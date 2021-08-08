FSU announces arrangements, services for Bobby Bowden

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, former Florida State NCAA college football head coach Bobby Bowden smiles at a Rotary Club luncheon in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Arrangement and services were announced Sunday afternoon for longtime Florida State coach Bobby Bowden.

Bowden died Sunday morning at 91.

On behalf of Bowden’s family, Florida State University released a schedule of services for the Hall of Fame college football coach who led the Seminoles to two national championships:

Friday, August 13

10-1 p.m.: Coach Bowden will Lie In Honor in the Capitol Rotunda.

2-7 p.m.: Coach Bowden will Lie In Repose in the Moore Athletic Center located at Doak Campbell Stadium – open to the public.

Saturday, August 14

11:00 a.m.: Funeral Service for Coach Bowden at the Tucker Civic Center at FSU – open to the public with doors opening at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, August 15

4-6 p.m.: Coach Bowden will Lie in Repose at the Reid Chapel on the campus of Samford University – open to the public.

A family-only burial service will follow in Trussville, Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at 8701 Leeds Road, Kansas City, MO 64129.