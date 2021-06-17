Fistfuls of cash: UFC event in Jacksonville brought in nearly $18 million of economic impact

UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville brought in nearly $18 million in economic impact to the city.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The UFC came to town last April as coronavirus restrictions eased around the state as Jacksonville hosted the first full capacity indoor sporting event in more than a year.

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena was packed. There were A-list celebrities all over the place. The card was electric, with Kamaru Usman knocking Jorge Masvidal out cold in the main event of UFC 261.

And that event wound up a very, very profitable one for the city.

On Thursday, the UFC announced that the stop in Jacksonville generated $17.6 million in economic impact for the city, more than half of that on spending by the UFC promotion and visitors from out of state.

UFC president Dana White said after that event that the promotion planned on an eventual return to Jacksonville and a heavier presence around the state due to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ willingness to welcome the UFC to Florida.

Jacksonville hosted UFC 249 in 2020, albeit, without fans since it occurred in the middle of the global pandemic.

Some of the notable financial nuggets from that event, released Thursday by the UFC.