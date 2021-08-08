Football loses a coaching legend: FSU’s Bobby Bowden was a mentor to many

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bobby Bowden, the iconic Florida State football coach and College Football Hall of Fame member with the laid back personality and good old boy demeanor died on Sunday morning after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Bowden was 91.

“Florida State University has lost a legend in the passing of Bobby Bowden. On behalf of everyone at FSU, Jean and I extend our deepest condolences to Ann and the Bowden family,” Florida State president John Thrasher said in a statement.

“Coach Bowden built a football dynasty and raised the national profile of Florida State University, and he did it with class and a sense of humor. While he leaves an incredible legacy as one of the best football coaches in collegiate history, he also will be remembered for his great faith, his love of family and his mentorship of countless young people. He will be profoundly missed.”

Bowden announced on July 21 that he had a terminal disease. His son, Terry, said a day later that Bobby had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer about 10 days earlier.

The tributes poured in on Sunday after word of Bowden’s death was announced.

“Today we lost a legend but you never lose a legacy. Rest In Peace Coach Bowden,” Florida State said in a tweet.

Current Florida State coach Mike Norvell called Bowden the program’s “patriarch.”

“Coach Bowden was one of the greatest coaches ever, but more than that he was an incredible man,” Norvell said. “He was a special human being who earned an enduring legacy because of his wonderful heart, faith and values he lived. It was the honor of my lifetime to know him and beyond anything I could dream to have a relationship with him.”

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, the former coach of Florida and Ohio State, said that Bowden was a mentor to him during his career.

Today, we lost a legend. Bobby was a great friend and mentor to me, and his impact transcended the coaching profession in so many ways. Sending love to Ann and the entire Bowden family.



Clemson’s coach Dabo Swinney called Bowden a “man of faith, a great husband, a great father.”

"He was the model. He was such a great example of not losing sight of the main thing: a man of faith, a great husband, a great father." - Dabo Swinney in July on Bobby Bowden



Bowden spent 34 years coaching at Florida State and won national championships in 1993 and 1999. He is the second-winningest coach in Division I history, trailing only Penn State’s Joe Paterno. Bowden officially won 377 games during his 40-year coaching career. Paterno won 409.

Our condolences to the Bowden Family and the Florida State football program on the passing of Bobby Bowden, who was instrumental in making the UM-FSU rivalry one of the greatest in college football.



Bowden’s final college game came in Jacksonville in the 2010 Gator Bowl, a 33-21 win over West Virginia. Ironically, Bowden began his Division I coaching career at West Virginia after being hired away from Samford.

Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement that he was grateful for their relationship.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been impacted by Coach Bowden and particularly with his wife Ann, their children, grandchildren, former players and coaches. The entire Florida State family is hurting right now at the loss of our program’s patriarch.”

Bowden had a challenging final year. He battled COVID-19 last October and was also hospitalized for an infection in his leg after having cancerous spots removed from his leg.

He said in a statement after revealing his condition that he was “at peace” with things.

“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden said. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace.”