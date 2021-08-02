Cloudy icon
73º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Gibbs, Cottrell, and Gibson commit | Friday Night Lights recap

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2021, Recruiting, Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Lights is the last recruiting event of the summer and the Gators came out with three commits.
Friday Night Lights is the last recruiting event of the summer and the Gators came out with three commits.

It was a busy Friday Night Lights as the Gators gained three commitments at the event.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

David Waters is joined by Zach Goodall (Sports Illustrated All Gators) to discuss the commitments of Terrance Gibbs (RB, ‘22), Raymond Cottrell (WR, ‘23), and Jerrick Gibson (RB, ‘24). Plus, a recap of all the happenings as Florida hosted recruits for the final time this summer.

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.