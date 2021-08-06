High school football ‘21: Week-by-week season schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is right around the corner.
A glance at the week-by-week schedule for area teams in Florida and southeast Georgia.
The regular season in the Peach State begins on Aug. 20. The regular season in Florida begins Aug. 27. New classification assignments were released last March, so you may notice teams in different districts or classifications than they were a year ago.
Want a refresher on how the 2020 season played out? You can check out the week-by-week results of that season here.
Week 1
All games at 7 p.m.; district games indicated by an *
Friday, Aug. 27
Atlantic Coast at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Baker County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Bartram Trail at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Kenny at Providence
Bishop McLaughlin Catholic at North Florida Educational
Bishop Snyder at St. Edward’s
Clay at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Crescent City at Chiefland
Delray Beach American Heritage at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Eagle’s View at St. Joseph
Englewood at Paxon, 6 p.m.
Episcopal at Tocoi Creek
Fernandina Beach at Keystone Heights
Fort White at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Harvest at Christ’s Church
Interlachen at Daytona Beach Father Lopez
Lake Weir at Palatka
Matanzas at Menendez
Nease at Ponte Vedra*
Pine Ridge at Flagler Palm Coast
Riverside at Parker, 6 p.m.
St. Augustine at Dunnellon
Sandalwood at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Stanton at Middleburg
Trinity Christian at Raines, 6 p.m.
University Christian at Pensacola Washington
West Nassau at Bolles (Bold City Showcase)
Westside at Jackson, 6 p.m.
White at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Wolfson at Hilliard
Yulee at Hawthorne
Zarephath Academy at Young Kids in Motion, 6 p.m.
Aug. 28
Creekside vs. Ribault, 3:30 p.m. (Bold City Showcase at Bolles)
First Coast vs. Dakota Ridge (Littleton, Colo.), at Kissimmee
Oakleaf vs. Orange Park (Bold City Showcase at Bolles)
OFF: Harvest, Ridgeview, Suwannee
Week 2
Friday, Sept. 3
Bolles at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Bradford at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Christ’s Church at Cedar Creek Christian
Creekside at Nease
Daytona Beach Mainland at Flagler Palm Coast
Englewood at Bishop Kenny
Fleming Island at Lake Minneola
Fletcher at Parker, 6 p.m.
Fort White at Newberry, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville Buchholz at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.
Gainesville Eastside at Middleburg
Gainesville Oak Hall at Bishop Snyder
Harvest at St. John Paul II
Hilliard at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Jackson at Providence
Keystone Heights at Bell, 7:30 p.m.
Mandarin at Spruce Creek
Matanzas at Port Orange Atlantic
Menendez at St. Augustine
Miami Carol City at Oakleaf
Miami Columbus at Bartram Trail
North Florida Educational at Seffner Christian
Palatka at Eustis
Ponte Vedra at Episcopal
Raines at First Coast, 6 p.m.
Ribault at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at Orange Park
Riverside at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Santa Fe at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
Tocoi Creek at Interlachen
Umatilla at Crescent City
University Christian at Zephyrhills
Viera at Baker County
White at Westside, 6 p.m.
Wolfson at Paxon, 6 p.m.
Young Kids in Motion at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal
Yulee at Fernandina Beach
OFF: Baldwin, Clay, Eagle’s View, St. Joseph, West Nassau, Zarephath Academy
Week 3
Friday, Sept. 10
Baker County at Ponte Vedra
Baldwin at Westside, 6 p.m.
Bell Creek at Christ’s Church
Bishop Kenny at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Bronson at Bishop Snyder
Cedar Creek Christian at Eagle’s View
Clay at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Columbia at Oakleaf
Crescent City at Interlachen
Englewood at Episcopal
Fleming Island at Creekside
Hamilton County at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
Harvest at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Hawthorne at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Madison County at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Mandarin at First Coast, 6 p.m.
Matanzas at Deltona
Menendez at Ridgeview
Middleburg at Santa Fe
North Florida Educational at St. Joseph
Orange Park at Nease
Parker at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Paxon at Hilliard
Port Orange Atlantic at Flagler Palm Coast
Providence at Fernandina Beach
Riverside at Ribault, 6 p.m.
St. Augustine at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Sandalwood at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Tallahassee Lincoln at Bartram Trail
Tocoi Creek at Keystone Heights
Weeki Wachee at Palatka
West Nassau at Yulee
Zarephath Academy at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Off: Raines, White
Week 4
Friday, Sept. 17
Baldwin at West Nassau
Bartram Trail at Mandarin, 6 p.m.*
Bishop Snyder at Cedar Creek Christian
Bolles at Fernandina Beach
Christ’s Church at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Clearwater Academy International at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Creekside at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.*
Crescent City at Trenton
St. Joseph at Deltona Trinity Christian
Eagle’s View at St. Edward’s
Englewood at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.*
Fletcher at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville at Matanzas*
Gainesville Eastside at Menendez*
Gainesville P.K. Yonge at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Hilliard at Mayo Lafayette
Holy Trinity at Interlachen
Keystone Heights at Umatilla
Nease at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.*
Oakleaf at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
Paxon at Baker County*
Ponte Vedra at First Coast, 6 p.m.*
Raines at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Ridgeview at Clay
Riverside at Orange Park*
St. Augustine at Middleburg*
Sanford Seminole at Flagler Palm Coast*
Santa Fe at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
Stanton at Providence
Suwannee at White, 6 p.m.*
Tocoi Creek at Bishop Kenny
University Christian at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Westside at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Young Kids in Motion at West Oaks Academy, 6 p.m.
Yulee at Parker, 6 p.m.*
Zarephath Academy at Branford, 7:30 p.m.
Off: Episcopal, Harvest, Palatka
Week 5
Thursday, Sept. 23
Creekside at Tallahassee Chiles
Friday, Sept. 24
Bartram Trail at St. Augustine
Bishop Kenny at West Nassau
Christ’s Church at Mount Dora
Clearwater Academy at Raines, 6 p.m.
Daytona Beach Father Lopez at Providence
Eagle’s View at Gainesville Oak Hall
Fernandina Beach at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
First Coast at White, 6 p.m.*
Fleming Island at Ridgeview
Fort White at Taylor County, 7:30 p.m.
Harvest Community at Bishop Snyder
Hilliard at Crescent City
Interlachen at Keystone Heights
Jackson at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Legacy Charter at St. Joseph
Mandarin at Baker County
Nease at Yulee
Newberry at Palatka
North Florida Educational at Munroe
Oakleaf at Clay
Orange Park at Matanzas
Paxon at Mayo Lafayette
Ponte Vedra at Menendez
Ribault at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.
St. Edward’s at Cedar Creek Christian
Spruce Creek at Flagler Palm Coast
Stanton at Parker, 6 p.m.
Suwannee at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Union County at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
University Christian at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Westside at Englewood, 6 p.m.*
Young Kids in Motion at Blountstown, 6 p.m.
Zarephath Academy at Episcopal
Off: Atlantic Coast, Fletcher, Middleburg, Tocoi Creek.
Week 6
Thursday, Sept. 30
Jackson at Fernandina Beach
Friday, Oct. 1
Akelynn’s Angels Christian at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
American Collegiate at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Atlantic Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*
Baker County at Bishop Kenny*
Baldwin at Episcopal
Bell at Interlachen
Cedar Creek Christian at Harvest
Christ’s Church at Bishop Snyder
Cornerstone at Crescent City
Eagle’s View at Deltona Trinity Christian
Englewood at Riverside, 6 p.m.*
First Coast at Nease*
Flagler Palm Coast at Oviedo*
Fleming Island at Ponte Vedra*
Fort White at Keystone Heights
Hamilton County at North Florida Educational
Jordan Christian Prep at Young Kids in Motion, 6 p.m.
Mandarin at Creekside*
Matanzas at Middleburg*
Palatka at Clay*
Providence at Tocoi Creek
Raines at Parker, 6 p.m.*
Ribault at Yulee*
St. Augustine at Ridgeview*
St. Joseph at Daytona Beach Father Lopez
Sandalwood at Oakleaf*
Trinity Christian at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
West Nassau at Orange Park
West Oaks at Zarephath Academy
Westside at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.*
White at Paxon, 6 p.m.*
Wolfson at Daytona Beach Father Lopez
Off: Baldwin, Bartram Trail, Hilliard, Menendez, Stanton, Suwannee, University Christian.
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 7
Fernandina Beach at Santa Fe
Harvest at Gainesville Oak Hall
Hilliard at Providence
Friday, Oct. 8
Baldwin at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Bartram Trail at Ponte Vedra
Bishop Snyder at Deltona Trinity Christian
Bolles at Atlanta Marist
Cedar Creek Christian at Central Florida Christian Academy
Columbia at Riverside, 6 p.m.*
Creekside at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Crescent City at Keystone Heights
Episcopal at Middleburg
Flagler Palm Coast at Orange City University
Fletcher at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Gainesville Eastside at Clay*
Halifax at Eagle’s View
Interlachen at Taylor Pierson
Lake Howell at Matanzas
Mandarin at White, 6 p.m.*
Palatka at West Nassau
Parker at Menendez
Plantation American Heritage at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Port Orange Atlantic at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at Baker County
St. Augustine at Nease
St. Joseph at Christ’s Church
Sandalwood at Raines, 6 p.m.
Stanton at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Suwannee at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Tocoi Creek at Gainesville P.K. Yonge
Union County at Dixie County, 7:30 p.m.
Westside at Valdosta
Young Kids in Motion at Spruce Creek
Zarephath Academy at Zephyrhills Christian
Off: Bishop Kenny, Bradford, Englewood, First Coast, Fleming Island, Fort White, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Paxon, Yulee.
Week 8
Thursday, Oct. 15
Aucilla Christian at Harvest
Bishop Kenny at White*
Bishop Snyder at Eagle’s View
Bradford at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Branford at Hilliard
Cedar Creek Christian at Gainesville Oak Hall
Clay at Menendez*
Creekside at Bartram Trail*
Columbia at Orange Park*
Dixie County at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
Episcopal at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Fernandina Beach at West Nassau
Fleming Island at First Coast, 6 p.m.*
Foundation Academy at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Interlachen at Christ’s Church
Lake Mary at Flagler Palm Coast*
Middleburg at Gainesville*
Nease at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*
North Marion at Palatka
Oakleaf at Mandarin, 6 p.m.*
Parker at Ribault, 6 p.m.*
Paxon at Suwannee*
Ponte Vedra at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.*
Ridgeview at Matanzas*
Stanton at Englewood, 6 p.m.
Taylor Pierson at Crescent City
Trinity Christian at Tallahassee Florida High
Yulee at Raines, 6 p.m.*
Zarephath Academy at Jordan Christian
Zephyrhills Christian at North Florida Educational
Off: Baker County, Bolles, Keystone Heights, Providence, Riverside, St. Augustine, Sandalwood, Tocoi Creek, Union County, Westside, Wolfson, Young Kids in Motion.
Week 9
Thursday, Oct. 22
Atlantic Coast at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*
Baldwin at Paxon, 6 p.m.
Bartram Trail at Oakleaf*
Bolles at Gainesville Buchholz
Bradford at Yulee
Cedar Creek Christian at Branford, 7:30 p.m.
Columbia at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Eagle’s View at FCA
Fernandina Beach at Englewood, 6 p.m.
First Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.*
Flagler Palm Coast at DeLand*
Interlachen at Chiefland
Gainesville P.K. Yonge at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Heights at Taylor Pierson
Mandarin at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.*
Matanzas at St. Augustine*
Menendez at North Marion*
Middleburg at Clay
North Florida Educational at Harvest
Orange Park at Westside, 6 p.m.*
Palatka at Gainesville Eastside*
Providence at Episcopal
Ridgeview at Gainesville*
Riverside at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Stanton at Mayo Lafayette
Suwannee at Bishop Kenny*
Tocoi Creek at Umatilla
Trenton at Hilliard
Union County at Santa Fe
University Christian at Parker, 6 p.m.
West Nassau at Titusville Astronaut
White at Baker County*
Wolfson at Crescent City
Young Kids in Motion at Orangewood Christian, 6 p.m.
Zarephath Academy at BOLCA Prep
Saturday, Oct. 23
Raines at Ribault, 2 p.m.*
Off: Bishop Snyder, Christ’s Church, Creekside, Jackson, Nease, Ponte Vedra.
Week 10
Friday, Oct. 28
Atlantic Coast at First Coast, 6 p.m.*
Bishop Kenny at Paxon, 6 p.m.*
Columbia at Raines, 6 p.m.
Gainesville P.K. Yonge at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Keystone Heights at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Orange Park at Englewood, 6 p.m.*
Parker at White, 6 p.m.*
Riverside at Westside, 6 p.m.*
Wolfson at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Baker County at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.*
Bishop Snyder TBA, SSAC playoffs
Cedar Creek Christian, TBA, SSAC playoffs
Christ’s Church TBA, SSAC playoffs
Clay at North Marion*
Eagle’s View TBA, SSAC playoffs
Harvest TBA, SSAC playoffs
Hilliard TBA, SSAC playoffs
Episcopal at University Christian
Fletcher at Ponte Vedra*
Fort Pierce Westwood at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Fort White at Interlachen
Gainesville at St. Augustine*
Jackson at West Nassau
Jordan Christian Prep at Crescent City
Lighthouse Private Christian at Young Kids in Motion
Madison County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Melbourne Central Catholic at Tocoi Creek
Menendez at Palatka*
Middleburg at Ridgeview*
Nease at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*
Newberry at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
North Florida Educational at Fernandina Beach
Oakleaf at Creekside*
Ocala Trinity Catholic at Yulee
Sandalwood at Bartram Trail*
Seffner Christian at St. Joseph
Stanton at Keystone Heights
Zarephath Academy at Lakeland Victory Christian
Off: Flagler Palm Coast, Mandarin, Matanzas, Ribault, Trinity Christian.
Week 11
Friday, Nov. 5
Baker County at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Bishop Kenny at Episcopal
Bishop Snyder, TBA, SSAC playoffs
Cedar Creek Christian, TBA, SSAC playoffs
Christ’s Church, TBA, SSAC playoffs
Clay at Orange Park
Daytona Beach Mainland at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Eagle’s View, TBA, SSAC Playoffs
Englewood at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
First Coast at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.
Flagler Palm Coast at Matanzas
Fletcher at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Fort White at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville Buchholz at Bartram Trail
Gainesville P.K. Yonge at Keystone Heights
Harvest, TBA, SSAC playoffs
Hilliard, TBA, SSAC playoffs
Jackson at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Menendez at Tocoi Creek
Oakleaf at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Palatka at St. Augustine
Paxon at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Ponte Vedra at Creekside
Providence at Bell
Raines at Vero Beach
Riverside at White, 6 p.m.
Sandalwood at First Coast, 6 p.m.
Suwannee at Tallahassee Florida High, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Tallahassee Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Union County at Cocoa Beach
University Christian at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Westside at Nease
West Nassau at Ridgeview
Yulee at Middleburg
Zarephath Academy at Munroe
Off: Columbia, Crescent City, Fernandina Beach, Interlachen, Parker, Young Kids in Motion.
Week 1 Georgia
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless indicated; region games indicated by an *
Friday, Aug. 20
Charlton County at Brantley County
Columbia at Camden County
Glynn Academy at McIntosh County
Pierce County at Brunswick
Ware County at Cook
Week 2 Georgia
Friday, Aug. 27
Bartram Trail at Ware County
Brunswick at McIntosh County
Camden County at Glynn Academy
Pierce County at Wayne County
OFF: Charlton County.
Week 3 Georgia
Friday, Sept. 3
Baldwin at Ware County
Beacon Hill (Virginia) at Camden County
Long County at Charlton County
Pierce County at Claxton
Winder-Barrow at Glynn Academy
Off: Brunswick.
Week 4 Georgia
Thursday, Sept. 9
Brunswick at New Hampstead
Friday, Sept. 10
Camden County at Marietta
Charlton County at McIntosh County
Thomson at Ware County
Off: Glynn Academy, Pierce County.
Week 5 Georgia
Friday, Sept. 17
Brunswick at Islands
Coffee at Glynn Academy
Oakleaf at Camden County
Pierce County at Clinch County
Tiftarea at Charlton County
Ware County at Bainbridge
Week 6 Georgia
Friday, Sept. 24
Camden County at Coffee
Clinch County at Charlton County*
Fitzgerald at Pierce County
Glynn Academy vs. Brunswick*
Ware County at Benedictine
Week 7 Georgia
Friday, Oct. 1
Charlton County at Turner County*
Glynn Academy at Bradwell Institute*
Rabun County at Pierce County
South Effingham at Brunswick*
Warner Robins at Camden County
Off: Ware County.
Week 8 Georgia
Friday, Oct. 8
Brantley County at Pierce County*
Brunswick at Statesboro*
South Effingham at Glynn Academy*
Ware County at Coffee*
Off: Camden County, Charlton County.
Week 9 Georgia
Friday, Oct. 15
Charlton County at Brooks County*
Colquitt County at Camden County*
Glynn Academy at Effingham County*
Richmond Hill at Brunswick*
Warner Robins at Ware County*
Off: Pierce County.
Week 10 Georgia
Friday, Oct. 22
Camden County at Tift County*
Glynn Academy at Richmond Hill*
Irwin County at Charlton County*
Pierce County at Long County*
Off: Brunswick, Ware County.
Week 11 Georgia
Friday, Oct. 29
Bradwell Institute at Brunswick*
Charlton County at Lanier County*
Lowndes at Camden County*
Tattnall County at Pierce County*
Ware County at Veterans*
Off: Glynn Academy.
Week 12 Georgia
Friday, Nov. 5
Appling County at Pierce County*
Atkinson County at Charlton County*
Brunswick at Effingham County*
Statesboro at Glynn Academy*
Wayne County at Ware County*
Off: Camden County.