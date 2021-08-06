Media day signals the start of football season is almost here

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Baker’s Sports high school football media day ushers in the season every year.

On Thursday, the familiar event was back in a familiar location, TIAA Bank Field, as players and coaches kicked off the season in customary fashion.

The change this year — things feel more stable than they did a year ago as the state grappled with how to proceed in the midst of a pandemic. The Florida High School Athletic Association didn’t cast a final vote for the season to begin until Aug. 14. That set off a mad scramble for teams to finalize and fill out schedules. The bulk of area teams didn’t begin their regular season until Sept. 11.

Things more stable, but COVID-19 not fully in the rearview for high school football teams

“One of the big things we talked about is focusing on the process and focusing on getting better every day. And last year, the situation almost lended itself to that,” Bartram Trail coach Darrell Sutherland said. “You’re like, hey, we don’t know what there is tomorrow, but we know we’ve got football practice today, so enjoy today.”

Ad

Bolles coach Matt Toblin led the Bulldogs back to the state championship game, but said the 2020 season was about knowing when to scale back and when to push harder.

“Last year, there were definitely moments in the summer where it was hard to motivate the athletes, because we knew we had a special team and it’s like, what’s going to happen?” Toblin said. “And so, there were definitely some moments we’re like, look, we can’t push them too hard, because at some point they’re going to be like, ‘for what?’ And so, this year it has been really good to know, this is the goal, this is when we start things. It’s a little bit more solid.”

The coronavirus is no doubt still a concern, especially as cases in Florida continue to rise.

“We’re still dealing with a little bit, but at least we’re playing and we’re doing this and, and it’s not up in the air, ‘well Coach, what are we doing?’” said West Nassau coach Rickey Armstrong.

Ad

Every coach who was asked about COVID-19 said that safety precautions were still in place around their programs to ensure that protocols implemented last year are followed. A year of coronavirus safety checks and balances in place have helped lay the foundation for 2021.

“Last year we were all going in blind, we had no clue what we were in for. You had canceled games, you had players out week to week. We actually had our playoff game canceled and we were done for the year the day before the game,” said Nease coach Collin Drafts. “But now, coming into 2021, we’ve now had a full offseason. We kind of know how to deal with that if it comes again, but I’m excited.”

Hey Siri, how good was Ciatrick Fason?

Ask Google. Siri. Alexa. They all know.

But most current Fletcher football players are still in the dark about new head coach Ciatrick Fason’s high school career. The second all-time leading rusher in area history was a monster out of the backfield during his career with the Senators, finishing with 7,479 rushing yards in an era of smashmouth football that was more physical and demanding than today’s game.

Ad

Fason was a Rivals five-star recruit, rated the No. 1 pure back in the country and the No. 10 player overall. He committed to Florida on national signing day during his junior year.

Fason broke University Christian’s Willie McClendon’s area record of 6,912 rushing yards, and his record stood until Yulee’s Derrick Henry passed it in his junior season of 2011.

“It’s only two kids on the team to really know I was really good at football, that’s Merritt Reynolds and Aaron Hester,” Fason said. “They’re always telling other kids stories and sometimes the kids be like, ‘Man, he wasn’t that good.’ And I was like ‘you know what, I’m not going to say anything.’”

Ask Google. Ask Siri. Ask Alexa. They’ll give you a hint on just how good Fason was.

New threads for Generals

Same nickname. New school name. Same playoff expectations.

Lee High is now Riverside High, but the Generals are still the Generals. The offseason school name change was completed just in time for the football season, and fans probably won’t notice too much of a difference in Riverside’s threads. Generals players unveiled their blue jerseys on Thursday.

Ad

Graham breaks the mold with Sandalwood JV team

Elizabeth Graham graduated from Sandalwood High and spent last year in a football operations role with the Saints, getting a taste of gameday operations and a feel for the coaching and guidance part of the game. Next challenge: moving to the head junior varsity coach.

Graham may very well be the first female head football coach for a Gateway Conference football program. Sure, there’s the newness of that, but Graham said it’s going to be all business on the field.

“I’m enjoying it. I think these boys get a different perspective of a female on the sidelines with them. It’s a whole different role of not just men with them,” she said. “And beyond that with other coaches, I don’t think there’s a really big difference of what I have to offer than anybody else.”

Heavyweights in Class 2A

Trinity Christian is the reigning Class 3A state champion, only the Conquerors aren’t defending their title in 3A. Enrollment numbers dropped at Trinity, which also dropped the Conquerors into Class 2A.

Ad

Well, 2A has been University Christian’s territory for quite some time. The Christians have won three 2A state titles under coach David Penland III and played for two others, including last season. For Trinity or UC to return to a championship game, they’ll almost certainly have to go through one another.

“Our guys will be hyped, it will be a really good football game,” Penland said.

“UC, Trinity in the playoffs, it’s going to be packed. It’ll be fun. Our guys are actually looking forward to it. We were going to play them this year [in the regular season] until they dropped down. We only want to play one time. I’m excited.”

Jackson still recovering

The first blow came last May. The latest blow came last week.

The Jackson football team has dealt with the deaths of two members of its coaching staff this summer.

Offensive coordinator Donald Rocker, Jr., died of congestive heart failure last May. Defensive coach Lin-J Shell died unexpectedly on July 29. Coach Christopher Foy said the Tigers have had to ride the waves of emotions that come along with death and grieving and have been inspired by the fathers of those coaches who passed away. Shell’s father, Lin, Sr., spoke to the team the day before fall practice began. Rocker’s father, Donald, Sr., remains connected to the program as Jackson’s chaplain.

Ad

“Me being a father myself and the thought of losing a child, a son, would be devastating. I admire those guys so much because they still find the strength to give to our young people,” Foy said. “They keep us up. Coach Shell’s dad, he literally dared us to drop our head. Coach Rocker’s dad is the team chaplain, he prays for us each and every day and we need it because it’s tough. And we just get through it together.”

Tigers linebacker Grayson Howard, one of Jackson’s biggest recruits in the last 15 years, said the team has followed the lead of Foy in the grieving process.

“Coach Rock he meant everything to me. He was there when I got my first offer. Talking to me when he first got there about the recruiting game and he sees me as a potential big-time player,” Howard said. “That was really amazing. He was actually supposed to be with me on all my visits and everything.”

Circle the date

Kickoff classics are two weeks from Friday, with most playing in games on Aug. 20. The regular season begins Aug. 27, including the opening game of the Bold City Showcase at Bolles (the Bulldogs host West Nassau at 7 p.m.).

Ad

On Aug. 28, Ribault and Creekside (3:30 p.m.), followed by Oakleaf and Orange Park (7 p.m.) wrap up the BCS at Bolles. All three BCS games will be televised live on WJXT Channel 4 and News4Jax.com.