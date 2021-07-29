Icemen coach Jason Christie leaving for job with Sabres

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Icemen coach Jason Christie is getting a promotion.

Christie was hired as an assistant for the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. He had coached the Icemen since 2017 and remains the ECHL’s all-time leader in coaching victories (667).

Christie has also coached with Peoria, Utah, Ontario and Tulsa in the ECHL.

‘I want to thank the Icemen organization and our incredible Icemen family of fans, sponsors and staff,” Christie said in a statement.

“We have built a great foundation here with great fan support and competitive teams on the ice. I look forward to seeing the progress of the group of players already in place for the upcoming season as they work toward a Kelly Cup. Jacksonville is a special place to me and will remain home to my family for many years to come.”

Icemen CEO Andy Kaufman said that the organization was excited for Christie’s step up to the NHL.

“After 27 years as both a player and a coach, we are super excited for our head coach Jason Christie on achieving a position in the National Hockey League,” Kaufmann. “Coach Christie brings so much experience and knowledge to the game and has certainly earned this opportunity with the Sabres. We wish Jason and his family the absolute best in this new exciting endeavor. We are committed to continuing our growth in the community and on the ice. It will remain business as usual as we strive to bring the Kelly Cup to Jacksonville.”