High school football ‘21: Team-by-team schedules for area programs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is right around the corner.
A glance at team-by-team schedules for area teams in Florida and southeast Georgia. Want a week-by-week schedule breakdown? We’ve got you covered there, too.
The regular season in the Peach State begins on Aug. 20. The regular season in Florida begins Aug. 27. New classification assignments were released last March, so you may notice teams in different districts or classifications than they were a year ago.
Want a refresher on how the 2020 season played out? You can check out the week-by-week results of that season here.
FLORIDA
All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *
Atlantic Coast
Aug. 27, Atlantic Coast at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Sept. 3, Riverside at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Sept. 10, Sandalwood at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17, Nease at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.*
Sept. 24, OFF
Oct. 1, Atlantic Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 8, Creekside at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15, Ponte Vedra at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 22, Atlantic Coast at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*
Oct. 28, Atlantic Coast at First Coast, 6 p.m.*
Nov. 5, University Christian at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Baker County
Aug. 27, Baker County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3, Viera at Baker County
Sept. 10, Baker County at Ponte Vedra
Sept. 17, Paxon at Baker County*
Sept. 24, Mandarin at Baker County
Oct. 1, Baker County at Bishop Kenny*
Oct. 8, Ridgeview at Baker County
Oct. 15, OFF
Oct. 22, White at Baker County*
Oct. 29, Baker County at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.*
Nov. 5, Baker County at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Baldwin
Aug. 27, White at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Sept. 3, OFF
Sept. 10, Baldwin at Westside, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17, Baldwin at West Nassau
Sept. 24, OFF
Oct. 1, Baldwin at Episcopal
Oct. 8, Baldwin at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15, Bradford at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Oct. 22, Baldwin at Paxon, 6 p.m.
Oct. 28, Wolfson at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Nov. 5, Baker County at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Bartram Trail
Aug. 27, Bartram Trail at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3, Miami Columbus at Bartram Trail
Sept. 10, Tallahassee Lincoln at Bartram Trail
Sept. 17, Bartram Trail at Mandarin*
Sept. 24, Bartram Trail at St. Augustine
Oct. 1, OFF
Oct. 8, Bartram Trail at Ponte Vedra
Oct. 15, Creekside at Bartram Trail*
Oct. 22, Bartram Trail at Oakleaf*
Oct. 29, Sandalwood at Bartram Trail*
Nov. 5, Gainesville Buchholz at Bartram Trail
Bishop Kenny
Aug. 27, Bishop Kenny at Providence
Sept. 3, Englewood at Bishop Kenny
Sept. 10, Bishop Kenny at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17, Tocoi Creek at Bishop Kenny
Sept. 24, Bishop Kenny at West Nassau
Oct. 1, Baker County at Bishop Kenny*
Oct. 8, OFF
Oct. 15, Bishop Kenny at White*
Oct. 22, Suwannee at Bishop Kenny*
Oct. 29, Bishop Kenny at Paxon, 6 p.m.*
Nov. 5, Bishop Kenny at Episcopal
Bishop Snyder
Aug. 27, Bishop Snyder at St. Edward’s
Sept. 3, Gainesville Oak Hall at Bishop Snyder
Sept. 10, Bronson at Bishop Snyder
Sept. 17, Bishop Snyder at Cedar Creek Christian
Sept. 24, Harvest Community at Bishop Snyder
Oct. 1, Christ’s Church at Bishop Snyder
Oct. 8, Bishop Snyder at Deltona Trinity Christian
Oct. 15, Bishop Snyder at Eagle’s View
Oct. 22, OFF
Oct. 29, TBA, Playoffs
Nov. 5, TBA, Playoffs
Nov. 13, TBA, Playoffs
Bolles
Aug. 27, West Nassau at Bolles
Sept. 3, Bolles at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10, St. Augustine at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17, Bolles at Fernandina Beach
Sept. 24, University Christian at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1, Trinity Christian at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8, Bolles at Atlanta Marist
Oct. 15, OFF
Oct. 22, Bolles at Gainesville Buchholz
Oct. 29, Fort Pierce Westwood at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 5, Daytona Beach Mainland at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Bradford
Aug. 27, Baker County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3, Bradford at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10, Clay at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17, University Christian at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24, Suwannee at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1, American Collegiate at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8, OFF
Oct. 15, Bradford at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Oct. 22, Bradford at Yulee
Oct. 29, Madison County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 5, Fort White at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek Christian
Aug. 27, OFF
Sept. 3, Christ’s Church at Cedar Creek Christian
Sept. 10, Cedar Creek Christian at Eagle’s View
Sept. 17, Bishop Snyder at Cedar Creek Christian
Sept. 24, St. Edward’s at Cedar Creek Christian
Oct. 1, Cedar Creek Christian at Harvest
Oct. 8, Cedar Creek Christian at Central Florida Christian Academy
Oct. 15, Cedar Creek Christian at Gainesville Oak Hall
Oct. 22, Cedar Creek Christian at Branford, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29, TBA, SSAC Playoffs
Nov. 5, TBA, SSAC Playoffs
Christ’s Church
Aug. 27, Harvest at Christ’s Church
Sept. 3, Christ’s Church at Cedar Creek Christian
Sept. 10, Bell Creek at Christ’s Church
Sept. 17, Christ’s Church at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Sept. 24, Christ’s Church at Mount Dora
Oct. 1, Christ’s Church at Bishop Snyder
Oct. 8, St. Joseph at Christ’s Church
Oct. 15, Interlachen at Christ’s Church
Oct. 22, OFF
Oct. 29, TBA, SSAC playoffs
Nov. 5, TBA, SSAC playoffs
Nov. 12, TBA, SSAC playoffs
Clay
Aug. 27, Clay at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3, OFF
Sept. 10, Clay at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17, Ridgeview at Clay
Sept. 24, Oakleaf at Clay
Oct. 1, Palatka at Clay*
Oct. 8, Gainesville Eastside at Clay*
Oct. 15, Clay at Menendez*
Oct. 22, Middleburg at Clay
Oct. 29, Clay at North Marion*
Nov. 5, Clay at Orange Park
Columbia
Aug. 27, Delray Beach American Heritage at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3, Bolles at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10, Columbia at Oakleaf
Sept. 17, Englewood at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.*
Sept. 24, Trinity Christian at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1, Westside at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.*
Oct. 8, Columbia at Riverside, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 15, Columbia at Orange Park*
Oct. 22, Columbia at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29, Columbia at Raines, 6 p.m.
Nov. 5, OFF
Creekside
Aug. 28, Creekside vs. Ribault (at Bolles)
Sept. 3, Creekside at Nease
Sept. 10, Fleming Island at Creekside
Sept. 17, Creekside at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.*
Sept. 23, Creekside at Tallahassee Chiles
Oct. 1, Mandarin at Creekside*
Oct. 8, Creekside at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15, Creekside at Bartram Trail*
Oct. 22, OFF
Oct. 29, Oakleaf at Creekside*
Nov. 5, Ponte Vedra at Creekside
Crescent City
Aug. 27, Crescent City at Chiefland
Sept. 3, Umatilla at Crescent City
Sept. 10, Crescent City at Interlachen
Sept. 17, Crescent City at Trenton
Sept. 24, Hilliard at Crescent City
Oct. 1, Cornerstone at Crescent City
Oct. 8, Crescent City at Keystone Heights
Oct. 15, Taylor Pierson at Crescent City
Oct. 22, Wolfson at Crescent City
Oct. 29, Jordan Christian Prep at Crescent City
Nov. 5, OFF
Eagle’s View
Aug. 27, Eagle’s View at St. Joseph
Sept. 3, OFF
Sept. 10, Cedar Creek Christian at Eagle’s View
Sept. 17, Eagle’s View at St. Edward’s
Sept. 24, Eagle’s View at Gainesville Oak Hall
Oct. 1, Eagle’s View at Deltona Trinity Christian
Oct. 8, Halifax at Eagle’s View
Oct. 15, Bishop Snyder at Eagle’s View
Oct. 22, Eagle’s View at FCA
Oct. 29, TBA, Playoffs
Nov. 5, TBA, Playoffs
Nov. 13, TBA, Playoffs
Englewood
Aug. 27, Englewood at Paxon, 6 p.m.
Sept. 3, Englewood at Bishop Kenny
Sept. 10, Englewood at Episcopal
Sept. 17, Englewood at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.*
Sept. 24, Westside at Englewood, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 1, Englewood at Riverside, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 8, OFF
Oct. 15, Stanton at Englewood, 6 p.m.
Oct. 22, Fernandina Beach at Englewood, 6 p.m.
Oct. 28, Orange Park at Englewood, 6 p.m.*
Nov. 5, Englewood at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Episcopal
Aug. 27, Episcopal at Tocoi Creek
Sept. 3, Ponte Vedra at Episcopal
Sept. 10, Englewood at Episcopal
Sept. 17, OFF
Sept. 24, Zarephath Academy at Episcopal
Oct. 1, Baldwin at Episcopal
Oct. 8, Episcopal at Middleburg
Oct. 15, Episcopal at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Oct. 22, Providence at Episcopal
Oct. 29, Episcopal at University Christian
Nov. 5, Bishop Kenny at Episcopal
Fernandina Beach
Aug. 27, Fernandina Beach at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3, Yulee at Fernandina Beach
Sept. 10, Providence at Fernandina Beach
Sept. 17, Bolles at Fernandina Beach
Sept. 24, Fernandina Beach at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Sept. 30, Jackson at Fernandina Beach
Oct. 7, Fernandina Beach at Santa Fe
Oct. 15, Fernandina Beach at West Nassau
Oct. 22, Fernandina Beach at Englewood, 6 p.m.
Oct. 29, North Florida Educational at Fernandina Beach
Nov. 5, OFF
First Coast
Aug. 28, First Coast vs. Dakota Ridge (Littleton, Colo.), at Kissimmee
Sept. 3, Raines at First Coast, 6 p.m.
Sept. 10, Mandarin at First Coast, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17, Ponte Vedra at First Coast, 6 p.m.*
Sept. 24, First Coast at White, 6 p.m.
Oct. 1, First Coast at Nease*
Oct. 8, OFF
Oct. 15, Fleming Island at First Coast, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 22, First Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 28, Atlantic Coast at First Coast, 6 p.m.*
Nov. 5, Sandalwood at First Coast, 6 p.m.
Flagler Palm Coast
Aug. 27, Pine Ridge at Flagler Palm Coast
Sept. 3, Daytona Beach Mainland at Flagler Palm Coast
Sept. 10, Port Orange Atlantic at Flagler Palm Coast
Sept. 17, Sanford Seminole at Flagler Palm Coast*
Sept. 24, Spruce Creek at Flagler Palm Coast
Oct. 1, Flagler Palm Coast at Oviedo*
Oct. 8, Flagler Palm Coast at Orange City University
Oct. 15, Lake Mary at Flagler Palm Coast*
Oct. 22, Flagler Palm Coast at DeLand*
Oct. 29, OFF
Nov. 5, Flagler Palm Coast at Matanzas
Fleming Island
Aug. 27, Clay at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3, Fleming Island at Lake Minneola
Sept. 10, Fleming Island at Creekside
Sept. 17, Fletcher at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*
Sept. 24, Fleming Island at Ridgeview
Oct. 1, Fleming Island at Ponte Vedra*
Oct. 8, OFF
Oct. 15, Fleming Island at First Coast, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 22, Atlantic Coast at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*
Oct. 29, Nease at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*
Nov. 5, Oakleaf at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Fletcher
Aug. 27, Sandalwood at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Sept. 3, Fletcher at Parker, 6 p.m.
Sept. 10, Jackson at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17, Fletcher at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*
Sept. 24, OFF
Oct. 1, Atlantic Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 8, Fletcher at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15, Nease at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 22, First Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 29, Fletcher at Ponte Vedra*
Nov. 5, Fletcher at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Fort White
Aug. 27, Fort White at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3, Fort White at Newberry, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10, Hamilton County at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17, Santa Fe at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24, Fort White at Taylor County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1, Fort White at Keystone Heights
Oct. 8, OFF
Oct. 15, Dixie County at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22, Gainesville P.K. Yonge at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29, Fort White at Interlachen
Nov. 5, Fort White at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Harvest Community
Aug. 27, Harvest at Christ’s Church
Sept. 3, Harvest at St. John Paul II
Sept. 10, Harvest at Union County
Sept. 17, OFF
Sept. 24, Harvest at Bishop Snyder
Oct. 1, Cedar Creek at Harvest
Oct. 7, Harvest at Gainesville Oak Hall
Oct. 15, Aucilla Christian at Harvest
Oct. 22, North Florida Educational at Harvest
Oct. 29, TBA, Playoffs
Nov. 5, TBA, Playoffs
Hilliard
Aug. 27, Wolfson at Hilliard
Sept. 3, Hilliard at Stanton
Sept. 10, Paxon at Hilliard
Sept. 17, Hilliard at Mayo Lafayette
Sept. 24, Hilliard at Crescent City
Oct. 1, OFF
Oct. 7, Hilliard at Providence
Oct. 15, Branford at Hilliard
Oct. 22, Trenton at Hilliard
Oct. 29, TBA, SSAC Playoffs
Nov. 5, TBA, SSAC Playoffs
Interlachen
Aug. 27, Interlachen at Daytona Beach Father Lopez
Sept. 3, Tocoi Creek at Interlachen
Sept. 10, Crescent City at Interlachen
Sept. 17, Holy Trinity at Interlachen
Sept. 24, Interlachen at Keystone Heights
Oct. 1, Bell at Interlachen
Oct. 8, Interlachen at Taylor Pierson
Oct. 15, Interlachen at Christ’s Church
Oct. 22, Interlachen at Chiefland
Oct. 29, Fort White at Interlachen
Nov. 5, OFF
Jackson
Aug. 27, Westside at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Sept. 3, Jackson at Providence
Sept. 10, Jackson at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17, Raines at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Sept. 24, Jackson at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Sept. 30, Jackson at Fernandina Beach
Oct. 8, Baldwin at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15, Episcopal at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Oct. 22, OFF
Oct. 29, Jackson at West Nassau
Nov. 5, Jackson at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Keystone Heights
Aug. 27, Fernandina Beach at Keystone Heights
Sept. 3, Keystone Heights at Bell, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10, Tocoi Creek at Keystone Heights
Sept. 17, Keystone Heights at Umatilla
Sept. 24, Interlachen at Keystone Heights
Oct. 1, Fort White at Keystone Heights
Oct. 8, Crescent City at Keystone Heights
Oct. 15, OFF
Oct. 22, Keystone Heights at Taylor Pierson
Oct. 29, Stanton at Keystone Heights
Nov. 5, Gainesville P.K. Yonge at Keystone Heights
Riverside
Aug. 27, Riverside at Parker, 6 p.m.
Sept. 3, Riverside at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Sept. 10, Riverside at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17, Riverside at Orange Park*
Sept. 24, Jackson at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Oct. 1, Englewood at Riverside, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 8, Columbia at Riverside, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 15, OFF
Oct. 22, Riverside at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28, Riverside at Westside, 6 p.m.*
Nov. 5, Riverside at White, 6 p.m.
Mandarin
Aug. 27, Atlantic Coast at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Sept. 3, Mandarin at Spruce Creek
Sept. 10, Mandarin at First Coast, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17, Bartram Trail at Mandarin, 6 p.m.*
Sept. 24, Mandarin at Baker County
Oct. 1, Mandarin at Creekside*
Oct. 8, Mandarin at White, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15, Oakleaf at Mandarin, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 22, Mandarin at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 29, OFF
Nov. 5, Fletcher at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Matanzas
Aug. 27, Matanzas at Menendez
Sept. 3, Matanzas at Port Orange Atlantic
Sept. 10, Matanzas at Deltona
Sept. 17, Gainesville at Matanzas*
Sept. 24, Orange Park at Matanzas
Oct. 1, Matanzas at Middleburg*
Oct. 8, Lake Howell at Matanzas
Oct. 15, Ridgeview at Matanzas*
Oct. 22, Matanzas at St. Augustine*
Oct. 29, OFF
Nov. 5, Flagler Palm Coast at Matanzas
Menendez
Aug. 27, Matanzas at Menendez
Sept. 3, Menendez at St. Augustine
Sept. 10, Menendez at Ridgeview
Sept. 17, Gainesville Eastside at Menendez*
Sept. 24, Ponte Vedra at Menendez
Oct. 1, OFF
Oct. 8, Parker at Menendez
Oct. 15, Clay at Menendez*
Oct. 22, Menendez at North Marion*
Oct. 29, Menendez at Palatka*
Nov. 5, Menendez at Tocoi Creek
Middleburg
Aug. 27, Stanton at Middleburg
Sept. 3, Gainesville Eastside at Middleburg
Sept. 10, Middleburg at Santa Fe
Sept. 17, St. Augustine at Middleburg*
Sept. 24, OFF
Oct. 1, Matanzas at Middleburg*
Oct. 8, Episcopal at Middleburg
Oct. 15, Middleburg at Gainesville*
Oct. 22, Middleburg at Clay
Oct. 29, Middleburg at Ridgeview*
Nov. 5, Yulee at Middleburg
Nease
Aug. 27, Nease at Ponte Vedra*
Sept. 3, Creekside at Nease
Sept. 10, Orange Park at Nease
Sept. 17, Nease at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.*
Sept. 24, Nease at Yulee
Oct. 1, First Coast at Nease*
Oct. 8, St. Augustine at Nease
Oct. 15, Nease at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 22, OFF
Oct. 29, Nease at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*
Nov. 5, Westside at Nease
North Florida Educational
Aug. 27, Bishop McLaughlin Catholic at North Florida Educational
Sept. 3, North Florida Educational at Seffner Christian
Sept. 10, North Florida Educational at St. Joseph
Sept. 17, TBA
Sept. 24, North Florida Educational at Munroe
Oct. 1, Hamilton County at North Florida Educational
Oct. 8, TBA
Oct. 15, Zephyrhills Christian at North Florida Educational
Oct. 22, North Florida Educational at Harvest
Oct. 29, North Florida Educational at Fernandina Beach
Nov. 5, TBA
Oakleaf
Aug. 28, Oakleaf vs. Orange Park (Bold City Showcase at Bolles)
Sept. 3, Miami Carol City at Oakleaf
Sept. 10, Columbia at Oakleaf
Sept. 17, Oakleaf at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24, Oakleaf at Clay
Oct. 1, Sandalwood at Oakleaf*
Oct. 8, OFF
Oct. 15, Oakleaf at Mandarin, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 22, Bartram Trail at Oakleaf*
Oct. 29, Oakleaf at Creekside*
Nov. 5, Oakleaf at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Orange Park
Aug. 27, Orange Park vs. Oakleaf (at Bolles)
Sept. 3, Ridgeview at Orange Park
Sept. 10, Orange Park at Nease
Sept. 17, Riverside at Orange Park*
Sept. 24, Orange Park at Matanzas
Oct. 1, West Nassau at Orange Park
Oct. 8, OFF
Oct. 15, Columbia at Orange Park*
Oct. 22, Orange Park at Westside, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 28, Orange Park at Englewood, 6 p.m.*
Nov. 5, Clay at Orange Park
Palatka
Aug. 27, Lake Weir at Palatka
Sept. 3, Palatka at Eustis
Sept. 10, Weeki Wachee at Palatka
Sept. 17, OFF
Sept. 24, Newberry at Palatka
Oct. 1, Palatka at Clay*
Oct. 8, Palatka at West Nassau
Oct. 15, North Marion at Palatka*
Oct. 22, Palatka at Gainesville Eastside*
Oct. 29, Menendez at Palatka*
Nov. 5, Palatka at St. Augustine
Parker
Aug. 27, Riverside at Parker, 6 p.m.
Sept. 3, Fletcher at Parker, 6 p.m.
Sept. 10, Parker at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17, Yulee at Parker, 6 p.m.*
Sept. 24, Stanton at Parker, 6 p.m.
Oct. 1, Raines at Parker, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 8, Parker at Menendez
Oct. 15, Parker at Ribault, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 22, University Christian at Parker, 6 p.m.
Oct. 29, Parker at White, 6 p.m.
Nov. 5, OFF
Paxon
Aug. 27, Englewood at Paxon, 6 p.m.
Sept. 3, Wolfson at Paxon, 6 p.m.
Sept. 10, Paxon at Hilliard
Sept. 17, Paxon at Baker County*
Sept. 24, Paxon at Mayo Lafayette
Oct. 1, White at Paxon, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 8, OFF
Oct. 15, Paxon at Suwannee*
Oct. 22, Baldwin at Paxon, 6 p.m.
Oct. 29, Bishop Kenny at Paxon, 6 p.m.*
Nov. 5, Paxon at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Ponte Vedra
Aug. 27, Nease at Ponte Vedra*
Sept. 3, Ponte Vedra at Episcopal
Sept. 10, Baker County at Ponte Vedra
Sept. 17, Ponte Vedra at First Coast, 6 p.m.*
Sept. 24, Ponte Vedra at Menendez
Oct. 1, Fleming Island at Ponte Vedra*
Oct. 8, Bartram Trail at Ponte Vedra
Oct. 15, Ponte Vedra at Atlantic Coast*
Oct. 22, OFF
Oct. 29, Fletcher at Ponte Vedra*
Nov. 5, Ponte Vedra at Creekside
Providence
Aug. 27, Providence at Bishop Kenny
Sept. 3, Jackson at Providence
Sept. 10, Providence at Fernandina Beach
Sept. 17, Stanton at Providence
Sept. 24, Daytona Beach Father Lopez at Providence
Oct. 1, Providence at Tocoi Creek
Oct. 7, Hilliard at Providence
Oct. 15, OFF
Oct. 22, Providence at Episcopal
Oct. 28, Gainesville P.K. Yonge at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 5, Providence at Bell
Raines
Aug. 27, Trinity Christian at Raines, 6 p.m.
Sept. 3, Raines at First Coast, 6 p.m.
Sept. 10, OFF
Sept. 17, Raines at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Sept. 24, Clearwater Academy at Raines, 6 p.m.
Oct. 1, Raines at Parker, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 8, Sandalwood at Raines, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15, Yulee at Raines, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 23, Raines at Ribault, 2 p.m.*
Oct. 28, Columbia at Raines, 6 p.m.
Nov. 5, Raines at Vero Beach
Ribault
Aug. 28, Ribault vs. Creekside (at Bolles), 3 p.m.
Sept. 3, Ribault at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10, Riverside at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17, Westside at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Sept. 24, Ribault at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.
Oct. 1, Ribault at Yulee*
Oct. 8, Fletcher at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15, Parker at Ribault, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 23, Raines at Ribault, 2 p.m.*
Oct. 29, OFF
Nov. 5, Jackson at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Ridgeview
Aug. 27, OFF
Sept. 3, Ridgeview at Orange Park
Sept. 10, Menendez at Ridgeview
Sept. 17, Ridgeview at Clay
Sept. 24, Fleming Island at Ridgeview
Oct. 1, St. Augustine at Ridgeview*
Oct. 8, Ridgeview at Baker County
Oct. 15, Ridgeview at Matanzas*
Oct. 22, Ridgeview at Gainesville*
Oct. 29, Middleburg at Ridgeview*
Nov. 5, West Nassau at Ridgeview
St. Augustine
Aug. 27, St. Augustine at Dunnellon
Sept. 3, Menendez at St. Augustine
Sept. 10, St. Augustine at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17, St. Augustine at Middleburg*
Sept. 24, Bartram Trail at St. Augustine
Oct. 1, St. Augustine at Ridgeview*
Oct. 8, St. Augustine at Nease
Oct. 15, OFF
Oct. 22, Matanzas at St. Augustine*
Oct. 29, Gainesville at St. Augustine*
Nov. 5, Palatka at St. Augustine
St. Joseph
Aug. 27, Eagle’s View at St. Joseph
Sept. 3, OFF
Sept. 10, North Florida Educational at St. Joseph
Sept. 17, St. Joseph at Deltona Trinity Christian
Sept. 24, Legacy Charter at St. Joseph
Oct. 1, St. Joseph at Daytona Beach Father Lopez
Oct. 8, St. Joseph at Christ’s Church
Oct. 15, St. Joseph at Stanton, 6 p.m. (CHECK)
Oct. 22, OFF
Oct. 29, Seffner Christian at St. Joseph
Nov. 5, OFF
Sandalwood
Aug. 27, Sandalwood at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Sept. 3, Gainesville Buchholz at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.
Sept. 10, Sandalwood at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17, Creekside at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.*
Sept. 24, Ribault at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.
Oct. 1, Sandalwood at Oakleaf*
Oct. 8, Sandalwood at Raines, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15, OFF
Oct. 22, Mandarin at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 29, Sandalwood at Bartram Trail*
Nov. 5, First Coast at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.
Stanton
Aug. 27, Stanton at Middleburg
Sept. 3, Hilliard at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Sept. 10, Bishop Kenny at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17, Stanton at Providence
Sept. 24, Stanton at Parker, 6 p.m.
Oct. 1, OFF
Oct. 8, Stanton at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15, Stanton at Englewood, 6 p.m.
Oct. 22, Stanton at Mayo Lafayette
Oct. 28, Keystone Heights at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Nov. 5, Paxon at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Suwannee
Aug. 27, OFF
Sept. 3, Santa Fe at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10, Hawthorne at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17, Suwannee at White, 6 p.m.*
Sept. 24, Suwannee at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1, OFF
Oct. 8, Suwannee at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15, Paxon at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.*
Oct. 22, Suwannee at Bishop Kenny*
Oct. 29, Baker County at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.*
Nov. 5, Suwannee at Tallahassee Florida High, 7:30 p.m.
Tocoi Creek
Aug. 27, Episcopal at Tocoi Creek
Sept. 3, Tocoi Creek at Interlachen
Sept. 10, Tocoi Creek at Keystone Heights
Sept. 17, Tocoi Creek at Bishop Kenny
Sept. 24, OFF
Oct. 1, Providence at Tocoi Creek
Oct. 8, Tocoi Creek at Gainesville P.K. Yonge
Oct. 15, OFF
Oct. 22, Tocoi Creek at Umatilla
Oct. 29, Melbourne Central Catholic at Tocoi Creek
Nov. 5, Menendez at Tocoi Creek
Trinity Christian
Aug. 27, Trinity Christian at Raines, 6 p.m.
Sept. 3, Ribault at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10, Zarephath Academy at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17, Clearwater Academy International at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24, Trinity Christian at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1, Trinity Christian at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8, Plantation American Heritage at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15, Trinity Christian at Tallahassee Florida High
Oct. 22, Riverside at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29, OFF
Nov. 4, Trinity Christian at Tallahassee Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Union County
Aug. 27, Fort White at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3, Bradford at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10, Harvest Community at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17, Gainesville P.K. Yonge at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24, Union County at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1, Akelynn’s Angels Christian at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8, Union County at Dixie County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15, OFF
Oct. 22, Union County at Santa Fe
Oct. 29, Newberry at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 5, Union County at Cocoa Beach
University Christian
Aug. 27, University Christian at Pensacola Washington
Sept. 3, University Christian at Zephyrhills
Sept. 10, Madison County at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17, University Christian at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24, University Christian at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1, OFF
Oct. 8, Port Orange Atlantic at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15, Foundation Academy at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22, University Christian at Parker, 6 p.m.
Oct. 29, Episcopal at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 5, University Christian at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Westside
Aug. 27, Westside at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Sept. 3, White at Westside, 6 p.m.
Sept. 10, Baldwin at Westside, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17, Westside at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Sept. 24, Westside at Englewood, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 1, Westside at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.*
Oct. 8, Westside at Valdosta, 8 p.m.
Oct. 15, OFF
Oct. 22, Orange Park at Westside, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 28, Riverside at Westside, 6 p.m.*
Nov. 5, Westside at Nease
West Nassau
Aug. 27, West Nassau at Bolles (Bold City Showcase)
Sept. 3, OFF
Sept. 10, West Nassau at Yulee
Sept. 17, Baldwin at West Nassau
Sept. 24, Bishop Kenny at West Nassau
Oct. 1, West Nassau at Orange Park
Oct. 8, Palatka at West Nassau
Oct. 15, Fernandina Beach at West Nassau
Oct. 22, West Nassau at Titusville Astronaut
Oct. 29, Jackson at West Nassau
Nov. 5, West Nassau at Ridgeview
White
Aug. 27, White at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Sept. 3, White at Westside, 6 p.m.
Sept. 10, OFF
Sept. 17, Suwannee at White, 6 p.m.*
Sept. 24, First Coast at White, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 1, White at Paxon, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 8, Mandarin at White, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15, Bishop Kenny at White, 6 p.m.*
Oct. 22, White at Baker County*
Oct. 28, Parker at White, 6 p.m.
Nov. 5, Riverside at White, 6 p.m.
Wolfson
Aug. 27, Wolfson at Hilliard
Sept. 3, Wolfson at Paxon, 6 p.m.
Sept. 10, Parker at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17, Christ’s Church at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Sept. 24, Fernandina Beach at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Oct. 1, Wolfson at Daytona Beach Father Lopez
Oct. 8, Stanton at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15, OFF
Oct. 22, Wolfson at Crescent City
Oct. 28, Wolfson at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Nov. 5, Englewood at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Young Kids in Motion
Aug. 27, Zarephath Academy at Young Kids in Motion, 6 p.m.
Sept. 3, Young Kids in Motion at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal
Sept. 10, TDH Academy at Young Kids in Motion, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17, Young Kids in Motion at West Oaks Academy, 6 p.m.
Sept. 24, Young Kids in Motion at Blountstown, 6 p.m.
Oct. 1, Jordan Christian Prep at Young Kids in Motion, 6 p.m.
Oct. 8, Young Kids in Motion at Spruce Creek, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15, OFF
Oct. 22, Young Kids in Motion at Orangewood Christian, 6 p.m.
Oct. 29, Lighthouse Private Christian at Young Kids in Motion
Nov. 5, OFF
Yulee
Aug. 27, Yulee at Hawthorne
Sept. 3, Yulee at Fernandina Beach
Sept. 10, West Nassau at Yulee
Sept. 17, Yulee at Parker, 6 p.m.*
Sept. 24, Nease at Yulee
Oct. 1, Ribault at Yulee*
Oct. 8, OFF
Oct. 15, Yulee at Raines*
Oct. 22, Bradford at Yulee
Oct. 29, Ocala Trinity Catholic at Yulee
Nov. 5, Yulee at Middleburg
Zarephath Academy
Aug. 27, Zarephath Academy at Young Kids in Motion, 6 p.m.
Sept. 3, OFF
Sept. 10, Zarephath Academy at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17, Zarephath Academy at Branford, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24, Zarephath Academy at Episcopal
Oct. 1, West Oaks at Zarephath Academy
Oct. 8, Zarephath Academy at Zephyrhills Christian
Oct. 15, Zarephath Academy at Jordan Christian
Oct. 22, Zarephath Academy at BOLCA Prep
Oct. 29, Zarephath Academy at Lakeland Victory Christian
Nov. 5, Zarephath Academy at Munroe
GEORGIA
All games at 7:30 p.m.; region games indicated by an *
Brunswick
Aug. 20, Pierce County at Brunswick
Aug. 27, Brunswick at McIntosh County
Sept. 3, OFF
Sept. 9, Brunswick at New Hampstead
Sept. 17, Brunswick at Islands
Sept. 24, Glynn Academy vs. Brunswick*
Oct. 1, South Effingham at Brunswick*
Oct. 8, Brunswick at Statesboro*
Ost. 15, Richmond Hill at Brunswick*
Oct. 22, OFF
Oct. 29, Bradwell Institute at Brunswick*
Nov. 5, Brunswick at Effingham County*
Camden County
Aug. 20, Columbia at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 27, Camden County at Glynn Academy
Sept. 3, Beacon Hill (Virginia) at Camden County
Sept. 10, Camden County at Marietta
Sept. 17, Oakleaf at Camden County
Sept. 24, Camden County at Coffee
Oct. 1, Warner Robins at Camden County
Oct. 8, OFF
Oct. 15, Colquitt County at Camden County*
Oct. 22, Camden County at Tift County*
Oct. 29, Lowndes at Camden County*
Nov. 5, OFF
Charlton County
Aug. 20, Charlton County at Brantley County
Aug. 27, OFF
Sept. 3, Long County at Charlton County
Sept. 10, Charlton County at McIntosh County
Sept. 17, Tiftarea at Charlton County
Sept. 24, Clinch County at Charlton County*
Oct. 1, Charlton County at Turner County*
Oct. 8, OFF
Oct. 15, Charlton County at Brooks County*
Oct. 22, Irwin County at Charlton County*
Oct. 29, Charlton County at Lanier County*
Nov. 5, Atkinson County at Charlton County*
Glynn Academy
Aug. 20, Glynn Academy at McIntosh County
Aug. 27, Camden County at Glynn Academy
Sept. 3, Winder-Barrow at Glynn Academy
Sept. 10, OFF
Sept. 17, Coffee at Glynn Academy
Sept. 24, Glynn Academy vs. Brunswick*
Oct. 1, Glynn Academy at Bradwell Institute*
Oct. 8, South Effingham at Glynn Academy*
Oct. 15, Glynn Academy at Effingham County*
Oct. 22, Glynn Academy at Richmond Hill*
Oct. 29, OFF
Nov. 5, Statesboro at Glynn Academy*
Pierce County
Aug. 20, Pierce County at Brunswick
Aug. 27, Pierce County at Wayne County
Sept. 3, Pierce County at Claxton
Sept. 10, OFF
Sept. 17, Pierce County at Clinch County
Sept. 24, Fitzgerald at Pierce County
Oct. 1, Rabun County at Pierce County
Oct. 8, Brantley County at Pierce County*
Oct. 15, OFF
Oct. 22, Pierce County at Long County*
Oct. 29, Tattnall County at Pierce County*
Nov. 5, Appling County at Pierce County*
Ware County
Aug. 20, Ware County at Cook
Aug. 27, Bartram Trail at Ware County
Sept. 3, Baldwin at Ware County
Sept. 10, Thomson at Ware County
Sept. 17, Ware County at Bainbridge
Sept. 24, Ware County at Benedictine
Oct. 1, OFF
Oct. 8, Ware County at Coffee*
Oct. 15, Warner Robins at Ware County*
Oct. 22, OFF
Oct. 29, Ware County at Veterans*
Nov. 5, Wayne County at Ware County*