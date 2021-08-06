High school football ‘21: Week-by-week season schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is right around the corner.

A glance at the week-by-week schedule for area teams in Florida and southeast Georgia.

The regular season in the Peach State begins on Aug. 20. The regular season in Florida begins Aug. 27. New classification assignments were released last March, so you may notice teams in different districts or classifications than they were a year ago.

Want a refresher on how the 2020 season played out? You can check out the week-by-week results of that season here.

Week 1

All games at 7 p.m.; district games indicated by an *

Friday, Aug. 27

Atlantic Coast at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Baker County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Bartram Trail at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Kenny at Providence

Bishop McLaughlin Catholic at North Florida Educational

Bishop Snyder at St. Edward’s

Clay at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Crescent City at Chiefland

Delray Beach American Heritage at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Eagle’s View at St. Joseph

Englewood at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Episcopal at Tocoi Creek

Fernandina Beach at Keystone Heights

Fort White at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Harvest at Christ’s Church

Interlachen at Daytona Beach Father Lopez

Lake Weir at Palatka

Matanzas at Menendez

Nease at Ponte Vedra*

Pine Ridge at Flagler Palm Coast

Riverside at Parker, 6 p.m.

St. Augustine at Dunnellon

Sandalwood at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Stanton at Middleburg

Trinity Christian at Raines, 6 p.m.

University Christian at Pensacola Washington

West Nassau at Bolles (Bold City Showcase)

Westside at Jackson, 6 p.m.

White at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Wolfson at Hilliard

Yulee at Hawthorne

Zarephath Academy at Young Kids in Motion, 6 p.m.

Aug. 28

Creekside vs. Ribault, 3:30 p.m. (Bold City Showcase at Bolles)

First Coast vs. Dakota Ridge (Littleton, Colo.), at Kissimmee

Oakleaf vs. Orange Park (Bold City Showcase at Bolles)

OFF: Harvest, Ridgeview, Suwannee

Week 2

Friday, Sept. 3

Bolles at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Bradford at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Christ’s Church at Cedar Creek Christian

Creekside at Nease

Daytona Beach Mainland at Flagler Palm Coast

Englewood at Bishop Kenny

Fleming Island at Lake Minneola

Fletcher at Parker, 6 p.m.

Fort White at Newberry, 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Buchholz at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.

Gainesville Eastside at Middleburg

Gainesville Oak Hall at Bishop Snyder

Harvest at St. John Paul II

Hilliard at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Jackson at Providence

Keystone Heights at Bell, 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin at Spruce Creek

Matanzas at Port Orange Atlantic

Menendez at St. Augustine

Miami Carol City at Oakleaf

Miami Columbus at Bartram Trail

North Florida Educational at Seffner Christian

Palatka at Eustis

Ponte Vedra at Episcopal

Raines at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Ribault at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeview at Orange Park

Riverside at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Santa Fe at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek at Interlachen

Umatilla at Crescent City

University Christian at Zephyrhills

Viera at Baker County

White at Westside, 6 p.m.

Wolfson at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal

Yulee at Fernandina Beach

OFF: Baldwin, Clay, Eagle’s View, St. Joseph, West Nassau, Zarephath Academy

Week 3

Friday, Sept. 10

Baker County at Ponte Vedra

Baldwin at Westside, 6 p.m.

Bell Creek at Christ’s Church

Bishop Kenny at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Bronson at Bishop Snyder

Cedar Creek Christian at Eagle’s View

Clay at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Columbia at Oakleaf

Crescent City at Interlachen

Englewood at Episcopal

Fleming Island at Creekside

Hamilton County at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Harvest at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Hawthorne at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Madison County at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Matanzas at Deltona

Menendez at Ridgeview

Middleburg at Santa Fe

North Florida Educational at St. Joseph

Orange Park at Nease

Parker at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Paxon at Hilliard

Port Orange Atlantic at Flagler Palm Coast

Providence at Fernandina Beach

Riverside at Ribault, 6 p.m.

St. Augustine at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Sandalwood at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Tallahassee Lincoln at Bartram Trail

Tocoi Creek at Keystone Heights

Weeki Wachee at Palatka

West Nassau at Yulee

Zarephath Academy at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Off: Raines, White

Week 4

Friday, Sept. 17

Baldwin at West Nassau

Bartram Trail at Mandarin, 6 p.m.*

Bishop Snyder at Cedar Creek Christian

Bolles at Fernandina Beach

Christ’s Church at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Clearwater Academy International at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Creekside at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.*

Crescent City at Trenton

St. Joseph at Deltona Trinity Christian

Eagle’s View at St. Edward’s

Englewood at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.*

Fletcher at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville at Matanzas*

Gainesville Eastside at Menendez*

Gainesville P.K. Yonge at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Hilliard at Mayo Lafayette

Holy Trinity at Interlachen

Keystone Heights at Umatilla

Nease at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.*

Oakleaf at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Paxon at Baker County*

Ponte Vedra at First Coast, 6 p.m.*

Raines at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Ridgeview at Clay

Riverside at Orange Park*

St. Augustine at Middleburg*

Sanford Seminole at Flagler Palm Coast*

Santa Fe at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Stanton at Providence

Suwannee at White, 6 p.m.*

Tocoi Creek at Bishop Kenny

University Christian at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Westside at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion at West Oaks Academy, 6 p.m.

Yulee at Parker, 6 p.m.*

Zarephath Academy at Branford, 7:30 p.m.

Off: Episcopal, Harvest, Palatka

Week 5

Thursday, Sept. 23

Creekside at Tallahassee Chiles

Friday, Sept. 24

Bartram Trail at St. Augustine

Bishop Kenny at West Nassau

Christ’s Church at Mount Dora

Clearwater Academy at Raines, 6 p.m.

Daytona Beach Father Lopez at Providence

Eagle’s View at Gainesville Oak Hall

Fernandina Beach at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

First Coast at White, 6 p.m.*

Fleming Island at Ridgeview

Fort White at Taylor County, 7:30 p.m.

Harvest Community at Bishop Snyder

Hilliard at Crescent City

Interlachen at Keystone Heights

Jackson at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Legacy Charter at St. Joseph

Mandarin at Baker County

Nease at Yulee

Newberry at Palatka

North Florida Educational at Munroe

Oakleaf at Clay

Orange Park at Matanzas

Paxon at Mayo Lafayette

Ponte Vedra at Menendez

Ribault at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.

St. Edward’s at Cedar Creek Christian

Spruce Creek at Flagler Palm Coast

Stanton at Parker, 6 p.m.

Suwannee at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Union County at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

University Christian at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Westside at Englewood, 6 p.m.*

Young Kids in Motion at Blountstown, 6 p.m.

Zarephath Academy at Episcopal

Off: Atlantic Coast, Fletcher, Middleburg, Tocoi Creek.

Week 6

Thursday, Sept. 30

Jackson at Fernandina Beach

Friday, Oct. 1

Akelynn’s Angels Christian at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

American Collegiate at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*

Baker County at Bishop Kenny*

Baldwin at Episcopal

Bell at Interlachen

Cedar Creek Christian at Harvest

Christ’s Church at Bishop Snyder

Cornerstone at Crescent City

Eagle’s View at Deltona Trinity Christian

Englewood at Riverside, 6 p.m.*

First Coast at Nease*

Flagler Palm Coast at Oviedo*

Fleming Island at Ponte Vedra*

Fort White at Keystone Heights

Hamilton County at North Florida Educational

Jordan Christian Prep at Young Kids in Motion, 6 p.m.

Mandarin at Creekside*

Matanzas at Middleburg*

Palatka at Clay*

Providence at Tocoi Creek

Raines at Parker, 6 p.m.*

Ribault at Yulee*

St. Augustine at Ridgeview*

St. Joseph at Daytona Beach Father Lopez

Sandalwood at Oakleaf*

Trinity Christian at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

West Nassau at Orange Park

West Oaks at Zarephath Academy

Westside at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.*

White at Paxon, 6 p.m.*

Wolfson at Daytona Beach Father Lopez

Off: Baldwin, Bartram Trail, Hilliard, Menendez, Stanton, Suwannee, University Christian.

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 7

Fernandina Beach at Santa Fe

Harvest at Gainesville Oak Hall

Hilliard at Providence

Friday, Oct. 8

Baldwin at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Bartram Trail at Ponte Vedra

Bishop Snyder at Deltona Trinity Christian

Bolles at Atlanta Marist

Cedar Creek Christian at Central Florida Christian Academy

Columbia at Riverside, 6 p.m.*

Creekside at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Crescent City at Keystone Heights

Episcopal at Middleburg

Flagler Palm Coast at Orange City University

Fletcher at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Gainesville Eastside at Clay*

Halifax at Eagle’s View

Interlachen at Taylor Pierson

Lake Howell at Matanzas

Mandarin at White, 6 p.m.*

Palatka at West Nassau

Parker at Menendez

Plantation American Heritage at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Port Orange Atlantic at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeview at Baker County

St. Augustine at Nease

St. Joseph at Christ’s Church

Sandalwood at Raines, 6 p.m.

Stanton at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Suwannee at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek at Gainesville P.K. Yonge

Union County at Dixie County, 7:30 p.m.

Westside at Valdosta

Young Kids in Motion at Spruce Creek

Zarephath Academy at Zephyrhills Christian

Off: Bishop Kenny, Bradford, Englewood, First Coast, Fleming Island, Fort White, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Paxon, Yulee.

Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 15

Aucilla Christian at Harvest

Bishop Kenny at White*

Bishop Snyder at Eagle’s View

Bradford at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Branford at Hilliard

Cedar Creek Christian at Gainesville Oak Hall

Clay at Menendez*

Creekside at Bartram Trail*

Columbia at Orange Park*

Dixie County at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Episcopal at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Fernandina Beach at West Nassau

Fleming Island at First Coast, 6 p.m.*

Foundation Academy at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Interlachen at Christ’s Church

Lake Mary at Flagler Palm Coast*

Middleburg at Gainesville*

Nease at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*

North Marion at Palatka

Oakleaf at Mandarin, 6 p.m.*

Parker at Ribault, 6 p.m.*

Paxon at Suwannee*

Ponte Vedra at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.*

Ridgeview at Matanzas*

Stanton at Englewood, 6 p.m.

Taylor Pierson at Crescent City

Trinity Christian at Tallahassee Florida High

Yulee at Raines, 6 p.m.*

Zarephath Academy at Jordan Christian

Zephyrhills Christian at North Florida Educational

Off: Baker County, Bolles, Keystone Heights, Providence, Riverside, St. Augustine, Sandalwood, Tocoi Creek, Union County, Westside, Wolfson, Young Kids in Motion.

Week 9

Thursday, Oct. 22

Atlantic Coast at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*

Baldwin at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Bartram Trail at Oakleaf*

Bolles at Gainesville Buchholz

Bradford at Yulee

Cedar Creek Christian at Branford, 7:30 p.m.

Columbia at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

Eagle’s View at FCA

Fernandina Beach at Englewood, 6 p.m.

First Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*

Flagler Palm Coast at DeLand*

Interlachen at Chiefland

Gainesville P.K. Yonge at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Heights at Taylor Pierson

Mandarin at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.*

Matanzas at St. Augustine*

Menendez at North Marion*

Middleburg at Clay

North Florida Educational at Harvest

Orange Park at Westside, 6 p.m.*

Palatka at Gainesville Eastside*

Providence at Episcopal

Ridgeview at Gainesville*

Riverside at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Stanton at Mayo Lafayette

Suwannee at Bishop Kenny*

Tocoi Creek at Umatilla

Trenton at Hilliard

Union County at Santa Fe

University Christian at Parker, 6 p.m.

West Nassau at Titusville Astronaut

White at Baker County*

Wolfson at Crescent City

Young Kids in Motion at Orangewood Christian, 6 p.m.

Zarephath Academy at BOLCA Prep

Saturday, Oct. 23

Raines at Ribault, 2 p.m.*

Off: Bishop Snyder, Christ’s Church, Creekside, Jackson, Nease, Ponte Vedra.

Week 10

Friday, Oct. 28

Atlantic Coast at First Coast, 6 p.m.*

Bishop Kenny at Paxon, 6 p.m.*

Columbia at Raines, 6 p.m.

Gainesville P.K. Yonge at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Keystone Heights at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Orange Park at Englewood, 6 p.m.*

Parker at White, 6 p.m.*

Riverside at Westside, 6 p.m.*

Wolfson at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Baker County at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.*

Bishop Snyder TBA, SSAC playoffs

Cedar Creek Christian, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Christ’s Church TBA, SSAC playoffs

Clay at North Marion*

Eagle’s View TBA, SSAC playoffs

Harvest TBA, SSAC playoffs

Hilliard TBA, SSAC playoffs

Episcopal at University Christian

Fletcher at Ponte Vedra*

Fort Pierce Westwood at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Fort White at Interlachen

Gainesville at St. Augustine*

Jackson at West Nassau

Jordan Christian Prep at Crescent City

Lighthouse Private Christian at Young Kids in Motion

Madison County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Melbourne Central Catholic at Tocoi Creek

Menendez at Palatka*

Middleburg at Ridgeview*

Nease at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*

Newberry at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

North Florida Educational at Fernandina Beach

Oakleaf at Creekside*

Ocala Trinity Catholic at Yulee

Sandalwood at Bartram Trail*

Seffner Christian at St. Joseph

Stanton at Keystone Heights

Zarephath Academy at Lakeland Victory Christian

Off: Flagler Palm Coast, Mandarin, Matanzas, Ribault, Trinity Christian.

Week 11

Friday, Nov. 5

Baker County at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Bishop Kenny at Episcopal

Bishop Snyder, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Cedar Creek Christian, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Christ’s Church, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Clay at Orange Park

Daytona Beach Mainland at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Eagle’s View, TBA, SSAC Playoffs

Englewood at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

First Coast at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast at Matanzas

Fletcher at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Fort White at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Buchholz at Bartram Trail

Gainesville P.K. Yonge at Keystone Heights

Harvest, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Hilliard, TBA, SSAC playoffs

Jackson at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Menendez at Tocoi Creek

Oakleaf at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Palatka at St. Augustine

Paxon at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Ponte Vedra at Creekside

Providence at Bell

Raines at Vero Beach

Riverside at White, 6 p.m.

Sandalwood at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Suwannee at Tallahassee Florida High, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Tallahassee Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Union County at Cocoa Beach

University Christian at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Westside at Nease

West Nassau at Ridgeview

Yulee at Middleburg

Zarephath Academy at Munroe

Off: Columbia, Crescent City, Fernandina Beach, Interlachen, Parker, Young Kids in Motion.

Week 1 Georgia

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless indicated; region games indicated by an *

Friday, Aug. 20

Charlton County at Brantley County

Columbia at Camden County

Glynn Academy at McIntosh County

Pierce County at Brunswick

Ware County at Cook

Week 2 Georgia

Friday, Aug. 27

Bartram Trail at Ware County

Brunswick at McIntosh County

Camden County at Glynn Academy

Pierce County at Wayne County

OFF: Charlton County.

Week 3 Georgia

Friday, Sept. 3

Baldwin at Ware County

Beacon Hill (Virginia) at Camden County

Long County at Charlton County

Pierce County at Claxton

Winder-Barrow at Glynn Academy

Off: Brunswick.

Week 4 Georgia

Thursday, Sept. 9

Brunswick at New Hampstead

Friday, Sept. 10

Camden County at Marietta

Charlton County at McIntosh County

Thomson at Ware County

Off: Glynn Academy, Pierce County.

Week 5 Georgia

Friday, Sept. 17

Brunswick at Islands

Coffee at Glynn Academy

Oakleaf at Camden County

Pierce County at Clinch County

Tiftarea at Charlton County

Ware County at Bainbridge

Week 6 Georgia

Friday, Sept. 24

Camden County at Coffee

Clinch County at Charlton County*

Fitzgerald at Pierce County

Glynn Academy vs. Brunswick*

Ware County at Benedictine

Week 7 Georgia

Friday, Oct. 1

Charlton County at Turner County*

Glynn Academy at Bradwell Institute*

Rabun County at Pierce County

South Effingham at Brunswick*

Warner Robins at Camden County

Off: Ware County.

Week 8 Georgia

Friday, Oct. 8

Brantley County at Pierce County*

Brunswick at Statesboro*

South Effingham at Glynn Academy*

Ware County at Coffee*

Off: Camden County, Charlton County.

Week 9 Georgia

Friday, Oct. 15

Charlton County at Brooks County*

Colquitt County at Camden County*

Glynn Academy at Effingham County*

Richmond Hill at Brunswick*

Warner Robins at Ware County*

Off: Pierce County.

Week 10 Georgia

Friday, Oct. 22

Camden County at Tift County*

Glynn Academy at Richmond Hill*

Irwin County at Charlton County*

Pierce County at Long County*

Off: Brunswick, Ware County.

Week 11 Georgia

Friday, Oct. 29

Bradwell Institute at Brunswick*

Charlton County at Lanier County*

Lowndes at Camden County*

Tattnall County at Pierce County*

Ware County at Veterans*

Off: Glynn Academy.

Week 12 Georgia

Friday, Nov. 5

Appling County at Pierce County*

Atkinson County at Charlton County*

Brunswick at Effingham County*

Statesboro at Glynn Academy*

Wayne County at Ware County*

Off: Camden County.