesday night in Omaha.

Murphy swam a time of 52.33 to win the event. He edged Hunter Armstrong (52.48) and Shaine Casas (52.76) to lock up a spot in the Tokyo Games.

RELATED: How area swimmers have done in the Team USA swimming trials

Murphy won three gold medals in the 2016 Rio Games, the 100- and 200-meter backstrokes, and also had gold in the 4X100 medley relay.

Murphy led off that latter event with a world record 51.85.

Murphy isn’t done in Omaha yet.

He’ll swim in the 100 backstroke heats on Thursday morning, an event he’ll be favored to advance in. Should Murphy advance through the heats and semifinals in the 100 back, he’d swim in the 100 back finals on Friday night with a spot in the Olympics on the line. Murphy is also qualified for the 100 fly. Heats for that event are Friday morning.

Ad

In addition to Murphy punching his Olympics ticket on Tuesday, former Bishop Kenny star McKenna DeBever is also going to Tokyo. DeBever, a 2014 Bishop Kenny graduate, was selected for the women’s 200 IM and will compete for Peru.