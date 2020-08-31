High school football 2020: Week-by-week schedules, results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season kicks off in Florida and Georgia on Friday. Here is a week-by-week schedule for the 2020 season.

A few things to notate in 2020.

• In Florida, there will be no district champions so district games aren’t identified here.

• All games are 7 p.m. kickoff times unless indicated.

• The regular season in Florida runs through Nov. 6. The season in Georgia runs through Nov. 20.

• Teams in Georgia still compete in region play. Those games are marked by an *.

WEEK 1

Florida

Sept. 4

Alachua Santa Fe at Suwannee

Bishop Kenny at Bolles, kickoff classic

Bishop Snyder at Hilliard

Bradford at Baker County

Cedar Creek Christian at Christ’s Church

Eagle’s View at Halifax Academy

Fernandina Beach at Yulee

Gainesville St. Francis at St. Joseph

St. Johns CD at Munroe Day

NFEI at Providence, kickoff classic

Trinity Christian at Gainesville Buchholz, kickoff classic

University Christian at Episcopal, kickoff classic, 6 p.m.

West Nassau at Palatka

Off: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Bartram Trail, Clay, Columbia, Creekside, Crescent City, Englewood, First Coast, Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Fort White, Interlachen, Jackson, Keystone Heights, Lee, Mandarin, Matanzas, Menendez, Middleburg, Nease, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Parker, Paxon, Ponte Vedra, Raines, Ribault, Ridgeview, Sandalwood, St. Augustine, Stanton, Union County, Westside, White, Wolfson.

Georgia

Brantley County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.

Brunswick at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

Cook at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.

Glynn Academy at Savannah Islands, 7:30 p.m.

Richmond Hill at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

WEEK 2

FLORIDA

Thursday, Sept. 10

Englewood at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

Baker County at Orange Park

Bartram Trail at Creekside

Bolles at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek Christian at Ocala St. John Lutheran

Crescent City at The Villages

Dixie County at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Eagle’s View at Christ’s Church

Episcopal at Bishop Kenny

Fernandina Beach at Interlachen

First Coast at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Hilliard at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Joshua Christian at St. Johns CD

Keystone Heights at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

NFEI at Williston

Oakleaf at Buchholz

Palatka at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Parker at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Ponte Vedra at Nease

Providence at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Rocky Bayou Christian at Bishop Snyder

St. Augustine at Middleburg

Suwannee at Hamilton County, 7:30 p.m.

University Christian at Clay

Westside at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

White at Menendez

Wildwood at St. Joseph

Wolfson at Ridgeview

Yulee at West Nassau

OFF: Columbia, Flagler Palm Coast, Fort White, Lee, Matanzas, Raines, Sandalwood.

GEORGIA

Friday, Sept. 11

Glynn Academy at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

McIntosh County Academy at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

Richmond Hill at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.

Wayne County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

OFF: Charlton County.

WEEK 3

FLORIDA

Thursday, Sept. 17

Menendez at Gainesville Eastside

Friday, Sept. 18

Baldwin at West Nassau

Bartram Trail at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Bishop Kenny at Parker, 6 p.m.

Bishop McLaughlin at St. Johns CD

Bolles at St. Augustine

Bradford at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Camden County at Raines, 6 p.m.

Cedar Creek Christian at Bishop Snyder

Creekside at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Crescent City at Wildwood

Deltona Trinity Christian at Christ’s Church

Episcopal at Englewood, 6 p.m.

Fleming Island at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Fort White at Alachua Santa Fe

Hawthorne at Middleburg

Jackson at Westside, 6 p.m.

Legacy Charter at Eagle’s View

Madison County at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Matanzas at Flagler Palm Coast

Nease at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.*

NFEI at American Collegiate

Oakleaf at Lowndes

Orange Park at Clay

Palatka at Ponte Vedra

Parrish Community at Interlachen, 7:30 p.m.

Paxon at Yulee

Ribault at Lee, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Mayo Lafayette

Stanton at Hilliard

Union County at Newberry, 7:30 p.m.

White at Baker County

Wolfson at Fernandina Beach

Off: Atlantic Coast, Columbia, Ridgeview, Trinity Christian.

TBA: Joshua Christian, Keystone Heights, Providence, Zarephath Academy.

GEORGIA

Friday, Sept. 18

Benedictine at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

Camden County at Raines, 6 p.m.

Charlton County at Long County, 7:30 p.m.

Claxton at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

Glynn Academy at Winder, 7:30

Ware County at Baldwin (Ga.), 7:30 p.m.

WEEK 4

FLORIDA

Friday, Sept. 25

Atlantic Coast at Parker, 6 p.m.

Bishop Snyder at Branford, 7:30 p.m.

Bradford at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Clay at Palatka

Columbia at Trinity Christian

Creekside at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Eagle’s View at Gainesville St. Francis

Englewood at Middleburg

Episcopal at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Hilliard at St. Joseph

Interlachen at Union County, 7:30

Jackson at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Lee at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Matanzas at Port Orange Atlantic

Menendez at Ponte Vedra

Paxon at Cedar Creek Christian

Providence at Munroe Day

Raines at Orange Park

Ridgeview at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

St. Augustine at Bartram Trail

St. Johns CD at Georgia Christian

Sandalwood at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Stanton at Fernandina Beach

Umatilla at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.

University Christian at Oakleaf

Westside at White, 6 p.m.

West Nassau at Bishop Kenny

Yulee at Nease

Zephyrhills Christian at Crescent City

Off: Baker County, Christ’s Church, First Coast

TBA: Fort White, Joshua Christian, Zarephath Academy.

GEORGIA

Friday, Sept. 25

Brunswick at Appling County, 7:30 p.m.

Marietta at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

McIntosh County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.

Ware County at Thomson, 7:30 p.m.

Off: Glynn Academy, Pierce County.

WEEK 5

FLORIDA

Friday, Oct. 2

Baker County at Westside, 6 p.m.

Bishop Kenny at White, 6 p.m.

Bradford at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

Bronson at St. Johns CD

Camden County at Oakleaf

Cedar Creek Christian at St. Edward’s

Clay at Gainesville Eastside

Clearwater Academy at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.

Creekside at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Eagle’s View at Ocala St. John Lutheran

Episcopal at Crescent City

Fernandina Beach at Jackson, 6 p.m.

First Coast at West Nassau

Fletcher at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Gainesville at Columbia

Gainesville Buchholz at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Hilliard at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Interlachen at Bell, 7:30 p.m.

Lee at Middleburg

Mandarin at Nease

Matanzas at Ponte Vedra

Menendez at St. Augustine

NFEI at Trinity Christian

Orange City University at Flagler Palm Coast

Palatka at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Parker at Raines, 6 p.m.

Plantation American Heritage at Bartram Trail

Providence at Father Lopez

Ridgeview at Orange Park

St. Joseph at Keystone Heights

Taylor County at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Union County at Hamilton County, 7:30 p.m.

University Christian at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Yulee at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Zarephath Academy at Zephyrhills Christian

Saturday, Oct. 3

Bishop Snyder at Christ’s Church, 11:30 a.m.

Off: Englewood, Paxon, Stanton.

TBA: Joshua Christian.

GEORGIA

Friday, Oct. 2

Bainbridge at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.

Camden County at Oakleaf, 7 p.m.

Charlton County at Tift Area Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Clinch County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

Glynn Academy at Coffee, 7:30

Off: Brunswick

WEEK 6

FLORIDA

Thursday, Oct. 8

St. Johns CD at Seven Rivers Christian

Friday, Oct. 9

Alachua Santa Fe at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Baker County at Parker, 6 p.m.

Bishop Kenny at Orange Park

Christ’s Church at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Deltona Trinity Christian at Bishop Snyder

Eagle’s View at Cedar Creek Christian

Englewood at Menendez

Episcopal at Pine Ridge

Fernandina Beach at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast at St. Augustine

Fleming Island at Oakleaf

Hawthorne at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Hilliard at Branford, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Keystone Heights at Crescent City

Lake Howell at Matanzas

Madison County at Columbia

Mandarin at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Middleburg at Ridgeview

Nease at Creekside

Ocala Trinity Catholic at Bolles, 7:30

Pierson Taylor at Interlachen, 7:30

Ponte Vedra at Bartram Trail

Raines at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.

Ribault at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Providence

Suwannee at Palatka

West Nassau at Clay

White at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Yulee at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Zarephath Academy at West Oaks

Off: Lee, NFEI, University Christian, Westside, Wolfson.

TBA: Fort White, Joshua Christian.

GEORGIA

Friday, Oct. 9

Benedictine at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.

Charlton County at Clinch County, 7:30 p.m.*

Coffee at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Glynn Academy at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.*

Pierce County at Fitzgerald, 7:30 p.m.

WEEK 7

FLORIDA

Friday, Oct. 16

Atlantic Coast at Creekside

Baldwin at Fort White

Bartram Trail at Nease

Bolles at Baker County

Bradford at P.K. Yonge

Clay at Menendez

Christ’s Church at Providence

Eagle’s View at Bishop Snyder

First Coast at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast at Sanford Seminole

Gainesville Buchholz at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Gainesville Eastside at Ridgeview

Interlachen at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Jackson at Episcopal

Joshua Christian at Branford

Lee at Columbia

Middleburg at Orange Park

NFEI at Zephyrhills Christian, 4 p.m.

Oakleaf at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Palatka at Alachua Santa Fe

Pierson Taylor at Crescent City

Ponte Vedra at Englewood, 6 p.m.

St. Augustine at Matanzas

St. Johns CD at West Oaks

St. Joseph at Father Lopez

Sandalwood at Ocala Trinity Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Stanton at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Plantation American Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

University Christian at Foundation Academy

Wakulla at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Williston at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Westside at Bishop Kenny

West Nassau at Fernandina Beach

White at Parker, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Ribault at Raines, 2 p.m.

Off: Cedar Creek Christian, Hilliard, Yulee.

TBA: Fort White, Keystone Heights, Zarephath Academy.

GEORGIA

Friday, Oct. 16

Bradwell Institute at Glynn Academy, 7:30*

Brunswick at South Effingham, 7:30 p.m.*

Camden County at Warner Robins, 7:30 p.m.

Turner County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*

Off: Pierce County, Ware County.

WEEK 8

FLORIDA

Friday, Oct. 23

Baker County at West Nassau

Bolles at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Branford at Interlachen, 7:30 p.m.

Central Florida Christian at Cedar Creek Christian

Clay at Middleburg

Crescent City at Mount Dora Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Daytona Beach Father Lopez at NFEI

Englewood at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Fernandina Beach at Hilliard

First Coast at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Fleming Island at Gainesville Buchholz, 7:30 p.m.

Fletcher at Creekside

Gainesville Eastside at Orange Park

Leesburg First Academy at Eagle’s View

Matanzas at Lyman

Mayo Lafayette at Joshua Christian

Menendez at Ridgeview

Nease at St. Augustine

Oakleaf at Bartram Trail

Palatka at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Paxon at St. Joseph

Pierson Taylor at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Ponte Vedra at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Raines at Yulee

Ribault at White, 6 p.m.

Sandalwood at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Lee, 6 p.m.

Union County at Hawthorne, 7:30 p.m.

Vernon at Providence

Westside at Valdosta, 8 p.m.

Wolfson at Christ’s Church

Off: Baldwin, Bishop Kenny, Bishop Snyder, Episcopal, Flagler Palm Coast, Fort White, Jackson, Parker, St. Johns Country Day.

TBA: Columbia, Zarephath Academy.

GEORGIA

Friday, Oct. 23

Coffee at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.*

Glynn Academy at South Effingham, 7:30*

Pierce County at Brantley County, 7:30 p.m.*

Statesboro at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

Off: Camden County, Charlton County.

WEEK 9

FLORIDA

Friday, Oct. 30

Baldwin at Yulee

Bishop Kenny at Baker County

Bishop Snyder at Bronson

Cedar Creek Christian at Ocala Christian

Crescent City at University Christian

DeLand at Flagler Palm Coast

Eagle’s View at Providence

Fernandina Beach at NFEI

Fleming Island at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Fletcher at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Gainesville at Lee, 6 p.m.

Gainesville Buchholz at Creekside

Gainesville St. Francis at St. Johns CD

Hilliard at Halifax Academy

Keystone Heights at Interlachen, 7:30 p.m.

Matanzas at Englewood, 6 p.m.

Menendez at Matanzas

Nease at Oakleaf

Newberry at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Orange Park at Menendez

Palatka at Middleburg

Parker at Westside, 6 p.m.

Paxon at Episcopal

Ponte Vedra at St. Augustine

Raines at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeview at Clay

St. Joseph at Christ’s Church

Sandalwood at Bartram Trail

South Sumter at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Union County at Chiefland, 7:30 p.m.

West Nassau at Jackson, 6 p.m.

White at Mandarin, 6 p.m.

Wolfson at Pine Ridge

Off: Bolles, Ribault, Suwannee.

TBA: Columbia, Joshua Christian, Zarephath Academy.

GEORGIA

Friday, Oct. 30

Brooks County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*

Brunswick at Richmond Hill, 7:30 p.m.*

Camden County at Colquitt County, 8 p.m.*

Effingham County at Glynn Academy, 7:30*

Ware County at Warner Robins, 7:30 p.m.*

Off: Pierce County.

WEEK 10

FLORIDA

Thursday, Nov. 5

Bartram Trail at Raines, 6 p.m.

Englewood at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

First Coast at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Mandarin at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Newberry at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Orange Park at Westside, 6 p.m.

White at Lee, 6 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Yulee at Parker, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

Atlantic Coast at Nease

Baldwin at Middleburg

Clay at Oakleaf

Creekside at Ponte Vedra

Daytona Beach Mainland at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast at Hagerty

Fort White at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Hilliard

Interlachen at St. Joseph

Keystone Heights at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

NFEI at Dixie County

Ridgeview at West Nassau

St. Augustine at Palatka

Sandalwood at Spruce Creek

Stanton at Episcopal

Suwannee at Baker County

University Christian at Bishop Kenny

Zarephath Academy at St. Johns CD

Off: Crescent City, Eagle’s View, Fernandina Beach, Fleming Island.

TBA: Bishop Snyder, Cedar Creek Christian, Christ’s Church, Columbia, Joshua Christian, Providence.

GEORGIA

Friday, Nov. 6

Charlton County at Irwin County, 7:30 p.m.*

Long County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.*

Richmond Hill at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.*

Tift County at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.*

Off: Brunswick, Ware County.

WEEK 11

FLORIDA

Friday, Nov. 13

Zarephath Academy at Stanton, 6 p.m.

GEORGIA

Brunswick at Bradwell Institute, 7:30 p.m.*

Camden County at Lowndes, 7:30 p.m.*

Lanier County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*

Pierce County at Tattnall County, 7:30 p.m.*

Veterans at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.*

Off: Glynn Academy.

WEEK 12

GEORGIA

Friday, Nov. 20

Charlton County at Atkinson County, 7:30 p.m.*

Effingham County at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.*

Glynn Academy at Statesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Pierce County at Appling County, 7:30 p.m.*

Ware County at Wayne County, 7:30 p.m.*

Off: Camden County