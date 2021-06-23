Jaguars RB James Robinson enjoys moments to give back to community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Since joining the Jaguars, James Robinson has been active in the community.

One cause that has been close to his heart is the American Cancer Society. Last year, on his ‘My Cause, My Cleats,’ he represented the American Cancer Society because he said he has seen cancer affect people in his family.

On Tuesday, Robinson surprised the Jiles’ family with a $1,000 shopping spree at Academy Sports.

“I actually got back from home this week from visiting my family friend that has breast cancer. It was great seeing them and seeing this family is going to be good,” said Robinson.

Robinson, with some help from Academy Sports, surprised a local family that has dealt with cancer to a shopping spree.

Tricshone Jiles is a two-time cancer survivor. Robinson was happy to walk around the store and help them pick things out.

“I was speechless. I was so excited that he even thought of supporting a breast cancer survivor,” Jiles said. “We go through a lot. It just means a lot that people like him are out there that look to just make you feel better.”

Ad

Robinson spent a lot of time with the youngest member of the Jiles’ family, Jaden, who is actually going to a football camp at the Jaguars’ facility this weekend?

Robinson helped him to pick out some cleats and other football gear to make sure he would look good out on the field.

Robinson said the most important thing Jaden should get is “good cleats, for sure. Good cleats and gloves and everything else is just about looking good.”

In addition to the shopping spree, Academy and Robinson also donated $1,000 to The American Cancer Society to directly benefit Hope Lodge’s fitness center. Hope Lodge provides a free place to stay for cancer patients in the area. The donation provided new equipment for the facility’s fitness center.

After the shopping spree, the family agreed that Robinson is officially the family’s favorite Jaguars player.

“We are looking for some number 30 jerseys,” Trischone said.