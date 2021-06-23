Former UC football star Otis Anderson Jr. signs free-agent contract with Rams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former University Christian running back Otis Anderson Jr. signed a contract with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday afternoon.

Anderson, a 2017 UC graduate, played four seasons of college football at UCF and scored 27 career touchdowns for the Knights. He wasn’t selected in last April’s NFL draft.

“Prayers have been answered. Thank you God if you’re a supporter/family thank you for your concern. To the @RamsNFL thank you,” Anderson posted on Twitter.

Prayers have been answered 💙💛Thank you God if you’re a supporter/family thank you for your concern. To the @RamsNFL thank you 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/FwXwcVnHiD — Otis Anderson Jr 🎱 (@Gumby_football) June 23, 2021

Anderson averaged 6.1 yards per carry at UCF, which ranks second in program history behind Greg McCrae (6.45).

Anderson rushed for 1,230 yards and 17 TDs in his final season at UC in 2016. He helped the Christians win back-to-back Class 2A state championships during his career at the school.