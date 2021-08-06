High school football ‘21: Team-by-team schedules for area programs

Nease wide receiver Grant Stevens (88) makes a catch against Yulee linebacker Landon Hale (11) in the second quarter of a Sept. 25 game.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is right around the corner.

A glance at team-by-team schedules for area teams in Florida and southeast Georgia. Want a week-by-week schedule breakdown? We’ve got you covered there, too.

The regular season in the Peach State begins on Aug. 20. The regular season in Florida begins Aug. 27. New classification assignments were released last March, so you may notice teams in different districts or classifications than they were a year ago.

Want a refresher on how the 2020 season played out? You can check out the week-by-week results of that season here.

FLORIDA

All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Atlantic Coast

Aug. 27, Atlantic Coast at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3, Riverside at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10, Sandalwood at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17, Nease at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.*

Sept. 24, OFF

Oct. 1, Atlantic Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 8, Creekside at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15, Ponte Vedra at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 22, Atlantic Coast at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 28, Atlantic Coast at First Coast, 6 p.m.*

Nov. 5, University Christian at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Baker County

Aug. 27, Baker County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 3, Viera at Baker County

Sept. 10, Baker County at Ponte Vedra

Sept. 17, Paxon at Baker County*

Sept. 24, Mandarin at Baker County

Oct. 1, Baker County at Bishop Kenny*

Oct. 8, Ridgeview at Baker County

Oct. 15, OFF

Oct. 22, White at Baker County*

Oct. 29, Baker County at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 5, Baker County at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Baldwin

Aug. 27, White at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3, OFF

Sept. 10, Baldwin at Westside, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17, Baldwin at West Nassau

Sept. 24, OFF

Oct. 1, Baldwin at Episcopal

Oct. 8, Baldwin at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15, Bradford at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Oct. 22, Baldwin at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Oct. 28, Wolfson at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5, Baker County at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Bartram Trail

Aug. 27, Bartram Trail at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 3, Miami Columbus at Bartram Trail

Sept. 10, Tallahassee Lincoln at Bartram Trail

Sept. 17, Bartram Trail at Mandarin*

Sept. 24, Bartram Trail at St. Augustine

Oct. 1, OFF

Oct. 8, Bartram Trail at Ponte Vedra

Oct. 15, Creekside at Bartram Trail*

Oct. 22, Bartram Trail at Oakleaf*

Oct. 29, Sandalwood at Bartram Trail*

Nov. 5, Gainesville Buchholz at Bartram Trail

Bishop Kenny

Aug. 27, Bishop Kenny at Providence

Sept. 3, Englewood at Bishop Kenny

Sept. 10, Bishop Kenny at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17, Tocoi Creek at Bishop Kenny

Sept. 24, Bishop Kenny at West Nassau

Oct. 1, Baker County at Bishop Kenny*

Oct. 8, OFF

Oct. 15, Bishop Kenny at White*

Oct. 22, Suwannee at Bishop Kenny*

Oct. 29, Bishop Kenny at Paxon, 6 p.m.*

Nov. 5, Bishop Kenny at Episcopal

Bishop Snyder

Aug. 27, Bishop Snyder at St. Edward’s

Sept. 3, Gainesville Oak Hall at Bishop Snyder

Sept. 10, Bronson at Bishop Snyder

Sept. 17, Bishop Snyder at Cedar Creek Christian

Sept. 24, Harvest Community at Bishop Snyder

Oct. 1, Christ’s Church at Bishop Snyder

Oct. 8, Bishop Snyder at Deltona Trinity Christian

Oct. 15, Bishop Snyder at Eagle’s View

Oct. 22, OFF

Oct. 29, TBA, Playoffs

Nov. 5, TBA, Playoffs

Nov. 13, TBA, Playoffs

Bolles

Aug. 27, West Nassau at Bolles

Sept. 3, Bolles at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 10, St. Augustine at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17, Bolles at Fernandina Beach

Sept. 24, University Christian at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1, Trinity Christian at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 8, Bolles at Atlanta Marist

Oct. 15, OFF

Oct. 22, Bolles at Gainesville Buchholz

Oct. 29, Fort Pierce Westwood at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 5, Daytona Beach Mainland at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Bradford

Aug. 27, Baker County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 3, Bradford at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 10, Clay at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17, University Christian at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 24, Suwannee at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1, American Collegiate at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 8, OFF

Oct. 15, Bradford at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Oct. 22, Bradford at Yulee

Oct. 29, Madison County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 5, Fort White at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek Christian

Aug. 27, OFF

Sept. 3, Christ’s Church at Cedar Creek Christian

Sept. 10, Cedar Creek Christian at Eagle’s View

Sept. 17, Bishop Snyder at Cedar Creek Christian

Sept. 24, St. Edward’s at Cedar Creek Christian

Oct. 1, Cedar Creek Christian at Harvest

Oct. 8, Cedar Creek Christian at Central Florida Christian Academy

Oct. 15, Cedar Creek Christian at Gainesville Oak Hall

Oct. 22, Cedar Creek Christian at Branford, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29, TBA, SSAC Playoffs

Nov. 5, TBA, SSAC Playoffs

Christ’s Church

Aug. 27, Harvest at Christ’s Church

Sept. 3, Christ’s Church at Cedar Creek Christian

Sept. 10, Bell Creek at Christ’s Church

Sept. 17, Christ’s Church at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Sept. 24, Christ’s Church at Mount Dora

Oct. 1, Christ’s Church at Bishop Snyder

Oct. 8, St. Joseph at Christ’s Church

Oct. 15, Interlachen at Christ’s Church

Oct. 22, OFF

Oct. 29, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Nov. 5, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Nov. 12, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Clay

Aug. 27, Clay at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 3, OFF

Sept. 10, Clay at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17, Ridgeview at Clay

Sept. 24, Oakleaf at Clay

Oct. 1, Palatka at Clay*

Oct. 8, Gainesville Eastside at Clay*

Oct. 15, Clay at Menendez*

Oct. 22, Middleburg at Clay

Oct. 29, Clay at North Marion*

Nov. 5, Clay at Orange Park

Columbia

Aug. 27, Delray Beach American Heritage at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 3, Bolles at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 10, Columbia at Oakleaf

Sept. 17, Englewood at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.*

Sept. 24, Trinity Christian at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1, Westside at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 8, Columbia at Riverside, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 15, Columbia at Orange Park*

Oct. 22, Columbia at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29, Columbia at Raines, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5, OFF

Creekside

Aug. 28, Creekside vs. Ribault (at Bolles)

Sept. 3, Creekside at Nease

Sept. 10, Fleming Island at Creekside

Sept. 17, Creekside at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.*

Sept. 23, Creekside at Tallahassee Chiles

Oct. 1, Mandarin at Creekside*

Oct. 8, Creekside at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15, Creekside at Bartram Trail*

Oct. 22, OFF

Oct. 29, Oakleaf at Creekside*

Nov. 5, Ponte Vedra at Creekside

Crescent City

Aug. 27, Crescent City at Chiefland

Sept. 3, Umatilla at Crescent City

Sept. 10, Crescent City at Interlachen

Sept. 17, Crescent City at Trenton

Sept. 24, Hilliard at Crescent City

Oct. 1, Cornerstone at Crescent City

Oct. 8, Crescent City at Keystone Heights

Oct. 15, Taylor Pierson at Crescent City

Oct. 22, Wolfson at Crescent City

Oct. 29, Jordan Christian Prep at Crescent City

Nov. 5, OFF

Eagle’s View

Aug. 27, Eagle’s View at St. Joseph

Sept. 3, OFF

Sept. 10, Cedar Creek Christian at Eagle’s View

Sept. 17, Eagle’s View at St. Edward’s

Sept. 24, Eagle’s View at Gainesville Oak Hall

Oct. 1, Eagle’s View at Deltona Trinity Christian

Oct. 8, Halifax at Eagle’s View

Oct. 15, Bishop Snyder at Eagle’s View

Oct. 22, Eagle’s View at FCA

Oct. 29, TBA, Playoffs

Nov. 5, TBA, Playoffs

Nov. 13, TBA, Playoffs

Englewood

Aug. 27, Englewood at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3, Englewood at Bishop Kenny

Sept. 10, Englewood at Episcopal

Sept. 17, Englewood at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.*

Sept. 24, Westside at Englewood, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 1, Englewood at Riverside, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 8, OFF

Oct. 15, Stanton at Englewood, 6 p.m.

Oct. 22, Fernandina Beach at Englewood, 6 p.m.

Oct. 28, Orange Park at Englewood, 6 p.m.*

Nov. 5, Englewood at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Episcopal

Aug. 27, Episcopal at Tocoi Creek

Sept. 3, Ponte Vedra at Episcopal

Sept. 10, Englewood at Episcopal

Sept. 17, OFF

Sept. 24, Zarephath Academy at Episcopal

Oct. 1, Baldwin at Episcopal

Oct. 8, Episcopal at Middleburg

Oct. 15, Episcopal at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Oct. 22, Providence at Episcopal

Oct. 29, Episcopal at University Christian

Nov. 5, Bishop Kenny at Episcopal

Fernandina Beach

Aug. 27, Fernandina Beach at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 3, Yulee at Fernandina Beach

Sept. 10, Providence at Fernandina Beach

Sept. 17, Bolles at Fernandina Beach

Sept. 24, Fernandina Beach at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Sept. 30, Jackson at Fernandina Beach

Oct. 7, Fernandina Beach at Santa Fe

Oct. 15, Fernandina Beach at West Nassau

Oct. 22, Fernandina Beach at Englewood, 6 p.m.

Oct. 29, North Florida Educational at Fernandina Beach

Nov. 5, OFF

First Coast

Aug. 28, First Coast vs. Dakota Ridge (Littleton, Colo.), at Kissimmee

Sept. 3, Raines at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10, Mandarin at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17, Ponte Vedra at First Coast, 6 p.m.*

Sept. 24, First Coast at White, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1, First Coast at Nease*

Oct. 8, OFF

Oct. 15, Fleming Island at First Coast, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 22, First Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 28, Atlantic Coast at First Coast, 6 p.m.*

Nov. 5, Sandalwood at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast

Aug. 27, Pine Ridge at Flagler Palm Coast

Sept. 3, Daytona Beach Mainland at Flagler Palm Coast

Sept. 10, Port Orange Atlantic at Flagler Palm Coast

Sept. 17, Sanford Seminole at Flagler Palm Coast*

Sept. 24, Spruce Creek at Flagler Palm Coast

Oct. 1, Flagler Palm Coast at Oviedo*

Oct. 8, Flagler Palm Coast at Orange City University

Oct. 15, Lake Mary at Flagler Palm Coast*

Oct. 22, Flagler Palm Coast at DeLand*

Oct. 29, OFF

Nov. 5, Flagler Palm Coast at Matanzas

Fleming Island

Aug. 27, Clay at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 3, Fleming Island at Lake Minneola

Sept. 10, Fleming Island at Creekside

Sept. 17, Fletcher at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*

Sept. 24, Fleming Island at Ridgeview

Oct. 1, Fleming Island at Ponte Vedra*

Oct. 8, OFF

Oct. 15, Fleming Island at First Coast, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 22, Atlantic Coast at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 29, Nease at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 5, Oakleaf at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Fletcher

Aug. 27, Sandalwood at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3, Fletcher at Parker, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10, Jackson at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17, Fletcher at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*

Sept. 24, OFF

Oct. 1, Atlantic Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 8, Fletcher at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15, Nease at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 22, First Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 29, Fletcher at Ponte Vedra*

Nov. 5, Fletcher at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Fort White

Aug. 27, Fort White at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 3, Fort White at Newberry, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 10, Hamilton County at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17, Santa Fe at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 24, Fort White at Taylor County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1, Fort White at Keystone Heights

Oct. 8, OFF

Oct. 15, Dixie County at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 22, Gainesville P.K. Yonge at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29, Fort White at Interlachen

Nov. 5, Fort White at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Harvest Community

Aug. 27, Harvest at Christ’s Church

Sept. 3, Harvest at St. John Paul II

Sept. 10, Harvest at Union County

Sept. 17, OFF

Sept. 24, Harvest at Bishop Snyder

Oct. 1, Cedar Creek at Harvest

Oct. 7, Harvest at Gainesville Oak Hall

Oct. 15, Aucilla Christian at Harvest

Oct. 22, North Florida Educational at Harvest

Oct. 29, TBA, Playoffs

Nov. 5, TBA, Playoffs

Hilliard

Aug. 27, Wolfson at Hilliard

Sept. 3, Hilliard at Stanton

Sept. 10, Paxon at Hilliard

Sept. 17, Hilliard at Mayo Lafayette

Sept. 24, Hilliard at Crescent City

Oct. 1, OFF

Oct. 7, Hilliard at Providence

Oct. 15, Branford at Hilliard

Oct. 22, Trenton at Hilliard

Oct. 29, TBA, SSAC Playoffs

Nov. 5, TBA, SSAC Playoffs

Interlachen

Aug. 27, Interlachen at Daytona Beach Father Lopez

Sept. 3, Tocoi Creek at Interlachen

Sept. 10, Crescent City at Interlachen

Sept. 17, Holy Trinity at Interlachen

Sept. 24, Interlachen at Keystone Heights

Oct. 1, Bell at Interlachen

Oct. 8, Interlachen at Taylor Pierson

Oct. 15, Interlachen at Christ’s Church

Oct. 22, Interlachen at Chiefland

Oct. 29, Fort White at Interlachen

Nov. 5, OFF

Jackson

Aug. 27, Westside at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3, Jackson at Providence

Sept. 10, Jackson at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17, Raines at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Sept. 24, Jackson at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Sept. 30, Jackson at Fernandina Beach

Oct. 8, Baldwin at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15, Episcopal at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Oct. 22, OFF

Oct. 29, Jackson at West Nassau

Nov. 5, Jackson at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Keystone Heights

Aug. 27, Fernandina Beach at Keystone Heights

Sept. 3, Keystone Heights at Bell, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 10, Tocoi Creek at Keystone Heights

Sept. 17, Keystone Heights at Umatilla

Sept. 24, Interlachen at Keystone Heights

Oct. 1, Fort White at Keystone Heights

Oct. 8, Crescent City at Keystone Heights

Oct. 15, OFF

Oct. 22, Keystone Heights at Taylor Pierson

Oct. 29, Stanton at Keystone Heights

Nov. 5, Gainesville P.K. Yonge at Keystone Heights

Riverside

Aug. 27, Riverside at Parker, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3, Riverside at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10, Riverside at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17, Riverside at Orange Park*

Sept. 24, Jackson at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1, Englewood at Riverside, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 8, Columbia at Riverside, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 15, OFF

Oct. 22, Riverside at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28, Riverside at Westside, 6 p.m.*

Nov. 5, Riverside at White, 6 p.m.

Mandarin

Aug. 27, Atlantic Coast at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3, Mandarin at Spruce Creek

Sept. 10, Mandarin at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17, Bartram Trail at Mandarin, 6 p.m.*

Sept. 24, Mandarin at Baker County

Oct. 1, Mandarin at Creekside*

Oct. 8, Mandarin at White, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15, Oakleaf at Mandarin, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 22, Mandarin at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 29, OFF

Nov. 5, Fletcher at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Matanzas

Aug. 27, Matanzas at Menendez

Sept. 3, Matanzas at Port Orange Atlantic

Sept. 10, Matanzas at Deltona

Sept. 17, Gainesville at Matanzas*

Sept. 24, Orange Park at Matanzas

Oct. 1, Matanzas at Middleburg*

Oct. 8, Lake Howell at Matanzas

Oct. 15, Ridgeview at Matanzas*

Oct. 22, Matanzas at St. Augustine*

Oct. 29, OFF

Nov. 5, Flagler Palm Coast at Matanzas

Menendez

Aug. 27, Matanzas at Menendez

Sept. 3, Menendez at St. Augustine

Sept. 10, Menendez at Ridgeview

Sept. 17, Gainesville Eastside at Menendez*

Sept. 24, Ponte Vedra at Menendez

Oct. 1, OFF

Oct. 8, Parker at Menendez

Oct. 15, Clay at Menendez*

Oct. 22, Menendez at North Marion*

Oct. 29, Menendez at Palatka*

Nov. 5, Menendez at Tocoi Creek

Middleburg

Aug. 27, Stanton at Middleburg

Sept. 3, Gainesville Eastside at Middleburg

Sept. 10, Middleburg at Santa Fe

Sept. 17, St. Augustine at Middleburg*

Sept. 24, OFF

Oct. 1, Matanzas at Middleburg*

Oct. 8, Episcopal at Middleburg

Oct. 15, Middleburg at Gainesville*

Oct. 22, Middleburg at Clay

Oct. 29, Middleburg at Ridgeview*

Nov. 5, Yulee at Middleburg

Nease

Aug. 27, Nease at Ponte Vedra*

Sept. 3, Creekside at Nease

Sept. 10, Orange Park at Nease

Sept. 17, Nease at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.*

Sept. 24, Nease at Yulee

Oct. 1, First Coast at Nease*

Oct. 8, St. Augustine at Nease

Oct. 15, Nease at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 22, OFF

Oct. 29, Nease at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 5, Westside at Nease

North Florida Educational

Aug. 27, Bishop McLaughlin Catholic at North Florida Educational

Sept. 3, North Florida Educational at Seffner Christian

Sept. 10, North Florida Educational at St. Joseph

Sept. 17, TBA

Sept. 24, North Florida Educational at Munroe

Oct. 1, Hamilton County at North Florida Educational

Oct. 8, TBA

Oct. 15, Zephyrhills Christian at North Florida Educational

Oct. 22, North Florida Educational at Harvest

Oct. 29, North Florida Educational at Fernandina Beach

Nov. 5, TBA

Oakleaf

Aug. 28, Oakleaf vs. Orange Park (Bold City Showcase at Bolles)

Sept. 3, Miami Carol City at Oakleaf

Sept. 10, Columbia at Oakleaf

Sept. 17, Oakleaf at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 24, Oakleaf at Clay

Oct. 1, Sandalwood at Oakleaf*

Oct. 8, OFF

Oct. 15, Oakleaf at Mandarin, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 22, Bartram Trail at Oakleaf*

Oct. 29, Oakleaf at Creekside*

Nov. 5, Oakleaf at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Orange Park

Aug. 27, Orange Park vs. Oakleaf (at Bolles)

Sept. 3, Ridgeview at Orange Park

Sept. 10, Orange Park at Nease

Sept. 17, Riverside at Orange Park*

Sept. 24, Orange Park at Matanzas

Oct. 1, West Nassau at Orange Park

Oct. 8, OFF

Oct. 15, Columbia at Orange Park*

Oct. 22, Orange Park at Westside, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 28, Orange Park at Englewood, 6 p.m.*

Nov. 5, Clay at Orange Park

Palatka

Aug. 27, Lake Weir at Palatka

Sept. 3, Palatka at Eustis

Sept. 10, Weeki Wachee at Palatka

Sept. 17, OFF

Sept. 24, Newberry at Palatka

Oct. 1, Palatka at Clay*

Oct. 8, Palatka at West Nassau

Oct. 15, North Marion at Palatka*

Oct. 22, Palatka at Gainesville Eastside*

Oct. 29, Menendez at Palatka*

Nov. 5, Palatka at St. Augustine

Parker

Aug. 27, Riverside at Parker, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3, Fletcher at Parker, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10, Parker at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17, Yulee at Parker, 6 p.m.*

Sept. 24, Stanton at Parker, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1, Raines at Parker, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 8, Parker at Menendez

Oct. 15, Parker at Ribault, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 22, University Christian at Parker, 6 p.m.

Oct. 29, Parker at White, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5, OFF

Paxon

Aug. 27, Englewood at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3, Wolfson at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10, Paxon at Hilliard

Sept. 17, Paxon at Baker County*

Sept. 24, Paxon at Mayo Lafayette

Oct. 1, White at Paxon, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 8, OFF

Oct. 15, Paxon at Suwannee*

Oct. 22, Baldwin at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Oct. 29, Bishop Kenny at Paxon, 6 p.m.*

Nov. 5, Paxon at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Ponte Vedra

Aug. 27, Nease at Ponte Vedra*

Sept. 3, Ponte Vedra at Episcopal

Sept. 10, Baker County at Ponte Vedra

Sept. 17, Ponte Vedra at First Coast, 6 p.m.*

Sept. 24, Ponte Vedra at Menendez

Oct. 1, Fleming Island at Ponte Vedra*

Oct. 8, Bartram Trail at Ponte Vedra

Oct. 15, Ponte Vedra at Atlantic Coast*

Oct. 22, OFF

Oct. 29, Fletcher at Ponte Vedra*

Nov. 5, Ponte Vedra at Creekside

Providence

Aug. 27, Providence at Bishop Kenny

Sept. 3, Jackson at Providence

Sept. 10, Providence at Fernandina Beach

Sept. 17, Stanton at Providence

Sept. 24, Daytona Beach Father Lopez at Providence

Oct. 1, Providence at Tocoi Creek

Oct. 7, Hilliard at Providence

Oct. 15, OFF

Oct. 22, Providence at Episcopal

Oct. 28, Gainesville P.K. Yonge at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 5, Providence at Bell

Raines

Aug. 27, Trinity Christian at Raines, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3, Raines at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10, OFF

Sept. 17, Raines at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Sept. 24, Clearwater Academy at Raines, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1, Raines at Parker, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 8, Sandalwood at Raines, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15, Yulee at Raines, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 23, Raines at Ribault, 2 p.m.*

Oct. 28, Columbia at Raines, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5, Raines at Vero Beach

Ribault

Aug. 28, Ribault vs. Creekside (at Bolles), 3 p.m.

Sept. 3, Ribault at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 10, Riverside at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17, Westside at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Sept. 24, Ribault at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1, Ribault at Yulee*

Oct. 8, Fletcher at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15, Parker at Ribault, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 23, Raines at Ribault, 2 p.m.*

Oct. 29, OFF

Nov. 5, Jackson at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Ridgeview

Aug. 27, OFF

Sept. 3, Ridgeview at Orange Park

Sept. 10, Menendez at Ridgeview

Sept. 17, Ridgeview at Clay

Sept. 24, Fleming Island at Ridgeview

Oct. 1, St. Augustine at Ridgeview*

Oct. 8, Ridgeview at Baker County

Oct. 15, Ridgeview at Matanzas*

Oct. 22, Ridgeview at Gainesville*

Oct. 29, Middleburg at Ridgeview*

Nov. 5, West Nassau at Ridgeview

St. Augustine

Aug. 27, St. Augustine at Dunnellon

Sept. 3, Menendez at St. Augustine

Sept. 10, St. Augustine at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17, St. Augustine at Middleburg*

Sept. 24, Bartram Trail at St. Augustine

Oct. 1, St. Augustine at Ridgeview*

Oct. 8, St. Augustine at Nease

Oct. 15, OFF

Oct. 22, Matanzas at St. Augustine*

Oct. 29, Gainesville at St. Augustine*

Nov. 5, Palatka at St. Augustine

St. Joseph

Aug. 27, Eagle’s View at St. Joseph

Sept. 3, OFF

Sept. 10, North Florida Educational at St. Joseph

Sept. 17, St. Joseph at Deltona Trinity Christian

Sept. 24, Legacy Charter at St. Joseph

Oct. 1, St. Joseph at Daytona Beach Father Lopez

Oct. 8, St. Joseph at Christ’s Church

Oct. 15, St. Joseph at Stanton, 6 p.m. (CHECK)

Oct. 22, OFF

Oct. 29, Seffner Christian at St. Joseph

Nov. 5, OFF

Sandalwood

Aug. 27, Sandalwood at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3, Gainesville Buchholz at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10, Sandalwood at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17, Creekside at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.*

Sept. 24, Ribault at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1, Sandalwood at Oakleaf*

Oct. 8, Sandalwood at Raines, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15, OFF

Oct. 22, Mandarin at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 29, Sandalwood at Bartram Trail*

Nov. 5, First Coast at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.

Stanton

Aug. 27, Stanton at Middleburg

Sept. 3, Hilliard at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10, Bishop Kenny at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17, Stanton at Providence

Sept. 24, Stanton at Parker, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1, OFF

Oct. 8, Stanton at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15, Stanton at Englewood, 6 p.m.

Oct. 22, Stanton at Mayo Lafayette

Oct. 28, Keystone Heights at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5, Paxon at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Suwannee

Aug. 27, OFF

Sept. 3, Santa Fe at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 10, Hawthorne at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17, Suwannee at White, 6 p.m.*

Sept. 24, Suwannee at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1, OFF

Oct. 8, Suwannee at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 15, Paxon at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 22, Suwannee at Bishop Kenny*

Oct. 29, Baker County at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 5, Suwannee at Tallahassee Florida High, 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek

Aug. 27, Episcopal at Tocoi Creek

Sept. 3, Tocoi Creek at Interlachen

Sept. 10, Tocoi Creek at Keystone Heights

Sept. 17, Tocoi Creek at Bishop Kenny

Sept. 24, OFF

Oct. 1, Providence at Tocoi Creek

Oct. 8, Tocoi Creek at Gainesville P.K. Yonge

Oct. 15, OFF

Oct. 22, Tocoi Creek at Umatilla

Oct. 29, Melbourne Central Catholic at Tocoi Creek

Nov. 5, Menendez at Tocoi Creek

Trinity Christian

Aug. 27, Trinity Christian at Raines, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3, Ribault at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 10, Zarephath Academy at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17, Clearwater Academy International at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 24, Trinity Christian at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1, Trinity Christian at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 8, Plantation American Heritage at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 15, Trinity Christian at Tallahassee Florida High

Oct. 22, Riverside at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29, OFF

Nov. 4, Trinity Christian at Tallahassee Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Union County

Aug. 27, Fort White at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 3, Bradford at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 10, Harvest Community at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17, Gainesville P.K. Yonge at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 24, Union County at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1, Akelynn’s Angels Christian at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 8, Union County at Dixie County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 15, OFF

Oct. 22, Union County at Santa Fe

Oct. 29, Newberry at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 5, Union County at Cocoa Beach

University Christian

Aug. 27, University Christian at Pensacola Washington

Sept. 3, University Christian at Zephyrhills

Sept. 10, Madison County at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17, University Christian at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 24, University Christian at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1, OFF

Oct. 8, Port Orange Atlantic at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 15, Foundation Academy at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 22, University Christian at Parker, 6 p.m.

Oct. 29, Episcopal at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 5, University Christian at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Westside

Aug. 27, Westside at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3, White at Westside, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10, Baldwin at Westside, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17, Westside at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Sept. 24, Westside at Englewood, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 1, Westside at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 8, Westside at Valdosta, 8 p.m.

Oct. 15, OFF

Oct. 22, Orange Park at Westside, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 28, Riverside at Westside, 6 p.m.*

Nov. 5, Westside at Nease

West Nassau

Aug. 27, West Nassau at Bolles (Bold City Showcase)

Sept. 3, OFF

Sept. 10, West Nassau at Yulee

Sept. 17, Baldwin at West Nassau

Sept. 24, Bishop Kenny at West Nassau

Oct. 1, West Nassau at Orange Park

Oct. 8, Palatka at West Nassau

Oct. 15, Fernandina Beach at West Nassau

Oct. 22, West Nassau at Titusville Astronaut

Oct. 29, Jackson at West Nassau

Nov. 5, West Nassau at Ridgeview

White

Aug. 27, White at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3, White at Westside, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10, OFF

Sept. 17, Suwannee at White, 6 p.m.*

Sept. 24, First Coast at White, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 1, White at Paxon, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 8, Mandarin at White, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15, Bishop Kenny at White, 6 p.m.*

Oct. 22, White at Baker County*

Oct. 28, Parker at White, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5, Riverside at White, 6 p.m.

Wolfson

Aug. 27, Wolfson at Hilliard

Sept. 3, Wolfson at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10, Parker at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17, Christ’s Church at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Sept. 24, Fernandina Beach at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1, Wolfson at Daytona Beach Father Lopez

Oct. 8, Stanton at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15, OFF

Oct. 22, Wolfson at Crescent City

Oct. 28, Wolfson at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5, Englewood at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion

Aug. 27, Zarephath Academy at Young Kids in Motion, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3, Young Kids in Motion at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal

Sept. 10, TDH Academy at Young Kids in Motion, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 17, Young Kids in Motion at West Oaks Academy, 6 p.m.

Sept. 24, Young Kids in Motion at Blountstown, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1, Jordan Christian Prep at Young Kids in Motion, 6 p.m.

Oct. 8, Young Kids in Motion at Spruce Creek, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15, OFF

Oct. 22, Young Kids in Motion at Orangewood Christian, 6 p.m.

Oct. 29, Lighthouse Private Christian at Young Kids in Motion

Nov. 5, OFF

Yulee

Aug. 27, Yulee at Hawthorne

Sept. 3, Yulee at Fernandina Beach

Sept. 10, West Nassau at Yulee

Sept. 17, Yulee at Parker, 6 p.m.*

Sept. 24, Nease at Yulee

Oct. 1, Ribault at Yulee*

Oct. 8, OFF

Oct. 15, Yulee at Raines*

Oct. 22, Bradford at Yulee

Oct. 29, Ocala Trinity Catholic at Yulee

Nov. 5, Yulee at Middleburg

Zarephath Academy

Aug. 27, Zarephath Academy at Young Kids in Motion, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3, OFF

Sept. 10, Zarephath Academy at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17, Zarephath Academy at Branford, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 24, Zarephath Academy at Episcopal

Oct. 1, West Oaks at Zarephath Academy

Oct. 8, Zarephath Academy at Zephyrhills Christian

Oct. 15, Zarephath Academy at Jordan Christian

Oct. 22, Zarephath Academy at BOLCA Prep

Oct. 29, Zarephath Academy at Lakeland Victory Christian

Nov. 5, Zarephath Academy at Munroe

GEORGIA

All games at 7:30 p.m.; region games indicated by an *

Brunswick

Aug. 20, Pierce County at Brunswick

Aug. 27, Brunswick at McIntosh County

Sept. 3, OFF

Sept. 9, Brunswick at New Hampstead

Sept. 17, Brunswick at Islands

Sept. 24, Glynn Academy vs. Brunswick*

Oct. 1, South Effingham at Brunswick*

Oct. 8, Brunswick at Statesboro*

Ost. 15, Richmond Hill at Brunswick*

Oct. 22, OFF

Oct. 29, Bradwell Institute at Brunswick*

Nov. 5, Brunswick at Effingham County*

Camden County

Aug. 20, Columbia at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 27, Camden County at Glynn Academy

Sept. 3, Beacon Hill (Virginia) at Camden County

Sept. 10, Camden County at Marietta

Sept. 17, Oakleaf at Camden County

Sept. 24, Camden County at Coffee

Oct. 1, Warner Robins at Camden County

Oct. 8, OFF

Oct. 15, Colquitt County at Camden County*

Oct. 22, Camden County at Tift County*

Oct. 29, Lowndes at Camden County*

Nov. 5, OFF

Charlton County

Aug. 20, Charlton County at Brantley County

Aug. 27, OFF

Sept. 3, Long County at Charlton County

Sept. 10, Charlton County at McIntosh County

Sept. 17, Tiftarea at Charlton County

Sept. 24, Clinch County at Charlton County*

Oct. 1, Charlton County at Turner County*

Oct. 8, OFF

Oct. 15, Charlton County at Brooks County*

Oct. 22, Irwin County at Charlton County*

Oct. 29, Charlton County at Lanier County*

Nov. 5, Atkinson County at Charlton County*

Glynn Academy

Aug. 20, Glynn Academy at McIntosh County

Aug. 27, Camden County at Glynn Academy

Sept. 3, Winder-Barrow at Glynn Academy

Sept. 10, OFF

Sept. 17, Coffee at Glynn Academy

Sept. 24, Glynn Academy vs. Brunswick*

Oct. 1, Glynn Academy at Bradwell Institute*

Oct. 8, South Effingham at Glynn Academy*

Oct. 15, Glynn Academy at Effingham County*

Oct. 22, Glynn Academy at Richmond Hill*

Oct. 29, OFF

Nov. 5, Statesboro at Glynn Academy*

Pierce County

Aug. 20, Pierce County at Brunswick

Aug. 27, Pierce County at Wayne County

Sept. 3, Pierce County at Claxton

Sept. 10, OFF

Sept. 17, Pierce County at Clinch County

Sept. 24, Fitzgerald at Pierce County

Oct. 1, Rabun County at Pierce County

Oct. 8, Brantley County at Pierce County*

Oct. 15, OFF

Oct. 22, Pierce County at Long County*

Oct. 29, Tattnall County at Pierce County*

Nov. 5, Appling County at Pierce County*

Ware County

Aug. 20, Ware County at Cook

Aug. 27, Bartram Trail at Ware County

Sept. 3, Baldwin at Ware County

Sept. 10, Thomson at Ware County

Sept. 17, Ware County at Bainbridge

Sept. 24, Ware County at Benedictine

Oct. 1, OFF

Oct. 8, Ware County at Coffee*

Oct. 15, Warner Robins at Ware County*

Oct. 22, OFF

Oct. 29, Ware County at Veterans*

Nov. 5, Wayne County at Ware County*