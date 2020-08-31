High school football 2020: Week-by-week schedules, results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season kicks off in Florida and Georgia on Friday. Here is a week-by-week schedule for the 2020 season.
This would be a good page to bookmark as News4Jax will update this file throughout the year.
For a look back on how the 2019 season played out with weekly results, game stories and TV highlights, check it out here. If you’re looking for the schedule of a certain team for 2020, we’ve got you covered here.
A few things to notate in 2020.
• In Florida, there will be no district champions so district games aren’t identified here.
• All games are 7 p.m. kickoff times unless indicated.
• The regular season in Florida runs through Nov. 6. The season in Georgia runs through Nov. 20.
• Teams in Georgia still compete in region play. Those games are marked by an *.
WEEK 1
Florida
Sept. 4
Alachua Santa Fe at Suwannee
Bishop Kenny at Bolles, kickoff classic
Bishop Snyder at Hilliard
Bradford at Baker County
Cedar Creek Christian at Christ’s Church
Eagle’s View at Halifax Academy
Fernandina Beach at Yulee
Gainesville St. Francis at St. Joseph
St. Johns CD at Munroe Day
NFEI at Providence, kickoff classic
Trinity Christian at Gainesville Buchholz, kickoff classic
University Christian at Episcopal, kickoff classic, 6 p.m.
West Nassau at Palatka
Off: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Bartram Trail, Clay, Columbia, Creekside, Crescent City, Englewood, First Coast, Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Fort White, Interlachen, Jackson, Keystone Heights, Lee, Mandarin, Matanzas, Menendez, Middleburg, Nease, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Parker, Paxon, Ponte Vedra, Raines, Ribault, Ridgeview, Sandalwood, St. Augustine, Stanton, Union County, Westside, White, Wolfson.
Georgia
Brantley County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.
Brunswick at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.
Cook at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.
Glynn Academy at Savannah Islands, 7:30 p.m.
Richmond Hill at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
WEEK 2
FLORIDA
Thursday, Sept. 10
Englewood at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11
Baker County at Orange Park
Bartram Trail at Creekside
Bolles at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek Christian at Ocala St. John Lutheran
Crescent City at The Villages
Dixie County at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Eagle’s View at Christ’s Church
Episcopal at Bishop Kenny
Fernandina Beach at Interlachen
First Coast at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Hilliard at Paxon, 6 p.m.
Joshua Christian at St. Johns CD
Keystone Heights at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Mandarin at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
NFEI at Williston
Oakleaf at Buchholz
Palatka at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Parker at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Ponte Vedra at Nease
Providence at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Rocky Bayou Christian at Bishop Snyder
St. Augustine at Middleburg
Suwannee at Hamilton County, 7:30 p.m.
University Christian at Clay
Westside at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
White at Menendez
Wildwood at St. Joseph
Wolfson at Ridgeview
Yulee at West Nassau
OFF: Columbia, Flagler Palm Coast, Fort White, Lee, Matanzas, Raines, Sandalwood.
GEORGIA
Friday, Sept. 11
Glynn Academy at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
McIntosh County Academy at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.
Richmond Hill at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.
Wayne County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.
OFF: Charlton County.
WEEK 3
FLORIDA
Thursday, Sept. 17
Menendez at Gainesville Eastside
Friday, Sept. 18
Baldwin at West Nassau
Bartram Trail at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Bishop Kenny at Parker, 6 p.m.
Bishop McLaughlin at St. Johns CD
Bolles at St. Augustine
Bradford at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Camden County at Raines, 6 p.m.
Cedar Creek Christian at Bishop Snyder
Creekside at First Coast, 6 p.m.
Crescent City at Wildwood
Deltona Trinity Christian at Christ’s Church
Episcopal at Englewood, 6 p.m.
Fleming Island at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Fort White at Alachua Santa Fe
Hawthorne at Middleburg
Jackson at Westside, 6 p.m.
Legacy Charter at Eagle’s View
Madison County at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
Matanzas at Flagler Palm Coast
Nease at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.*
NFEI at American Collegiate
Oakleaf at Lowndes
Orange Park at Clay
Palatka at Ponte Vedra
Parrish Community at Interlachen, 7:30 p.m.
Paxon at Yulee
Ribault at Lee, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Mayo Lafayette
Stanton at Hilliard
Union County at Newberry, 7:30 p.m.
White at Baker County
Wolfson at Fernandina Beach
Off: Atlantic Coast, Columbia, Ridgeview, Trinity Christian.
TBA: Joshua Christian, Keystone Heights, Providence, Zarephath Academy.
GEORGIA
Friday, Sept. 18
Benedictine at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.
Camden County at Raines, 6 p.m.
Charlton County at Long County, 7:30 p.m.
Claxton at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.
Glynn Academy at Winder, 7:30
Ware County at Baldwin (Ga.), 7:30 p.m.
WEEK 4
FLORIDA
Friday, Sept. 25
Atlantic Coast at Parker, 6 p.m.
Bishop Snyder at Branford, 7:30 p.m.
Bradford at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
Clay at Palatka
Columbia at Trinity Christian
Creekside at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Eagle’s View at Gainesville St. Francis
Englewood at Middleburg
Episcopal at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Flagler Palm Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Hilliard at St. Joseph
Interlachen at Union County, 7:30
Jackson at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Lee at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Matanzas at Port Orange Atlantic
Menendez at Ponte Vedra
Paxon at Cedar Creek Christian
Providence at Munroe Day
Raines at Orange Park
Ridgeview at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
St. Augustine at Bartram Trail
St. Johns CD at Georgia Christian
Sandalwood at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Stanton at Fernandina Beach
Umatilla at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.
University Christian at Oakleaf
Westside at White, 6 p.m.
West Nassau at Bishop Kenny
Yulee at Nease
Zephyrhills Christian at Crescent City
Off: Baker County, Christ’s Church, First Coast
TBA: Fort White, Joshua Christian, Zarephath Academy.
GEORGIA
Friday, Sept. 25
Brunswick at Appling County, 7:30 p.m.
Marietta at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
McIntosh County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.
Ware County at Thomson, 7:30 p.m.
Off: Glynn Academy, Pierce County.
WEEK 5
FLORIDA
Friday, Oct. 2
Baker County at Westside, 6 p.m.
Bishop Kenny at White, 6 p.m.
Bradford at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Bronson at St. Johns CD
Camden County at Oakleaf
Cedar Creek Christian at St. Edward’s
Clay at Gainesville Eastside
Clearwater Academy at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.
Creekside at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Eagle’s View at Ocala St. John Lutheran
Episcopal at Crescent City
Fernandina Beach at Jackson, 6 p.m.
First Coast at West Nassau
Fletcher at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Gainesville at Columbia
Gainesville Buchholz at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
Hilliard at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Interlachen at Bell, 7:30 p.m.
Lee at Middleburg
Mandarin at Nease
Matanzas at Ponte Vedra
Menendez at St. Augustine
NFEI at Trinity Christian
Orange City University at Flagler Palm Coast
Palatka at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Parker at Raines, 6 p.m.
Plantation American Heritage at Bartram Trail
Providence at Father Lopez
Ridgeview at Orange Park
St. Joseph at Keystone Heights
Taylor County at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
Union County at Hamilton County, 7:30 p.m.
University Christian at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Yulee at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Zarephath Academy at Zephyrhills Christian
Saturday, Oct. 3
Bishop Snyder at Christ’s Church, 11:30 a.m.
Off: Englewood, Paxon, Stanton.
TBA: Joshua Christian.
GEORGIA
Friday, Oct. 2
Bainbridge at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.
Camden County at Oakleaf, 7 p.m.
Charlton County at Tift Area Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Clinch County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.
Glynn Academy at Coffee, 7:30
Off: Brunswick
WEEK 6
FLORIDA
Thursday, Oct. 8
St. Johns CD at Seven Rivers Christian
Friday, Oct. 9
Alachua Santa Fe at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Baker County at Parker, 6 p.m.
Bishop Kenny at Orange Park
Christ’s Church at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Deltona Trinity Christian at Bishop Snyder
Eagle’s View at Cedar Creek Christian
Englewood at Menendez
Episcopal at Pine Ridge
Fernandina Beach at Paxon, 6 p.m.
Flagler Palm Coast at St. Augustine
Fleming Island at Oakleaf
Hawthorne at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Hilliard at Branford, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Keystone Heights at Crescent City
Lake Howell at Matanzas
Madison County at Columbia
Mandarin at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Middleburg at Ridgeview
Nease at Creekside
Ocala Trinity Catholic at Bolles, 7:30
Pierson Taylor at Interlachen, 7:30
Ponte Vedra at Bartram Trail
Raines at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.
Ribault at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Providence
Suwannee at Palatka
West Nassau at Clay
White at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Yulee at First Coast, 6 p.m.
Zarephath Academy at West Oaks
Off: Lee, NFEI, University Christian, Westside, Wolfson.
TBA: Fort White, Joshua Christian.
GEORGIA
Friday, Oct. 9
Benedictine at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.
Charlton County at Clinch County, 7:30 p.m.*
Coffee at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
Glynn Academy at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.*
Pierce County at Fitzgerald, 7:30 p.m.
WEEK 7
FLORIDA
Friday, Oct. 16
Atlantic Coast at Creekside
Baldwin at Fort White
Bartram Trail at Nease
Bolles at Baker County
Bradford at P.K. Yonge
Clay at Menendez
Christ’s Church at Providence
Eagle’s View at Bishop Snyder
First Coast at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Flagler Palm Coast at Sanford Seminole
Gainesville Buchholz at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Gainesville Eastside at Ridgeview
Interlachen at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Jackson at Episcopal
Joshua Christian at Branford
Lee at Columbia
Middleburg at Orange Park
NFEI at Zephyrhills Christian, 4 p.m.
Oakleaf at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Palatka at Alachua Santa Fe
Pierson Taylor at Crescent City
Ponte Vedra at Englewood, 6 p.m.
St. Augustine at Matanzas
St. Johns CD at West Oaks
St. Joseph at Father Lopez
Sandalwood at Ocala Trinity Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Stanton at Paxon, 6 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Plantation American Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
University Christian at Foundation Academy
Wakulla at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
Williston at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Westside at Bishop Kenny
West Nassau at Fernandina Beach
White at Parker, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Ribault at Raines, 2 p.m.
Off: Cedar Creek Christian, Hilliard, Yulee.
TBA: Fort White, Keystone Heights, Zarephath Academy.
GEORGIA
Friday, Oct. 16
Bradwell Institute at Glynn Academy, 7:30*
Brunswick at South Effingham, 7:30 p.m.*
Camden County at Warner Robins, 7:30 p.m.
Turner County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*
Off: Pierce County, Ware County.
WEEK 8
FLORIDA
Friday, Oct. 23
Baker County at West Nassau
Bolles at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Branford at Interlachen, 7:30 p.m.
Central Florida Christian at Cedar Creek Christian
Clay at Middleburg
Crescent City at Mount Dora Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Daytona Beach Father Lopez at NFEI
Englewood at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Fernandina Beach at Hilliard
First Coast at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Fleming Island at Gainesville Buchholz, 7:30 p.m.
Fletcher at Creekside
Gainesville Eastside at Orange Park
Leesburg First Academy at Eagle’s View
Matanzas at Lyman
Mayo Lafayette at Joshua Christian
Menendez at Ridgeview
Nease at St. Augustine
Oakleaf at Bartram Trail
Palatka at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Paxon at St. Joseph
Pierson Taylor at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Ponte Vedra at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
Raines at Yulee
Ribault at White, 6 p.m.
Sandalwood at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Lee, 6 p.m.
Union County at Hawthorne, 7:30 p.m.
Vernon at Providence
Westside at Valdosta, 8 p.m.
Wolfson at Christ’s Church
Off: Baldwin, Bishop Kenny, Bishop Snyder, Episcopal, Flagler Palm Coast, Fort White, Jackson, Parker, St. Johns Country Day.
TBA: Columbia, Zarephath Academy.
GEORGIA
Friday, Oct. 23
Coffee at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.*
Glynn Academy at South Effingham, 7:30*
Pierce County at Brantley County, 7:30 p.m.*
Statesboro at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.
Off: Camden County, Charlton County.
WEEK 9
FLORIDA
Friday, Oct. 30
Baldwin at Yulee
Bishop Kenny at Baker County
Bishop Snyder at Bronson
Cedar Creek Christian at Ocala Christian
Crescent City at University Christian
DeLand at Flagler Palm Coast
Eagle’s View at Providence
Fernandina Beach at NFEI
Fleming Island at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Fletcher at First Coast, 6 p.m.
Gainesville at Lee, 6 p.m.
Gainesville Buchholz at Creekside
Gainesville St. Francis at St. Johns CD
Hilliard at Halifax Academy
Keystone Heights at Interlachen, 7:30 p.m.
Matanzas at Englewood, 6 p.m.
Menendez at Matanzas
Nease at Oakleaf
Newberry at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
Orange Park at Menendez
Palatka at Middleburg
Parker at Westside, 6 p.m.
Paxon at Episcopal
Ponte Vedra at St. Augustine
Raines at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at Clay
St. Joseph at Christ’s Church
Sandalwood at Bartram Trail
South Sumter at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Union County at Chiefland, 7:30 p.m.
West Nassau at Jackson, 6 p.m.
White at Mandarin, 6 p.m.
Wolfson at Pine Ridge
Off: Bolles, Ribault, Suwannee.
TBA: Columbia, Joshua Christian, Zarephath Academy.
GEORGIA
Friday, Oct. 30
Brooks County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*
Brunswick at Richmond Hill, 7:30 p.m.*
Camden County at Colquitt County, 8 p.m.*
Effingham County at Glynn Academy, 7:30*
Ware County at Warner Robins, 7:30 p.m.*
Off: Pierce County.
WEEK 10
FLORIDA
Thursday, Nov. 5
Bartram Trail at Raines, 6 p.m.
Englewood at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
First Coast at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Mandarin at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Newberry at Paxon, 6 p.m.
Orange Park at Westside, 6 p.m.
White at Lee, 6 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Ribault, 6 p.m.
Yulee at Parker, 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6
Atlantic Coast at Nease
Baldwin at Middleburg
Clay at Oakleaf
Creekside at Ponte Vedra
Daytona Beach Mainland at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Flagler Palm Coast at Hagerty
Fort White at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Hilliard
Interlachen at St. Joseph
Keystone Heights at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
NFEI at Dixie County
Ridgeview at West Nassau
St. Augustine at Palatka
Sandalwood at Spruce Creek
Stanton at Episcopal
Suwannee at Baker County
University Christian at Bishop Kenny
Zarephath Academy at St. Johns CD
Off: Crescent City, Eagle’s View, Fernandina Beach, Fleming Island.
TBA: Bishop Snyder, Cedar Creek Christian, Christ’s Church, Columbia, Joshua Christian, Providence.
GEORGIA
Friday, Nov. 6
Charlton County at Irwin County, 7:30 p.m.*
Long County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.*
Richmond Hill at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.*
Tift County at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.*
Off: Brunswick, Ware County.
WEEK 11
FLORIDA
Friday, Nov. 13
Zarephath Academy at Stanton, 6 p.m.
GEORGIA
Brunswick at Bradwell Institute, 7:30 p.m.*
Camden County at Lowndes, 7:30 p.m.*
Lanier County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*
Pierce County at Tattnall County, 7:30 p.m.*
Veterans at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.*
Off: Glynn Academy.
WEEK 12
GEORGIA
Friday, Nov. 20
Charlton County at Atkinson County, 7:30 p.m.*
Effingham County at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.*
Glynn Academy at Statesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Pierce County at Appling County, 7:30 p.m.*
Ware County at Wayne County, 7:30 p.m.*
Off: Camden County